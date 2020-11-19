Jennifer Aniston Did Take a Nxivm Class; Karen U. Calls the Nxivm-5 ‘Friends,’ Sara Bronfman’s Role and Other Nxivm Nuggets

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler attended a Nxivm class at one time. I remember hearing about it several years ago.
The two apparently liked the courses, at least a little, but were unwilling to make the commitment required of those who want to advance up the Stripe Path. They did not take more classes according to a source familiar with their attendance at the class.
In the docuseries Seduced, India Oxenberg said that high-ranking Nxivm members would mention how Aniston, Butler, and Sir Richard Branson took Nxivm classes, even if they didn’t become members. It was a recruitment tool to mention that the rich and famous took the course.
A recent report from New Idea Magazine seems to have enlarged Aniston’s role in Nxivm reporting that she “unwittingly dabbled” in the alleged “sex cult” NXIVM, alongside Gerald Butler and that she was “drawn in” by the organization, and “fought to get out.”
The two actors did not fight to get out. They simply never returned to take any more classes.
Karen Unterreiner spent some 40 years as one of Keith Raniere’s girlfriends, and 20 of those years in Nxivm. She met Raniere when she was 18 [1978] and finally left him when he was arrested in 2018.
Now she is making a few statements on Twitter as @KarenReiner59, joining the ranks of former girlfriends who are displeased with him.
Karen describes herself as a “Free person in training. Narcissist survivor. Learning to say ‘Hell no!'”
The narcissist she is referring to is Raniere.
This is an interesting observation. The judge did sentence him to life and there are some who think the sentence was not for his crimes of conviction but because the judge saw Raniere as a monster.
On October 12, Karen Tweeted this bit of advice: “Don’t give your heart to someone who doesn’t have one.”
It is peculiar, but a fair number of women who once gave their hearts to Keith, have turned against him, including Karen.
Among the women who had an intimate relationship with him and now condemn him are:
- Karen Unterreiner
- Kristin Keeffe
- Toni Natalie
- Lauren Salzman
- Barbara Bouchey
- Ivy Nevares
- Daniela
- Camila
- Victoria [Jane Doe]
- India Oxenberg
- Nicole
It is expected that three other women – Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell and Allison Mack – will also speak against him at their own sentencing. Allison has already done so in her allocution during her guilty plea hearing in 2019.
It is curious but of his four inner-inner circle members – the four women who were with him before Nxivm – Karen, Kristin Keeffe, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske, two are dead from cancer and the other two, both cancer survivors, have turned against him.
Even women who knew him only a short while condemned him.
There is Rhiannon, Gina Melita, Marie Christine, “L”, Kathy, and another Jane Doe, who was once part of his harem.
That makes 20 women who were with him, who thought he was something special and later came to fear and despise and condemn him.
Having 20 people you once had sex with, all fearing you, wanting you in prison, many of them believing you destroyed their lives, is hard to achieve.
Here is an interesting graphic of Nxivm in Mexico found online:
It seems to be missing several important Mexican members, including First Line Masters in DOS: Rosa Laura Junco, Loreta Garza, Daniella Padilla, and Monica Duran. Counting Camila, of the eight First Line Masters, five of them were from Mexico.
Clare Bronfman Has Time on Her Hands
Clare Bronfman, Federal Prisoner #91010-053, has served one month and 20 days in prison. She has 79 months and 10 days to go. With good behavior, she can shave off a year of her sentence. She might also get to serve the last six months in a halfway house. That means she could be outside of the prison walls in 61 months or by Christmas 2025.
Currently, she is at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting placement in a permanent prison. She has asked to be placed in Danbury at the prison camp, a low security prison.
Sentencing Likely Postponed Until After New Year –
Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman and Kathy Russell are still awaiting sentencing. Although the judge asked the prosecution to set up sentencing dates with the defense more than a month ago, no such dates have been set as of yet.
With the rise in coronavirus cases in New York – and the usual slowdown in courthouse activity during the last six weeks of the year – it seems unlikely that the sentencing will occur before the end of the year.
Lauren Salzman told a tale of abuse at the hands of Keith Raniere for days on the witness stand. When she was cross-examined by Marc Agnifilo, she grew increasingly distraught and Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis halted the cross-examination and scolded Agnifilo.
The judge said he was a human first and a judge second in explaining why he chose to excuse the witness.
Several observers commented that if Lauren was a man and started crying like that, the judge would not have stopped the cross-examination.
It is the defense attorney’s job to impeach a prosecution witness. However, if a witness cries loud enough, should she escape the intense scrutiny of cross-examination? Especially when the defendant in the case is, like Raniere was, facing life in prison.
But Lauren cried loud; she wailed and acted like she was going to have a hysterical fit when confronted with a challenge to the veracity of her story and her own role as the cause of some of the horrors she said she suffered.
Proof that cults make people go broke. Notice how Marc Elliot is always wearing the same outfit and shoes in public. Note the worn-out cognac-colored shoes and navy clothes in all his recent photos. With Christmas coming, can someone please give him a gift card (even if it’s Old Navy)?
Not only are these people brainwashed, but they’re also essentially bankrupt.
I am very happy Karen is out. I met her in the 90s, and she seemed truly decent. It is heartbreaking to think of an 18 year old being sucked into a narcissist’s world. I know what it’s like to have your college love and it’s something you want to hang onto. Almost like you grew up together. I wish her the best going forward.
Have we ever discovered the identity of the “Rat”? There have been many speculations, from Karen to Kristin to others. Surely it’s safe for him/her to own up now? The post goes back to the Saratoga In Decline days.
Karen is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.
I hope if Frank knows the identity of The Rat, but has promised not to disclose, he’d let us know. Between Kristin Keefe and Karen U both talking to Frank, I’d have bet that the answer as to The Rat’s identity would have come out.
Every one of those women is culpable in their own demise. They were all fucking the smelly one, then allowing the lie of him being celibate and the most ethical man in the world to persist. I have never read or heard a single one of them admit their own guilt in this. They always say they were lied to and manipulated and then try to shift all of the blame to others. For this, there is no excuse. They were the liars. They were not only aware of a lie but were the cause of it. And they allowed others to join and have their lives ruined too because of it. Until they start admitting their own guilt, I can not feel fully sorry for them.
I have to wholeheartedly agree with this assessment. They may have been victims in some sense, but they also bought into the lifestyle choices of the fraud known as Keith Alan Raniere. Only real professionals can truly assess the claim of “abusive relationship” on an individual basis, but none of these people are innocent from the stain of enabler or perpetrator, with some being far more guilty than others. Most of them enjoyed the lifestyle and benefits and went along with it until the sociopath’s shit hit the fan and those in power greater than him decided to do something truly ethical about it.
I’ll disagree and say Keith is the cause of the lies. I’d bet all of the women feel regret for being complicit. There are not a lot of safe places for the women to pour out their hearts and give you the apologies you crave.
One could easily saw that Clare and Sara deserved the same sentence for their involvement. I certainly think so.
Frank – the date on Karen is wrong. KAR and KU met and stated dating as incoming freshman at RPI in fall of 1977. I met them in fall ’79 as an incoming freshman – they were both juniors that year. Karen graduated on time after spring ’81 semester. Keith had to take a year off – an academic probation policy at RPI. That’s why he graduated late (’82).
I’m glad Karen has finally broken free of him.
New Idea Magazine is an Australian scandal sheet mostly obsessed with the British Royals. Two days ago they were headlining the “Shocking News!” that “Queen Elizabeth Stepped Down!”
Queen Elizabeth has not, of course, abdicated. They made the story up. They invent half their stories. As long as it’s about celebrities, and it’s “Shocking!”, New Ideas will print it.
Maybe Anniston took a Nxivm course, maybe she didn’t. There’s no reliable evidence that she did.
How and when did Kristanna Loken get involved?