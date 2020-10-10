Breaking News: Camila Turns Against Raniere – Child Sex Abuse Victim Expected to Come From Mexico to Condemn Raniere at Sentencing

Camila, the first DOS slave, has turned against her Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, according to a letter filed by the prosecution on Friday.

She filed a victim impact statement with the court and is expected to come from Mexico to Brooklyn to speak at Raniere’s sentencing on October 27.

Camila is now 30 years old, but the feds found nude pictures of her when she was 15 years old on a hard drive belonging to Raniere.

He was charged with possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor in a superseding indictment.

In 2018 and 2019, Raniere and five co-defendants were indicted for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, alien smuggling, identity theft and extortion. On June 19, 2019, Raniere was convicted of all seven counts (and all eleven racketeering acts) submitted to the jury including sexual exploitation of Camila.

We learn from the government’s letter that Raniere, then 45, had sex with the 15 year old girl before he took her nude pictures.

Here is the pertinent portion of the letter that Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar filed with the court,

Dear Judge Garaufis:

The government respectfully submits this letter in response to Raniere’s sentencing memorandum filed on September 18, 2020…. The claims and arguments set forth in Raniere’s memorandum are, without exception, inconsistent with the evidence presented at trial. The jury has already rejected them. For the reasons set forth in the government’s sentencing memorandum… the Court should also reject them.

With respect to Raniere’s contentions with respect to Camila (Raniere Mem. at 68-73), the government encloses under separate cover a victim impact statement it has received from Camila. This statement provides further support of Raniere’s sexual abuse of Camila in the months prior to the production of child pornography images.

The government expects that Camila will attend Raniere’s sentencing on October 27, 2020 and may wish to address the Court further at that time….”

The Relationship Between Camila and Raniere

Much of the following is likely in Camila’s victim impact statement. I have borrowed from the government’s sentencing memorandum in relating this portion of the post:

In September 2005, Raniere began a sexual relationship with Camila, then a fifteen-year-old child.

Camila and her family had arrived in Clifton Park at Raniere’s invitation, and he arranged for Camila to work as a maid in Nancy Salzman’s house, which was a distance away from her siblings.

Camila lived in a house with other members of the Nxivm community, including Monica Duran, a woman who—like Camila— would later become a first-line master in DOS.

On November 2, 2005 and again on November 24, 2005, Raniere took photographs of Camila constituting child pornography. Several of the photographs depict Camila lying on a bed fully nude. At least five photographs depict close-ups of Camila’s genitals.

The government discovered the photos in February 2019, after possessing the hard drive for almost a year.

They were able to ascertain Camila’s age because she had an appendix operation which left a scar when she was 16. The nude photos did not show her with a scar. The government produced medical records of her operation.

Raniere Rented Camila a Townhouse

120 Victory Way where Camila was hidden.Between 2011 and 2018, Raniere directed his co-defendant Kathy Russell to lease 120 Victory Way, a property in Clifton Park, New York. The residence was used to house Camila, who did not have legal status within the United States. Russell leased the property for over seven years under an assumed name and, each year, paid the rent in cash and in full.

When DOS began, Camila became Raniere’s first slave.

Raniere’s direct slaves (the “First Line”) were Camila, Daniella Padilla, Nicki Clyne, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman.

Camila Was a First Line DOS Slave

DOS First-Line SlavesThrough DOS, Raniere used the First Line to recruit other women to make a “collateralized vow of obedience” to their masters (and, by extension, to Raniere) and then required these “slaves” to perform labor, take nude photographs, and, in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.

Raniere at one point told Camila that it would be “good” for her to “own a fuck toy slave” for him that she could “groom and use as a tool to pleasure” him.

Raniere also instructed Daniella Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco and Camila to find a young virgin “successor” for Raniere.

Nicole and Camila Intersect

One of the slaves recruited by Allison Mack was Nicole. Mack directed Nicole to be celibate for six months and subsequently assigned Nicole to contact Raniere. One night when Nicole was staying with Mack in Clifton Park, Raniere called Mack.

Mack told Nicole to go outside and meet Raniere, which Nicole obeyed. Raniere blindfolded Nicole, led her into a car and drove her to a house. Raniere then led Nicole, still blindfolded, through some trees and inside a building, where he ordered her to undress and tied her to a table.

Another person in the room, unknown to Nicole, began performing oral sex on Nicole. Raniere asked if Nicole was ok and told Nicole that she was “very brave” and not to tell anyone what had happened. Nicole believed that if she left DOS, her collateral would be released.

Unknown to Nicole, the individual who performed oral sex on Nicole was Camila and the sexual abuse took place at 120 Victory Way.

A photograph recovered by the feds from Camila’s Google account reflects a photograph of the table on which Nicole had been tied, along with a video camera that was pointed in the direction of the table.

Texts Between Raniere and Camila Establish Statutory Rape

As detailed at trial, Raniere and Camila exchanged numerous sexually explicit emails referencing the beginning of their sexual relationship as September 2005 and their “anniversary”—that is, the first date they had sex—as September 18, 2005. She was 15 years and six months old at the time.

Raniere’s nickname for her was “Virgin Camila.”

While Raniere has said from prison in a recorded phone call to his disciple, Suneel Chakravorty, that the nude photos of Camila when she was 15 were planted on the hard drive by the feds [tampering with evidence] and that he actually did not own the hard drive, in a text to Camila, Raniere admitted he had possession of her child porn pictures.

Raniere: You know I guard the other pictures right? You know I have the others yes?

Camila: From way back when..?

Raniere: I wanted the original forever. I thought it was truly mine. Yes, from way back…”

The child pornography photographs depict Camila lying on a bed fully nude, and several photographs depict close-ups of Camila’s genitals. The photographs were located in a folder containing nude photographs of eleven other women with whom Raniere had a sexual relationship at that time.

Camila was 15 years old, with no legal status in the United States. Raniere was forty-five and the leader of the community to which Camila’s parents belonged.

Texts Show Abusive Raniere

The WhatsApp messages between Camila and Raniere read at trial reflect Camila’s distress at the abuse she was undergoing.

Raniere began preying on Camila in 2005. For over a decade, he psychologically tortured her, withdrawing affection or approval if she did not accede to his demands. There were thousands of messages exchanged between Raniere and Camila showing Raniere was controlling and emotionally abusive.

An example:

Raniere: If you want me to come tonight, I will under these conditions: there will be no talking. You will meet me at the door in the outfit you think I would find sexiest. You will arouse me, we will make love for my satisfaction and pleasure. You will do everything you can to provide that. I will finish and leave. Do you agree yes or no?

Raniere: I expect you to text me this vow [of obedience] now. I will text you later. I expect you to answer this right away. Otherwise no go. You need to be happy wherever you are with me because my time means that much.

Raniere required Camila to ask permission for everything she did, even to contact her own family, cut her hair and shave her pubic hair.

Camila: I really hate that I feel like I have to ask you for permission to do anything outside of my schedule.

When Camila resisted him, Raniere threatened to evict her from the residence she was living in and, because she had no legal status, deport her to Mexico.

Raniere: That’s the last chance move your stuff out tonight.

Camila: Can you please not send me back to Mexico?

Raniere: The apartment will need to be done [she had to leave] first thing tomorrow 8am. Put all my things, money, etc… together.

At some point Camila, who was left alone most of the time and sometimes for weeks on end, had two affairs, one with the son of one of Raniere’s devotees, and again with the lads stepfather.

Raniere also had a strange and jealous obsession with these two affairs.

Most Ridiculously Cringeworthy Exchange Ever

Raniere: You need to make me far superior to everyone ([Robbie Chiappone] and Jim [Del Negro]) in every way conceivable no question..

Raniere was especially obsessed with Camila’s previous romantic interest in Robbie Chiappone.

Raniere required Camila to provide him with details of her interactions with Chiappone, including what clothes Camila wore and Chiappone’s sexual performance.

This text exchange was read in court, with Raniere sitting there in front of the jury and the judge.

KEITH: Why haven’t you insisted on swallowing me [Raniere’s semen] since you did so with R [Robbie]? I can’t keep calling you. I want you to force yourself to stay connected.

CAMI: I haven’t wanted it. I’ve been intimate with you without pushing me away. That’s big.

KEITH: That’s the worst news of all. His sperm and DNA should be disgusting and invasive. You should have want to do anything to love mine [semen], to try to save what is left of a connection. Do you like his fluid more than mine?

CAMI: Right now, neither.

KEITH: Did you ever prefer his taste, etc., over mine?

CAMI: Why do you want me to answer that?

KEITH: Please don’t question me like this anymore. I can’t tell you the reasons. Please answer.

CAMI: If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have chosen to be with him.

KEITH: You chose to be with him because you liked the taste of his semen better?????

CAMI: No.

KEITH: Then what do you mean?

CAMI: But if I disliked it, I would have avoided it.

KEITH: I asked specifically about taste. Did you specifically mention to him you liked it??

CAMI: I can’t remember.

KEITH: I need you to.

CAMI: Probably.

KEITH: What did you like?

CAMI: Seriously? I’m hesitant to share this with you.

KEITH: I need everything. This is explicitly in the letter I wrote. For me to do anything more with you I need to know you want to tell me all.

CAMI: Does that mean you accepted the vow?

KEITH: No. You keep giving me reasons not to. I keep telling you want I need that is different. Did you like his taste better than mine?

CAMI: I wish I didn’t have to answer this. Yes.

KEITH: The wish thing hurts us. What did you like better?

CAMI: Taste, consistency, quantity, intensity [of Robbie’s semen].

KEITH: What about each of these things?

CAMI: Taste; he is mild and sweet. Consistency; not too concentrated. Quantity; small amount. Intensity; strong release speed. I am sorry you had to hear that.

KEITH: He is shorter and thinner penis-wise?

CAMI: Longer, but thinner.

KEITH: Is he longer when I’m fully hard?

CAMI: Probably about same.

KEITH: Did he hit the back of you? [when Robbie and Cami had intercourse]

CAMI: ?

KEITH: Last spring?

CAMI: Oh, I can’t remember.

KEITH: I am examining perception. I know his penis is 6.75 fully erect and mine is 7.5, so I am looking at how you are slanting things.

CAMI: What the fuck? How do you know that?

KEITH: Likewise with intensity. You forget our passionate times and compare our day-to-day [sex] and in the last year I’ve been heartbroken and could barely function [because of Cami having sex with Robbie. Keep in mind Keith is having sex with a dozen or more women.]

CAMI: Why does this matter?

KEITH: Maybe someday I’ll tell you, but guys know these things about each other.

CAMI: How?

KEITH: Later.

CAMI: I thought men did share these things.

KEITH: … Men masturbate together.

CAMI: No way. Have you masturbated with him?

KEITH: They don’t share about their women, but themselves is different.

CAMI: Have you seen his penis?

KEITH: His is definitely not the width or length of mine. How are you going to fix this lie? [that Robbie’’s penis is as big when fully erect as Keith].

CAMI: You haven’t been at your fullest in a long time. It isn’t a lie. [Classic answer.]

KEITH: That is the problem. Your whole memory of him is a lie. The time before last I was easily longer than him. I kept hitting the back of you, remember? You came twice.

CAMI: How can I forget? But you were hitting the tender spots on the sides. I never cum because you hit the back. That has never been the case.

KEITH: It is highly doubtful he [Robbie’s semen] was even close to as sweet. I actually have a very strong basis for that. Mild maybe. Less volume definitely, but you put less volume as a plus. It is always a minus because I can put the rest elsewhere [with another woman]. No, most people don’t cum because of the back, I was just pointing out I was 7.5 that morning.

CAMI: To be honest, this isn’t that important to me. You’re bigger and better in every way, I’m sure of it.

KEITH: I don’t believe you’re sure of it, but the taste has a special significance. All of these things can be altered: Length, width, intensity, taste, even to some degree volume. But there is an important factor in taste that is essential and that you have increased that sex so much and still protect the lie. I can challenge the lie on measurables, but not the measurables that you must do. This is mostly measurable because if the lie you created real passion — because of real passion you grossly exaggerated the experience [with Robbie]. How are you going to fix that?…

CAMI: I don’t care who’s better or bigger. You do. Take it, hon. And yes, I am sure that you are superior.

KEITH: What do you mean, take it?

CAMI: The crown. The official title. I will attest to that.

***

[There you have it: Vanguard at his very best — insane, delusional, ridiculous, laughably vain and inconceivably insecure. A 54-year-old man having this exchange with a 24-year-old woman, pretending to be a superior teacher. It can’t get any more embarrassing.]

Virgin Successor

Raniere told Camila that her relationship with Chiappone affected her “purity” and her suitability as his “successor” and that Camila would have to “fix” it, by, among other things, finding him a “virgin” to be his “successor” and “pure vessel.”

Raniere: There are potential [virgin] successors but they are so young. This creates several problems. Will I live long enough? Will they stay pure? Will they connect so deeply with me being so much older?

Lauren Salzman testified that the first-line DOS masters, including Rosa Laura Junco, made attempts to recruit virgins for this role for Raniere’s benefit.

Raniere’s communications with Camila also refer frequently to finding a young “successor candidate.”

Raniere: Does Ana know suitable virgins?

Raniere [lamenting that his DNA will be lost to the world]: My lineage does not withstand competition, my unique genetic combo will not be able to either. It will not be a basis of other generations, it will be absorbed and combined with others until a superior combination comes about.

Raniere told Camila that “Rosa Laura” could assist her in becoming “friends with young future candidates” and “shepherding them over time [i.e satutory rape].

These efforts were confirmed in a October 4, 2015 email from Rosa Laura Junco to Raniere, in which Rosa Laura Junco apologized for her “shortcomings” in keeping her teenage daughter, Lauris, away from Raniere and the effect on Raniere’s “possibility for succession.”

In the email, Rosa Laura Junco states that she is “100 clear that you are what I want for my daughter (and obviously for myself).”

Suicidal

During the course of the relationship between Raniere and Camila, Camila slowly became withdrawn. She no longer socialized with family and friends. She lost weight at Raniere’s insistence. She wouldn’t tell anyone where she lived. She struggled with losing weight and was malnourished. She was bulimic.

She never had any money.

Camila told no one about her sexual relationship with Raniere, the man who was without question the most powerful person in her family and community.

Camila had suicidal thoughts. One day she harmed herself by cutting herself. Raniere’s said he generously created DOS “as part of ensuring that [Camila] would never again attempt suicide.”

Camila Caused the Other Defendants to Cave

It was Camila more than any one that caused Raniere’s codefendants to take plea deals.

When the prosecution announced that they had nude pictures taken by Raniere of Camila when she was 15, the other defendants realized that they would be standing trial alongside a man charged with possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.

No one wants to be judge by a jury as a codefendant of a person charged with those crimes.

Within two weeks of learning about the Camila pictures, Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty and the rest followed within the next few weeks, leaving Raniere to stand trial alone.

Camila is Now Out of Nxivm

For years after her Vanguard was arrested, Camila stayed loyal to him. Her sister and father are dedicated to him. Her sister Mariana has Raniere’s child, the 3 year old Kemar.

Her other sister Daniela, and her brother Fluffy and her mother Adriana have left Nxivm and repudiated Raniere.

For a time the family was evenly split — three for Raniere and three against. Now it is 4-2 against.

We will hear from Camila and learn more about Raniere and his rape of her and perhaps other teens.

If we were even in the least doubtful that Raniere was going to be sentenced to life in prison, this flipping of Camila has eliminated most of those doubt.

Viva Executive Success!

