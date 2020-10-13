New 4-Part Docuseries on India Oxenberg and Her Life in Nxivm to Air Sunday on STARZ – Claims She Was Raped by Raniere

India Oxenberg spent nearly seven years in the organization and paid them nearly $100,000, now saying that she had been slowly brainwashed but at the time couldn’t see it while it was happening.
“That’s years of grooming. And when you’re unaware, it’s so easy to be led astray, especially by people who are masters at manipulation,” she said. “And these people were that, especially Keith Raniere. He’s a master at manipulation. If there’s one thing he’s intelligent at, it’s that. And he’s a predator.”…
India Oxenberg said that “Smallville” actress Allison Mack was the first person to introduce her to the [DOS] society under the guise of female empowerment.
“It was a trap,” she said bluntly. “And it was a ploy for Keith to enslave women for his own sexual desires.”
Her own relationship with Raniere, she said, “took a different turn and became sexual when — I was commanded to do a seduction assignment.”
“That was the beginning — of continual sexual abuse. And I didn’t see it as that at the time,” India Oxenberg explained.
“I would describe that sexual relationship as rape,” she continued.
Because of the nature of the relationship, she explained that she felt like she could not turn down what was being asked of her.
“I had given collateral, which automatically removes my choice,” India Oxenberg said. “So I did not have the option to say no. Saying no meant hurting my family or hurting my friends. And I wasn’t gonna do that.”
Her mother Catherine had a large role in getting India to leave Nxivm and DOS.
“I lived in fear for probably two years, but my faith is — has always been stronger than my fear, always,” Catherine Oxenberg said. “When I first confronted her at the end of May in 2017, I thought I could wake her up. I told her she was brainwashed and she was in a cult. And I said, ‘I know about the blackmail. And I don’t care if it’s about me — Don’t let that be the reason you stay in.'”
India replied, “I was too deeply in — I was scared. And I was confused.”
“I started working with a de-programmer who helped me tremendously,” she said. “But you have to be open to it. Like, you can’t force somebody to see the truth. They need to want to. And I didn’t want to for a long time.”
India Oxenberg said of her DOS brand “We all have metaphorical scars. I have a physical scar — but you don’t have to live with that. You don’t have to live with Keith Raniere haunting you. You can reclaim your life. You can learn from it. And you can move on. And you can heal. And you can have love. And I — I just feel so lucky that I can have that.”
1 Comment
Poor, poor Raniere. New York extended the statute of limitations on the of filing rape charges.
If Keith thought he was fucked…He is really fucked now.