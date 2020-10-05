Investigation Discovery’s The Lost Women of Nxivm ‘Is Overwhelming in Many Ways,’ and ‘the Pain and the Realization That Keith Raniere Is Truly Evil’

By Brigid

I watched the Lost Women of Nxivm last night – for the 5th or 6th time.

It is wrenching.

And Heidi Hutchinson is in it, a woman who like so many others, has waited years for this unbearable loss to be given the attention it deserves.

I personally feel Heidi’s pain and anger coming through the computer in her interview.

Who knows why? I just feel a connection to her for some reason.

The Lost Women of Nxivm is overwhelming in many ways, the pain and the realization that Keith Raniere is truly evil, in a demonic way that consumes human beings whole.

It’s terrifying; there is clearly an entire underbelly of truth beneath even all that we know now.

It is Frank Parlato once again ripping off the mask and saying, ‘Look, look at this injustice that we must discover, expose, and seek justice for these women and the shattered lives of their loved ones.’

Frank wears the true mantle of a protector, and he didn’t need a seminar or a group therapy retreat to know what is right or wrong in this world.

With so many lost souls floating through this epic story of Nxivm, it is a relief to see a man of action enter the scene and refuse to allow the memory of these women fade with time.

He doesn’t need exposition of his motives or feelings; his actions speak for themselves, so I hope his role is instructive to the men of Nxivm who seem so often paralyzed and in need of direction. That sounds cutting and mean, but I don’t say it to insult, just to point out the contrast in the hope that Frank’s example is a teachable one.

Watch the Lost Women of Nxivm here:

Investigation Discovery: https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Women-NXIVM-Season/dp/B082H1FQ3H

YouTube: https://tv.youtube.com/browse/the-lost-women-of-nxivm–extras-UCZ6DFNPpQVQMB7IRT-WReTw

Xfinity Stream: https://www.xfinity.com/stream/entity/8293770654016929112

