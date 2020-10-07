Judge Garaufis Recommends Low Security Danbury Prison Camp For Clare Bronfman, but He Doesn’t Have Final Say

Last week, Clare Bronfman’s attorney, Ronald Sullivan, Jr., filed a letter asking Judge Nicholas Garaufis to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Clare be assigned to a low security prison in either Danbury, Connecticut or another suitable low security facility and to release her $100 million bail bond.

The judge agreed to both.

His order reads:

ORDER: Defendant’s request to exonerate bail is GRANTED. The court recommends to the Bureau of Prisons that Defendant be designated to the minimum security camp at Danbury, CT. So-Ordered. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 10/5/2020. (Gurian, Nico) (Entered: 10/05/2020)

It sounds promising for the heiress and she may well wind up in the low security women’s camp in Danbury with an estimated 78 other women.

However, the judge does not have final say on where Clare is placed. That’s up to the Bureau of Prisons [BOP], which is a division of the United States Department of Justice, the same department that prosecuted Bronfman.

It might be argued that if the judge really wanted Clare to be placed in a low security prison, he would have specifically asked prosecutors in the Bronfman case to contact the BOP about Clare’s placement.

Danbury’s women’s camp, according to the Albany Times Union, “have dormitory housing, relatively low staff-to-inmate ratios and limited or no perimeter fencing, according to the prisons bureau. The prison camp at Danbury has over the years offered a baseball field, volleyball net and walking track.”

[The volleyball might seem a little like home for Clare, who used to watch Keith Raniere play volleyball on Friday nights along with many of his other female devotees.]

Satellite view of Danbury camp.According to a report by Fox News:

Most of the inmates were convicted of drug offenses.

All inmates work 7-1/2 hours a day and earn between 12 and 40 cents an hour. {ironically, Clare was convicted of underpaying her illegal alien workers]

Chores include cooking and serving food, cleaning the kitchen, doing laundry, mowing the grounds and plumbing.

Inmates wear khaki pants and tops.

The median age at the camp is 38 [Clare is 41]

The median prison term is 37 months. [Clare was sentenced to 81 months]

Inmates are allowed to sit next to visitors in a special room without being separated by barriers.

Bronfman is presently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as she awaits an assignment to a permanent prison. She will likely be at MDC for several months before being transferred to her permanent prison.

Raniere is also being held at MDC as he awaits sentencing, scheduled for Oct. 27. The two are unlikely to see each other as women prisoners are housed in a separate wing from the men.

Clare has served one week of her sentence. She can reduce her six year and nine month sentence by about a year with good behavior. In addition, she might be released to a halfway house or home confinement during the last six months of her sentence. Consequently, Clare could be out of prison in as little as five years and two months, possibly by Christmas 2025. She will be 46. Following completion of her sentence, Clare will be on supervised release [probation] for three years. With the restoration of her $100 million bail bond, Clare Bronfman’s net worth, according to her filings with the court, is more than $200 million. Much of it is held in trust and, based on restrictions the court imposed, she may not be able to spend much of it while in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



