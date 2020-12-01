Heidi: The Worst Crimes of Raniere/Nxivm Not Prosecuted or Reported

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to NY Times’ Barry Meier: ‘I Hope to Never Hear About Nxivm Again.

First, Mr. Meier, not to presume you’re reading this but just in case, THANK YOU – for the work you did to take down Nxivm! I’ve been a huge fan for years.

The most important matter Mr. Meier raises in his article comparing the two documentaries, “The Vow,” and “Seduced,” is that neither reported on the enabling or shielding of NXIVM criminal activities that went on for almost two decades – prior to the branding.

In fact, the most damning evidence in Keith Raniere’s trial – the evidence that ‘flipped’ the other defendants – were the graphic pics of a naked 15 yr. old Camila, taken in 2005.

That’s 10 years prior to the branding which is, btw, not illegal.

It does appear that both documentaries not only avoid the stark reality that the most heinous illegal activities – recruiting, grooming or conditioning, sex trafficking, blackmailing and torturing underage girls – happened long before “DOS” – but that these WERE repeatedly reported to Albany, New York State, and Federal authorities, starting in 1993 when a little girl reported that she was raped over 60 times when she was 12 years old by Keith Alan Raniere.

Rhiannon told police that Keith Alan Raniere had sexual intercourse with her some 60 times when she was 12-13 years old. Raniere was in his 30s at the time. Rhiannon also went on the record in the 2012 Albany Times Union expose. I participated in that series, telling the story of my sister, Gina, who Raniere groomed and raped starting when she was 14.

Back in the 1990s, Raniere’s inner circle, his harem members – some of whom remained with the cult and survived – used deceit to lure Rhiannon and trick her mother, offering Raniere‘s “genius” mentorship, and a dog walking job.

This criminal pattern was repeated, refined and REPORTED by other victims and witnesses thereafter, yet, the only investigations ever undertaken by law enforcement were AGAINST NXIVM VICTIMS or whistleblowers, not the NXIVM criminal perpetrators.

There may be a number of reasons why to this day, in the documentaries, and within the justice system itself, NXIVM crimes and the perpetrators of those crimes continue to be shielded from exposure or prosecution.

However, there is the raw fact that NXIVM had/has “JUICE.” The kind of juice that flows from the veins of the Bronfman and Salinas clans strategically recruited by NXIVM – into the pockets of powerful politicos open to receive money.

NXIVM works closely with and relies on experts at ‘squeezing’ favors and twisting justice, aka corrupt, connected lawyers.

Indeed no one in the NDNY DOJ or the main DOJ in DC currently appears interested in undertaking an investigation into any of the crimes that occurred in the Albany area. Some were, perhaps not coincidentally, allegedly perpetrated by members of the elite 1st (crime) families of Mexico, who have been part of NXIVM since my sister was alive in 2001.

Most recently, Investigation Discovery, producers of “The Lost Women of NXIVM,” called for an FBI investigation while we were in production on its second episode, based on the investigations of the filmmakers — including Frank Parlato — into the untimely, suspicious deaths of four women, including my sister.

Frank Report has named many, if not all, of the VIPs who participated in NXIVM over the decades and who may have had a hand in covering up criminal activities that have not been prosecuted or exposed in other media.

In fact, most of these documentary narratives appear to have been deliberately shaped to avoid some nasty facts.

For instance, Camila was 15 when Keith raped her and NXIVM slave masters began grooming her to be sex trafficked at age 13. This type of omission is of grave consequence to justice and the protection of society.

Do we know, btw, the status of ASUA Kevin Trowel’s rumored public corruption investigation, Frank? I never heard back from him, myself.

