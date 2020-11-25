Exclusive! Keith Raniere Most Recent Message to the World: ‘I Will Be Killed in Prison –Soon!’

For months, Keith Alan Raniere has been saying he will be killed once he is assigned to a permanent prison.

Frank Report now has exclusive audio of his statements, including ones from just these past few days, where he says he is certain to die, if he is placed in general population in a maximum security prison.

His attorneys previously asked the judge to recommend that Raniere be assigned a prison with a drop-out yard, where he would be with other prisoners who need protective custody because of the nature of their crimes, their celebrity or the fact that they are informants.

The judge declined to make the recommendation.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison on October 27. Now, one month later, he remains at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting permanent placement by the Bureau of Prisons. He might be assigned to a maximum security prison and, by all accounts, he would be unsafe there unless he opted for a life of solitary confinement [protective custody]. He might be assigned to the Supermax in Florence, Colorado, where he would be mandatorily placed in solitary for at least three years. He might also be assigned to a drop-out yard, as his attorneys requested, where he would be comparatively safe, far safer than at a maximum security prison.

There is another possibility for Raniere. He could request to go to a facility with a high population of sex offenders so that he could undergo treatment for his ‘disease.’ This would require Raniere to admit he is a sex offender, something he is unlikely to do. Of course the BOP could assign him to such a facility, such as Tucson, Arizona.

The best-case scenario for Raniere is the drop-out yard in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The worse case is solitary confinement at the supermax.

Over the past few months Raniere has expressed concerns to followers that if he goes to a maximum security prison and is placed among the general population, he will be murdered.

Let us listen to his voice, followed by transcripts of what Raniere is saying about what will happen to him.

Audio 1:

Raniere explains there is a man, a dangerous man, [Alejandro Junco?] who wants him killed. Apropos of this, it has been rumored by a prison source that the Latin Kings and the MS-13 members would be interested in seeing Raniere killed and will take steps to do it, if they get the chance.

Date: 3/26/2020

Transcript:

So here you have a man who’s used to and he’s notorious for being vicious. He’s been vicious to even his own family, vicious to anyone where he doesn’t get his way. In a way he’s seen as a tyrant. He’s seen as someone who has so much money and so much power, he can always get whatever he wants. And he’s known for taking his opponents, discrediting them, shaming them… and if anything happens to him, really wreaking havoc on the lives of of his opponents, putting them in jail, supposedly all sorts of terrible things happening to them

.

And he told various people he would put as much money as necessary, literally hundreds of millions of dollars to have me put in jail for the rest of my life, to have me killed, to have me destroyed. To have me, whatever… the worst thing you can imagine.

Audio 2

Raniere predicts that once he goes to a penitentiary, he will not live long

Date: 4/8/2020 Transcript: Yeah, I’m looking, you know, I’ll be in here the rest of my life if we don’t do something. Rest of my life may not be that long. Considering the way things are in here, you know, once I get to a destination point, I guess I’ll go to a pen

Audio 3

Some people told Raniere years ago that his fate would be to be unfairly convicted and murdered in prison

Date: 4/27/20:

Transcript:

But the scariest thing that was ever told to me and has been told to me several times over the past 20 years is not only the fate of what will happen to me, and the fate was always they will create public outrage in the media and it’ll be untrue, but it doesn’t matter. That public outrage will cause political pressure, which will cause pressure on the justice system. They will indict you. They will convict you. They will put you in prison for life and in prison it’s possible you will reach a very bad, have a very bad demise. It’s pretty awful. Some of the things that were told to me and then some of the things that happened that showed that to be true and showed that we don’t have what we think of as the justice system.

Date: 06/17/2020

Audio 4

Raniere predicts that with the sex offense charges, he will be killed in prison, despite the judge making sport of it.

Transcript:

So, you know, the judge then says, oh, well, we’re not really talking, we’re not talking about the death penalty here. Ha ha ha. He laughs at a little bit and says, just, you know, we’re not talking about that. I just wanted to be sure. Well, with these charges and if I’m sentenced to life and go to a penitentiary, it is a death penalty.

Audio 5

Raniere predicts either a penitentiary or the supermax and the possibility that he may never speak to his friends again. This was said four days ago.

Date: 11/21/2020 Transcript: “And right now, over the next month to two months is a real countdown for me, because once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know.”

Audio 6

Raniere tells his followers that the tampering of Camila’s underage nude photos, which he alleges was done by the FBI, is the most important issue to save his life, since inmates need to know he is not a sex offender or they may kill him. Spoken three days ago.

Date: 11/22/20:

Transcript

Tampering in itself is such a fundamental issue to the case. I know the attorneys like to batch a bunch of issues together but sometimes its important to not only highlight them for the justice system and the public but even for “inmate justice.”

Audio 7

Spoken two days ago. Raniere reminds followers that he will be soon assigned to a prison and then it will be dangerous. i.e he may be murdered. He therefore exhorts his friends to make put the public, the BOP, the judge on notice that he may be killed if the prison assignment is not appropriate.

Date: 11/23/20

Transcript:

“I can’t think of anything else to say, but remember these things have to move quickly because, you know, I get designated soon and then I’ll be out of here. And that’s a dangerous situation for me.”

***

The crimes Raniere was convicted of did not come with the death penalty, The BOP does, of course, have a duty to protect him from being murdered.

The prisoner himself is forewarning them that it may happen. This is based in part on his being a ‘CHOMO,’ a person that inmates believe is a child molester. In addition, Raniere says, an extremely wealthy individual is offering a bounty on him.

If Raniere is murdered in prison, after predicting that he will be, it will be a big story. No matter how many people celebrate his death and say he had it coming, implicit in his death will be the inference that the BOP are incapable of protecting prisoners.

They took a hit in thier reputation with the death of Jeffrey Epstein. If they lose Raniere, it will be worse since this would be another high profile death; nobody will call it a suicide, Raniere has predicted it and his attorneys asked for a safe alternative with Allenwood.

If is killed, they will look like bad actors or foolishly incompetent.

The BOP will not want this to occur of course. They will act with diligence and prudence and most likely assign Raniere to a facility where his life is safe.

This can be one of three choices: He could get the supermax, where he will likely be safe in solitary confinement but will undergo human torture in solitary there.

HE could go to a high population of sex offenders prison and be comparatively safer since the sex offenders/chold molesters are so common that they are not special targets.

Or if it goes well, he could be assigned to a prison with a drop-out yard where he would live a comparatively decent prison existence. He would also have contact with his attorneys who will write his appeal.

In the supermax he will be remote, constantly tortured and unlikely to be able to easily communicate with his attorneys, living in a tiny cell with no human contact and only one phone call per month and probably no visitors ever.

In any event, now with this public notice by Raniere, it may be less likely he will be assigned to a penitentiary and placed in general population.

If he is and he is killed, the story of Raniere will end with he warned that he would be murdered if the BOP placed him in a certain facility. The BOP then placed him in that facility and he was murdered.

The BOP will not want that kind of publicity, not in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein. My guess is that he goes to the supermax. However, the right thing to do is place him in Allenwood or Tucson, where he can follow up on his appeal and not be subjected to torture by inhuman solitary confinement.

