Exclusive! Keith Raniere Most Recent Message to the World: ‘I Will Be Killed in Prison –Soon!’

For months, Keith Alan Raniere has been saying he will be killed once he is assigned to a permanent prison.
Frank Report now has exclusive audio of his statements, including ones from just these past few days, where he says he is certain to die, if he is placed in general population in a maximum security prison.
His attorneys previously asked the judge to recommend that Raniere be assigned a prison with a drop-out yard, where he would be with other prisoners who need protective custody because of the nature of their crimes, their celebrity or the fact that they are informants.
The judge declined to make the recommendation.
Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison on October 27. Now, one month later, he remains at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting permanent placement by the Bureau of Prisons. He might be assigned to a maximum security prison and, by all accounts, he would be unsafe there unless he opted for a life of solitary confinement [protective custody]. He might be assigned to the Supermax in Florence, Colorado, where he would be mandatorily placed in solitary for at least three years. He might also be assigned to a drop-out yard, as his attorneys requested, where he would be comparatively safe, far safer than at a maximum security prison.
There is another possibility for Raniere. He could request to go to a facility with a high population of sex offenders so that he could undergo treatment for his ‘disease.’ This would require Raniere to admit he is a sex offender, something he is unlikely to do. Of course the BOP could assign him to such a facility, such as Tucson, Arizona.
The best-case scenario for Raniere is the drop-out yard in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. The worse case is solitary confinement at the supermax.
Over the past few months Raniere has expressed concerns to followers that if he goes to a maximum security prison and is placed among the general population, he will be murdered.
Let us listen to his voice, followed by transcripts of what Raniere is saying about what will happen to him.
Audio 1:
Raniere explains there is a man, a dangerous man, [Alejandro Junco?] who wants him killed. Apropos of this, it has been rumored by a prison source that the Latin Kings and the MS-13 members would be interested in seeing Raniere killed and will take steps to do it, if they get the chance.
Date: 3/26/2020
Transcript:
Audio 2
Date: 4/8/2020
Transcript:
Yeah, I’m looking, you know, I’ll be in here the rest of my life if we don’t do something. Rest of my life may not be that long. Considering the way things are in here, you know, once I get to a destination point, I guess I’ll go to a pen
Audio 3
Some people told Raniere years ago that his fate would be to be unfairly convicted and murdered in prison
Date: 4/27/20:
Transcript:
But the scariest thing that was ever told to me and has been told to me several times over the past 20 years is not only the fate of what will happen to me, and the fate was always they will create public outrage in the media and it’ll be untrue, but it doesn’t matter. That public outrage will cause political pressure, which will cause pressure on the justice system. They will indict you. They will convict you. They will put you in prison for life and in prison it’s possible you will reach a very bad, have a very bad demise. It’s pretty awful. Some of the things that were told to me and then some of the things that happened that showed that to be true and showed that we don’t have what we think of as the justice system.
Date: 06/17/2020
Audio 4
Raniere predicts that with the sex offense charges, he will be killed in prison, despite the judge making sport of it.
Audio 5
Raniere predicts either a penitentiary or the supermax and the possibility that he may never speak to his friends again. This was said four days ago.
Date: 11/21/2020
Transcript:
“And right now, over the next month to two months is a real countdown for me, because once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know.”
Audio 6
Raniere tells his followers that the tampering of Camila’s underage nude photos, which he alleges was done by the FBI, is the most important issue to save his life, since inmates need to know he is not a sex offender or they may kill him. Spoken three days ago.
Date: 11/22/20:
Transcript
Tampering in itself is such a fundamental issue to the case. I know the attorneys like to batch a bunch of issues together but sometimes its important to not only highlight them for the justice system and the public but even for “inmate justice.”
Audio 7
Spoken two days ago. Raniere reminds followers that he will be soon assigned to a prison and then it will be dangerous. i.e he may be murdered. He therefore exhorts his friends to make put the public, the BOP, the judge on notice that he may be killed if the prison assignment is not appropriate.
Date: 11/23/20
Transcript:
7 Comments
He should go to a sex offenders prison and see what he thinks of that. There’s a recent case in the UK where a paedophile was raped and murdered in his cell by another sex offender. The paedophile had hundreds of victims, many babies and the sex offender, I think, violently raped an adult on the outside so, even in such a place they are graded amongst themselves and the pedophiles vulnerable. Do they have particular protection to make it safer in one of those institutes? I guess if believes a rich powerful Mexican is wanting him killed, he will still live in fear. I’m not saying it isn’t true but does he really believe this? He is so full of bull, what can we believe?
Why does anyone still care what this blowhard says? Hasn’t everyone heard enough of his bullshit? Throw him in prison and throw away the key.
“literally hundreds of millions of dollars to have me put in jail”
This must be the nail in the coffin for even the dumbest of dumb of the remaining followers to believe such an outlandish, ludicrous and grossly obvious fabrication.
No one on this planet is dumb enough to believe that anyone payed $200,000,000.00 to put a psycho babbling self help guru in jail.
It simply is impossible for anyone to be that dumb.
He’s gonna need a lot of EMs after his first gangbang.
Raniere hasn’t received nearly the coverage that Epstein did. LOL
I dont like how FrankReport is giving Raniere this kind of free publicity. You can call it “newsworthy” but rather than just act as megaphone for a criminal, an editor sometimes needs to omit. Journalism doesn’t mean just giving your subject carte blanche.
No need for the inhumane Supermax. If I had a 120 years to serve in prison, I would be thrilled by the prospect of being murdered to be free