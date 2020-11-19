Jennifer Aniston Did Take a Nxivm Class; Karen U. Calls the Nxivm-5 ‘Friends,’ Sara Bronfman’s Role and Other Nxivm Nuggets

The two apparently liked the courses, at least a little, but were unwilling to make the commitment required of those who want to advance up the Stripe Path. They did not take more classes according to a source familiar with their attendance at the class.

In the docuseries Seduced, India Oxenberg said that high-ranking Nxivm members would mention how Aniston, Butler, and Sir Richard Branson took Nxivm classes, even if they didn’t become members. It was a recruitment tool to mention that the rich and famous took the course.

A recent report from New Idea Magazine seems to have enlarged Aniston’s role in Nxivm reporting that she “unwittingly dabbled” in the alleged “sex cult” NXIVM, alongside Gerald Butler and that she was “drawn in” by the organization, and “fought to get out.”

The two actors did not fight to get out. They simply never returned to take any more classes.

***

Karen Unterreiner spent some 40 years as one of Keith Raniere’s girlfriends, and 20 of those years in Nxivm. She met Raniere when she was 18 [1978] and finally left him when he was arrested in 2018. Now she is making a few statements on Twitter as @KarenReiner59, joining the ranks of former girlfriends who are displeased with him. Karen describes herself as a “Free person in training. Narcissist survivor. Learning to say ‘Hell no!'” The narcissist she is referring to is Raniere.

On September 29, 2020, the Nxivm-5 made an appearance on CBS This Morning seeking to defend their friend, Keith Raniere.

In response to their appearance, Karen Tweeted to the Nxivm-5, calling them “friends,” and urging them to leave Raniere.

She Tweeted: “Friends, I’ve stood where you are for longer than you’ve been standing. You assume we speak with dishonor cuz you don’t like what we say. But you are not honorable if you refuse to see wounds inflicted on us by what you cling to. This life I feared is now my peace. It’s here for u.”