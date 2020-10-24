Keith Raniere Breaks Silence – Records Exclusive 30-Minutes Interview With Frank Parlato – on NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

After more than 30-months of total silence – except for portions of some of his recorded prison phone calls that were released by his supporters – Keith Raniere has granted his first public interview.
And did he do that with one of the country’s major television networks – or one of its major newspapers?
No… He gave that interview exclusively to Frank Parlato, the founder of Frank Report.
A portion of Parlato’s interview with Raniere was reported on last night’s edition of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. The news show has an estimated 10 million viewership.
Here is the video of NBC Nightly News Interview with Raniere
Because of the fact that federal prisoners are limited to 15-minutes of phone time per hour, Keith’s interview with Frank was actually done via two 15-minute phone calls that were spaced one-hour apart.
The conversation was recorded on audiotape and Parlato was filmed by NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at an NBC studio and by Parlato’s own film crew.
Raniere’s voice can be heard over the speaker of the cell phone.
In addition to the audio recording that Frank made of it, Raniere’s side was likely recorded by one of the Corrections Officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY (It is believed that all of his phone calls – and all the emails that he sends and receives – are recorded by MDC staff).
The interview covered a variety of topics – and is something that we’ll be reporting on more extensively in the future.
Guilty or Innocent?
When asked point-blank by Parlato whether he was guilty of the crimes he was convicted of during his trial back in mid-2019, Keith declared that he was 100% innocent. He also said, however, that he regretted if anyone was hurt by anything that took place in NXIVM/ESP or DOS.
He said he would speak at his sentencing.
The Brand
In response to Frank’s question about the origin of the now-infamous brand that was etched onto the pubic area of approximately 50 women, Keith indicated that the brand was not his idea.
Instead, it was something that several of his closest followers came up with as a form of tribute to him (If that sounds somewhat familiar, it’s because that is very close to the story that Allison Mack told to Vanessa Grigoriadis in a New York Times Magazine article back in 2018).
Keith provided the definitive answer to a question that has heretofore been unanswered since the brand first became public: it does not contain the initials of Allison Mack.
Why Frank Parlato?
Without being asked, Keith volunteered that he chose to do his first public interview with Frank for two reasons:
- Frank was among the first journalists to respond to the request from the NXIVM-5 for assistance in exposing what they claim is the prosecution’s violation of Keith’s rights to due process – and its own misconduct before and during Keith’s trial; and
- Frank has had personal experience in dealing with federal prosecutors who use their powers in ways that are unethical and perhaps illegal.
Frank has indicated to Keith and others that he is willing to review any evidence that indicates the prosecution in Keith’s case did anything that amounts to misconduct. And that’s exactly what he was doing when he was given an opportunity to interview Keith directly earlier today.
Here is the NBC Nightly News Video
Here are some photos from the NBC interview
Transcript of NBC Nightly News Story
STEPHANIE GOSK: They called him ‘Vanguard’, the founder of NXIVM, a shadowy self-help organization described by Federal prosecutors as cult-like. Keith Raniere has not spoken publicly since his arrest, more than 2 years ago. But now, just days from being sentenced on Federal charges, he is talking.
KEITH: You know, one of the things that’s most important in our country is the justice system. And although, you know, people can hate me and do, and think I’m an odious type of a character, you know, awful, actually. Um, both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system.
STEPHANIE GOSK: Today, Raniere spoke with – of all people – the man who helped bring him down. Web journalist Frank Parlato. A former NXIVM spokesman, Parlato himself has pleaded not guilty to tax and other charges that originated from his NXIVM involvement.
FRANK: You plan out 14 steps ahead.
STEPHANIE GOSK: If you’ve seen the HBO docuseries “The Vow”, Parlato’s name may ring a bell. Parlato broke the story that a group within NXIVM was treating women as sex slaves, and branding them with Raniere’s initials. Raniere was convicted in 2019 of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and racketeering.
FRANK: Do you intend to make a statement in that, in your sentencing, that you are innocent?
KEITH: Yes, I am innocent. And, although it is — this is a horrible tragedy with many, many people being hurt, I think the main thrust of this has been the oppression. But really, a different issue, which is hard for me to express… There is a horrible injustice here and whether you think I’m the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.
STEPHANIE GOSK: But victims and their families don’t want to hear from Keith Raniere. They say he tried to destroy women’s lives.
CATHERINE OXENBERG: Really, these young women, without being aware, were on this runaway roller coaster to hell. And they were completely unaware. And that’s where Keith Raniere was taking them: to hell.
STEPHANIE GOSK: Raniere is now accusing Federal prosecutors of misconduct, alleging evidence-tampering. An NBC news producer took part in the Raniere interview.
KEITH: I apologize for my participation in all of this – this pain and suffering. I’ve clearly participated. I’ve been the leader of the community.
STEPHANIE GOSK: Raniere could face life in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday. A judge will consider impact statements from over 100 victims. Stephanie Gosk, NBC News, New York.
When Will the Interview Be Made Public?
Frank is currently considering several different options for making the entire 30-minute interview available to the general public.
With Parlato at NBC studios were two members of the Nxivm-5 – Marc Elliot and Eduardo Asunsolo – who also recorded Parlato conducting the interview. Their arrangement was that Parlato and Nxiivm-5 both have individual and unilateral rights to broadcast and use the interview.
Raniere called on Elliot’s phone.
18 Comments
You are perfect, Frank.
“ KEITH: Yes, I am innocent. And, although it is — this is a horrible tragedy with many, many people being hurt, I think the main thrust of this has been the oppression. But really, a different issue, which is hard for me to express… There is a horrible injustice here and whether you think I’m the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.”
The “tragedy” is that people realized they were victims, exploitation through manipulation is what he would describe as freedom from victimization. He created a world where victims didn’t exist, it’s a “tragedy” the government has “oppressed” members by marring the beautiful world he created.
Justice is his oppression. Accountability is his oppression. Responsibility is his oppression.
You know, it’s been impossibly difficult to grasp how this specimen of a baby man, managed to convey success and accomplishment when the execution of his program revolved around doing everything for him.
He is the living embodiment of Ford Taurus with a “fake it ’til you make it” bumper sticker and a forged lemon law Title.
For a smart man, he seems very stupid not to see the irony in the fact he and his people abused the justice system bringing multiple actions against innocent people and driving them into bankruptcy, lives destroyed, and yet now he says it has failed him. He seemed quite happy with it when he had deep pockets to litigate.
Probably only 1% of the legal wrongs done on his watch were brought out at the trial. To characterize this as a miscarriage of justice is weird and not believable – none of the evidence so far suggests that.
Sentencing is about weighing factors so the fact he might now take some responsibility for hurt although saying he is innocent is quite a difficult position for him to maintain and still be credible.
Even if he thought the women consented to be branded, he should have refused to allow it.
See how evil the media is?
They call Frank a spokesman when he was just a publicist. Spokesman implies he’s a part of the group and an advocate.
And they immediately go to his legal troubles but framed in a way that doesn’t accuse NXIVM. Why? Just evil all around.
Q: “How do you know that a cult leader is lying?”
A: “Their lips are moving”.
The same can be said about the inner circle supporters (aka collaborators) of the cult leader.
Speaking of the inner circle collaborators, because of their relentless irrational support of the cult leader (i.e., dancing outside and holding vigils) coupled with the history of this cult targeting defectors and weaponizing the court system against defectors, the safety and security of prison staff need to be taken into consideration by the judge. Super Max would be the most appropriate placement for Vanguard.
Tick tock. Tick tock.
So NBC and the other mainstream Marxist networks do everything they can to shut out the President of the United States yelling “Fake News” and having bogus Fact Checks but they let a convicted sex trafficker and cult leader go on TV to spread his propaganda.
Well done NBC!
The irony, it burns!!
“KEITH: I apologize for my participation in all of this – this pain and suffering. I’ve clearly participated. I’ve been the leader of the community.”
He is describing his own pain and suffering from having participated.
(Some of the participants of The Vow showed us what that looks like.)
He is diminishing his accountability by faulty leadership of other perpetrators. He empowered them, he can’t be blamed for what they did with it. He is the dear leader that will martyr himself for not guiding his flock more effectively above the law. He’s shifting blame as a figurative failure as a leader. If ONlY he had been harder on all of them, this wouldn’t have happened… He trusted too much, that’s his biggest failing really. He trusted the wrong people to carry out his mission.
One of the biggest injustices here is that he walked free for 20 years because of law enforcement corruption and inaction. He knows they’re corrupt because he used it for his own benefit. NXIVM couldn’t have existed without corruption of the law and individuals.
He gave you free will, dontacha know. It was all a test and you failed. The goal was to have no ethics in achieving your true potential. You thought of yourselves before him, how suppressive….
Congrats, Frank !!! Well done!
1. Didn’t he already state he stood behind everything in a letter to a judge?
2. Keith: did you tell women they would “see a blue light” when they had sex with you?
3. Did you tell people you could block police radar? Do you truly believe you can, and would you test this in public?
4. Do you believe you are the smartest man in the world?
5. Do you believe it was appropriate for people to bow to you and call you Vanguard?
6. Who do you think you hurt — and how?
I have more. Just questions.
IMO, he got perfectly fine treatment at trial. I think the Judge was very careful to assure that none of KAR’s rights were violated, and that his defense team had no conflicts of interest.
WHY was no defense put forth at trial, or any objections made to the allegedly “unjust” treatment? Maybe because there WERE no good defenses (or credible defense witnesses), and KAR testifying on his own behalf would have been a complete disaster.
It burns me that KAR will, henceforth, present himself as an advocate for “justice.” Is that what he was thinking about when he ghost-wrote those awful threatening letters to victims/potential witnesses and had them signed and sent by a Mexican attorney?
Calling yourself a “devil” is a little mild, Keith – it evokes a mischievous kid. Your deeds were flat out heinous and you’re lucky that so far you’ve only had to deal with the paltry number of crimes that the EDNY could charge you with.
In a perfect world, you would have been locked up decades ago for repeated statutory rape of a 12-year-old. Had you been tried for that, what would your defense have been? It was all made up? It was consensual? I was helping her with her issues? The age of consent in other countries is 12? I know she made a sworn formal police report, but there’s no proof?
What really happened to Kristin Snyder and Gina Hutchinson?
If you’re inclined to speak out now, why not address these topics? You can say you’re “innocent” until you’re blue in the face, but the fact is that you’re quite possibly guilty of much more than you’ve even been charged with.
I hope they throw him in a cell here in Colorado’s super-max and throw away the key, all those victims who are truly innocent KR is such a slime ball. I hope some big guy named bubba takes KR as his DOS slave, now that would be justice.
Another last ditch effort. Sentence him already. He does not deserve any kind of platform on which to cry victim. Tired of his BS as I am sure the judge is also. Go away for a long time, Oh Great One!
“Keith declared that he was 100% innocent”
Shocking. NOT.
He declared he was innocent of running a pyramid scheme although he was convicted of it.
Has this guy ever accepted responsibility for anything he’s done? The less remorse he shows, the greater his sentence becomes. But narcissists cannot help it. It apparently is in their nature.
Innocent of locking that woman in the room? They have him on tape convincing her parents she is like a serial killer. Jesus…what a dumbass. They recorded everything. Bye-bye, Vanguard!
Now he’s changing tack and admitting he hurt people. That in itself is contradictory to the idiotic comments of Esther, Danielle, Michelle, Nicki, etc. where they call the victims liars – and dismiss anyone saying had a bad experience simply because they didn’t. Nothing that any of them say can be trusted, they have different tactics for any given moment all from a place of desperation.
He wants his voice heard before he goes to Florence, Colorado Supermax. Never to see the light of day again. Throw away the key or this monster will do it again and again and again. He is a pedophile, rapist and murderer.
The world will be a better place when we no longer see or hear from this monster!
KR sounds like he’s playing the victim. What a slap in the face of those who are the real victims. I hope they put his pedo arse away for good.