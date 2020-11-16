Guest View on ‘I’ve Had People Killed’ – Was It an Implicit Threat?

The comment is worthy of its own separate post, which will be found below. But first a few prefatory remarks are in order. First, the video in question is available on YouTube.

Second there is a honest difference in opinion on Raniere’s statement so that it justifies the debate.

One of the nine women confronting Raniere at the time, Susan Dones, thinks Keith may have had murder in mind. She said she was frightened enough by his statement that she posted the video online in case she wound up being killed.

Some of Keith’s supporters have said that Keith was being literal and was referring to Ben LeBaron and Luis Stubbs, who were killed in Mexico, after following Raniere’s advice not to pay ransom to kidnappers. The problem with this theory is that Raniere made his “I’ve had people killed” statement in April 2009 and LeBaron and Stubbs were alive when he said it. They were killed in July, 2009, about three months later.

***

The following is the guest view by Leo on this topic: What Did Keith Mean When He Said ‘I’ve Had People Killed Because of My Beliefs.’

By Leo

Keith was like a bank, and BB and others were customers at that bank. Keith was expressing to BB that if he gets involved in a conflict between customers, it could make the other customers wary or set a bad precedent, or otherwise have unintended consequences.

