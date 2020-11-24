Australian Band Sheppard Not Happy With Seduced Docuseries Using Nxivm Video With Their Song Geronimo on Soundtrack

November 24, 2020

In the docuseries Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, a Nxivm promotional video is shown which shows images of people at Vanguard Week, a 10 day event celebrating the nativity of Keith Alan Raniere, the founder of Nxivm.

The soundtrack of the Nxivm promotional video features a recording of “Geronimo,” a 2014 hit song by an Australian pop band called Sheppard.

The band, learning of the use of their song by Nxivm, asked their managers, Michael Chugg and Andrew Stone, to contact the producers of Seduced to rectify the copyright infringement and have the soundtrack of their song removed from the documentary.

It is unclear whether the use of the Nxivm video constitutes fair use in the Seduced documentary since they only play an excerpt of the Nxivm recruitment video.

Sheppard’s legal recourse might be limited to suing the original producer of the Nxivm recruitment video, most likely Nxivm Inc.  This too might be problematic since Nxivm and all its assets are in the process of being seized by the US government.

How serious the efforts to stop the use of the song as seen on Seduced is anybody’s guess.  Sheppard has gotten good publicity by making statements expressing their horror that their song was used by Nxivm.

Band cofounder, George Sheppard, said, ‘We haven’t and would never have allowed our music to be featured by NXIVM in their promotional video, and we were not approached by the documentary to have this unauthorized usage featured in the program. It goes without saying that the allegations and charges surrounding the NXIVM cult are reprehensible and in no way would we want our music associated with such an organization or for it to be implied by the documentary makers that we have approved this usage.”

Why did Nxivm use the song, Gerinomo?  It was No. 1 on the Australian Recording Industry Association. [ARIA] Singles Chart.

Brendan Plowman of AdamNotEve noted that the “lyrics throughout the song suggest an idea of taking the plunge together. Risking it all in the hope of something bigger and better that lies ahead, even if it is ‘through the curtain of a waterfall’ and you don’t know what’s on the other side” while “the music and repetitive chorus are uplifting and exciting and everyone still can’t get enough of it. But it appears this is no accident”.

Sheppard is from Brisbane, and was formed in 2009.

From late April to early May 2014, “Geronimo” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, knocking Pharrell Williams’ single “Happy” from the top spot after its 12-week run. It is the first single, which had been recorded in Brisbane, to reach number one.

Internationally the track reached the top 10 in Austria, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Sheppard was certified 5× platinum by ARIA, for shipments of over 350,000 units.

Here are the lyrics to Geronimo and perhaps readers can see the connection between them and the idea of being a part of Nxivm, led by Keith Raniere.

Can you feel it?
Now it’s coming back we can steal it
If we bridge this gap
I can see you
Through the curtains of the waterfall
When I lost it
Yeah you held my hand
But I tossed it
Didn’t understand
You were waiting
As I dove into the waterfall
So say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Can you feel my love?
Bombs away
Bombs away
Bombs away
Can you feel (my love, my love, my love, my love, my love) my love?
Bombs away
Bombs away
Bombs away
Say Geronimo!
Well we rushed it
Moving away too fast
That we crushed it
But it’s in the past
We can make this leap
Through the curtains of the waterfall
So say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Can you feel (my love, my love, my love, my love, my love) my love?
Bombs away
Bombs away
Bombs away
Can you feel (my love, my love, my love, my love, my love) my love?
Bombs away
Bombs away
Bombs away
Well I’m just a boy
With a broken toy
All lost and coy
(At the curtains of the waterfall)
So it’s here I stand
As a broken man
But I’ve found my friend
At the curtains of the waterfall
Now I’m falling down
Through the crashing sound
And you’ve come around
At the curtains of the waterfall
And you rushed to me
And it sets us free
So I fall to my knees
(At the curtains of the waterfall)
So say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Say Geronimo!
Bombs away
Bombs away
Bombs away (Say Geronimo!)
Say Geronimo!
Make this leap
Make this leap
Make this leap
Make this leap
Can you feel my love?
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: George Josef Sheppard / Amy Louise Sheppard / Jason Bovino
Geronimo lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

