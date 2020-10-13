Turkish TV Has Half-Hour Show: ‘Nxivm Sex Cult Explained’ – Watch Here:

Nxivm is getting known around the world – not just in the USA.

TRT World is a Turkish state international news channel, broadcast 24 hours per day in English. The news channel is based in Istanbul. It provides worldwide news and current affairs focusing on Turkey, Europe, Western and Southern Asia.

And now news about Nxivm.

All around the world there is interest in the unusual story of blackmail and branding – a story that first broke here on the Frank Report.

It is a story that is getting bigger. HBO’s The Vow is not the end of the story but just the beginning.

Here is the introduction to TRT World’s recent show which aired on their regular TV network series called Nexus, and was uploaded to YouTube and a podcast version available on Listen Notes.

Here is their introduction:

Why would a billionaire’s daughter join a cult which inflicted pain and suffering on other women? and what kind of cult leader could convince her to do that?

Today we’re looking at the disturbing case of Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere. 41 year old Bronfman is the daughter of the late Edgar Bronfman, Sr., who ran his family’s drinks empire Seagrams. He was worth 2.6b dollars and his daughter’s wealth is estimated to be as much as 500 million dollars.

Last week she was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for the crimes she committed with Keith Raniere, the leader of a sort of expensive self-help group called NXIVM.

Now, Raniere doesn’t look like much but somehow he convinced Bronfman and many other women to join his group – including Hollywood actress Allison Mack. Mack and Clare Bronfman helped him run Nxivm, but most of the other women were victims of the group’s cruelty, which included physically branding them.

We take close look at NXIVM and speak to Susan Dones, a former trainer who set up one of the groups centres; Frank Parlato, an investigative journalist who exposed some of NXIVMs darkest practices, and Rick Ross; a cult investigator who’s helped families trying to get their loved ones out of the group.

