Heidi: The Worst Crimes of Raniere/Nxivm Not Prosecuted or Reported

By Heidi Hutchinson
This is in response to NY Times’ Barry Meier: ‘I Hope to Never Hear About Nxivm Again.
First, Mr. Meier, not to presume you’re reading this but just in case, THANK YOU – for the work you did to take down Nxivm! I’ve been a huge fan for years.
The most important matter Mr. Meier raises in his article comparing the two documentaries, “The Vow,” and “Seduced,” is that neither reported on the enabling or shielding of NXIVM criminal activities that went on for almost two decades – prior to the branding.
In fact, the most damning evidence in Keith Raniere’s trial – the evidence that ‘flipped’ the other defendants – were the graphic pics of a naked 15 yr. old Camila, taken in 2005.
That’s 10 years prior to the branding which is, btw, not illegal.
It does appear that both documentaries not only avoid the stark reality that the most heinous illegal activities – recruiting, grooming or conditioning, sex trafficking, blackmailing and torturing underage girls – happened long before “DOS” – but that these WERE repeatedly reported to Albany, New York State, and Federal authorities, starting in 1993 when a little girl reported that she was raped over 60 times when she was 12 years old by Keith Alan Raniere.
Rhiannon told police that Keith Alan Raniere had sexual intercourse with her some 60 times when she was 12-13 years old. Raniere was in his 30s at the time. Rhiannon also went on the record in the 2012 Albany Times Union expose. I participated in that series, telling the story of my sister, Gina, who Raniere groomed and raped starting when she was 14.
Back in the 1990s, Raniere’s inner circle, his harem members – some of whom remained with the cult and survived – used deceit to lure Rhiannon and trick her mother, offering Raniere‘s “genius” mentorship, and a dog walking job.
This criminal pattern was repeated, refined and REPORTED by other victims and witnesses thereafter, yet, the only investigations ever undertaken by law enforcement were AGAINST NXIVM VICTIMS or whistleblowers, not the NXIVM criminal perpetrators.
There may be a number of reasons why to this day, in the documentaries, and within the justice system itself, NXIVM crimes and the perpetrators of those crimes continue to be shielded from exposure or prosecution.
However, there is the raw fact that NXIVM had/has “JUICE.” The kind of juice that flows from the veins of the Bronfman and Salinas clans strategically recruited by NXIVM – into the pockets of powerful politicos open to receive money.
NXIVM works closely with and relies on experts at ‘squeezing’ favors and twisting justice, aka corrupt, connected lawyers.
Indeed no one in the NDNY DOJ or the main DOJ in DC currently appears interested in undertaking an investigation into any of the crimes that occurred in the Albany area. Some were, perhaps not coincidentally, allegedly perpetrated by members of the elite 1st (crime) families of Mexico, who have been part of NXIVM since my sister was alive in 2001.
Most recently, Investigation Discovery, producers of “The Lost Women of NXIVM,” called for an FBI investigation while we were in production on its second episode, based on the investigations of the filmmakers — including Frank Parlato — into the untimely, suspicious deaths of four women, including my sister.
Frank Report has named many, if not all, of the VIPs who participated in NXIVM over the decades and who may have had a hand in covering up criminal activities that have not been prosecuted or exposed in other media.
In fact, most of these documentary narratives appear to have been deliberately shaped to avoid some nasty facts.
For instance, Camila was 15 when Keith raped her and NXIVM slave masters began grooming her to be sex trafficked at age 13. This type of omission is of grave consequence to justice and the protection of society.
Do we know, btw, the status of ASUA Kevin Trowel’s rumored public corruption investigation, Frank? I never heard back from him, myself.
Thanks for this timely piece, Heidi, with so much focus on KR’s sentence as the locus of all that is wrong with the justice system, in general terms – it’s possible to lose sight of the full horror of Keith’s criminal behaviour. Rest in peace Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.
Heidi, this is brilliant. Thank you for continuing to carry the torch.
Thank you, Nancy. I’m enjoying your insights on here as well. Hope you’re well. What a hella year for you, too.
Thanks, Heidi, we are all suffering in one way or another. In a way though, this has been a good year in that Keith Alan Raniere has finally, finally, gotten what he so richly deserves. Hopefully,that brings some solace to those whose loved ones have died or were irrevocably damaged physically, emotionally or financially.
The man preached humanitarianism, but as far as I know, never so much as handed out one blanket in his sorry, miserable life. I, on the other hand, as a non-enlightened, non-NXIAN, throw a small amount of money each month to Meals on Wheels. By skipping Starbucks, I don’t even feel it.
Had Keith stayed in the Albany area, the mayhem would have continued unchecked. Just my opinion.
“Keith Raniere had an ability and the desire to get his followers to turn against their own families. Heidi Hutchinson shares this interesting story about her sister and brother. Readers know her sister, Gina Hutchinson, was a victim of Raniere’s sexual advances when she was around 14 years old. She remained with Raniere for much of her life – and was found dead from gunshot wounds in a wooded area in Woodstock NY in October 2002. She was 33. Her death was ruled a suicide but there are some, including her sister, who feel that Keith Raniere had a hand in her death. Whether it was murder or working to assist in her suicide is unknown at this time. Heidi takes us back to the 1980s and Clifton Park before Raniere founded Nxivm and became the Vanguard.”
https://frankreport.com/2020/02/29/how-raniere-attempted-to-use-gina-hutchinson-to-have-her-brother-imprisoned/
“The Rat said [and this is the Rat’s spelling and punctuation] exactly as it appeared:
by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with edgar. i served as their pawn for too long (like jim). i see my responsibiy in the deaths of both kristen’s friend in the monistary and ester’s friend in AK. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in thier heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.
At least those who died, had thier lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle, and Rosie). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI they will see that he is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, thier lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an emtpy warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.
If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the —- girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with thier care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.
I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the preversion of a sick man.”
https://frankreport.com/2019/12/02/the-rat-must-be-revisited-in-light-of-what-we-now-know-about-gina-hutchinson-and-kristin-snyder-and-the-statutory-rapes-of-keith-raniere/
“Cafritz encouraged the girl’s visits to the townhouse she and Raniere shared with other women. And Raniere showered the girl with attention. She said he urged her to talk about her life. He gave her a necklace — a heart with a stone in it….
[Mr. Raniere] told her she hugged like a child, her arms wrapped around him but her hips pushed away.
He taught her to hug the way adults do, pelvis-to-pelvis.
He took her virginity.
The girl liked being able to hang out with Raniere and the women around him. She thought sex was just part of fitting in.
“They told me I was smart and took an interest in me; they let me spend every afternoon at their house,” she said. “… I was perfect picking… To have someone that mature and that well thought of to be interested in me, it was flattering. I was young, inexperienced, overwhelmed, out of my league.”…”
https://frankreport.com/2020/03/03/137590/
Heidi-
I believe you are acting in a moral and benevolent by reminding everyone who and what Keith Raniere is…A monster!
It’s important for people to understand that Keith Raniere’s true crimes far EXCEED the crimes he was prosecuted for.
He is a monster and any of his current adherents are guilty of promoting/defending an evil man and his practices.
After following this story for over 2 years, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind he played a hand in Gina’s death. Gina would still be alive if it were not for that fucking evil bastard. The same way a family member of mine, who died in an ambiguous death, would still be alive. Anyone who feels pity for Keith Raniere is a fool. F*ck Keith Raniere.
I hope you do find out the whole truth and it affords some amount of solace.
I try to remember the good things about the person I loved and keep them close to my heart. I try too, but not always successfully, remember that they would want me to be happy and carry on. The best we can do is to take things one day at a time.
Take care!
Yep, very good points. Does make me wonder if there _is_ a plan to off KR in prison with the hopes that it will hasten the sweeping under the rug of any focus placed on the parts of still-in-the-background enablers or otherwise wrongdoers. Seems to be so much distraction, deflection and diversion in almost all aspects of this case.
Very well written, but I fear the prosecution of Mr. Rainere is likely concluded. Why? I just don’t think prosecutors will pursue these crimes since the target is already locked away for life. From their perspective, the case just doesn’t justify the effort or resources. These crimes are likely at the State level and the Feds wouldn’t be involved. State and local prosecutors are at their core politicians and likely won’t see a political benefit for them to pursue these crimes and doing so unsuccessfully would reap more political damage than success would bring political reward.
Just seems to be the bottom line for them. Convictions would not add any jail time for Raniere and even then would have to be served AFTER any Federal sentence was served.
Perhaps. But the focus here is on those people that held positions of trust and that abused them to benefit NXIVM. Lawyers, law enforcement officials, reporters, a certain state senator. It took a lot of people and a lot of money to keep them out of jail. Those people are corrupt and complicit and they should be known to all. It took an in-depth NYT story to finally draw the attention of the FBI, perhaps that’s what it would take for another round of justice.
That is a national focus at present. Stories about corrupt officials make news, if only there were some journalist with a national audience and the fortitude to dig into it.
It might not be possible to charge Keith, but it could be possible to charge or reveal those who allowed it.
I agree, Cilantro. And, again, these attorneys and public officials not only shielded but directly abided and possibly perpetrated attacks on NXIVM whistleblowers. They KNOWINGLY endangered the lives of the citizens they are sworn to protect. I consider it State-sponsored terrorism.
Very true, Bob, but at least we should never forget what Keith has really done. The knowledge of this will be useful as certain people continue to hold that Raniere was overcharged and unfairly convicted and sentenced.