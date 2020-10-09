Clare Bronfman Files Notice of Appeal of Her Sentence

The court of appeals determines whether there are legal errors that affected the sentencing. If these mistakes are serious, the appellate court may reduce her sentence. If it is reduced, it will not be reduced to a sentence lower than her agreed upon 27 months. One of the issues that almost certainly will be raised in Bronfman’s sentencing appeal is that she objected to many conclusions in her Presentence Investigation Report and requested a Fatico hearing to be afforded the opportunity to challenge this errors. The judge denied her request, then sentenced her to triple the sentencing guidelines based in part on the Presentence Report. Alleged crimes for which she did not plead guilty to were taken into consideration by the Presentencing Report and the judge consuiderd this in her far above guidelines sentencing. Although a judge must “consider” the guideline sentence, the judge is not bound by it.

***

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has recommended that Bronfman be assigned to the Danbury Federal Camp for women, the lowest security custody. She is presently at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center {MDC]. The fact that the judge recommended her placement at Danbury does not guarantee her placement there. The decision is up to the Bureau of Prisons [BOP].

They may choose because of the length of her sentence and the fact that with her wealth she might be an escape risk if she were at a camp without fences, to place her initially in a medium security prison.

Another complicating factor is that Nancy and Lauren Salzman are going to be sentenced too, probably before the end of the year. They are likely to be sentenced to prison time but possibly less than Bronfman because, unlike her, they have disavowed Keith Raniere.

Based on their location, Albany, New York, the mother and daughter would also qualify for Danbury. It is unlikely that the BOP would sentence Bronfman and the Salzmans to the same facility especially considering the longstanding bail conditions to keep Nxivm defendants apart including the condition that Bronfman and the Salzmans were not permitted to communicate.

Bringing the three top women leaders of Nxivm, Bronfman and the two Salzmans, together would be a recipe of the potential restart of Nxivm at Danbury.

The two Salzmans, mother and daughter may be assigned to Danbury which would then exclude Bronfman. She may be reassigned elsewhere, or it is possible that she may serve her entire sentence at the MDC, which, contrary to the camp, where there is outdoor activity, she will never be allowed outdoors, like all the other residents of MDC.