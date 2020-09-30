US Attorney Press Release on Clare Bronfman Sentence – FBI Statement: “She’s the First of Many to Be Sentenced!’

PRESS RELEASE
NXIVM EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER CLARE BRONFMAN SENTENCED TO 81 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR IDENTITY THEFT AND IMMIGRATION OFFENSES
Clare Bronfman, a high-ranking member of Nxivm’s Executive Board, was sentenced by United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis today in federal court in Brooklyn to 81 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information.
Bronfman pleaded guilty in April 2019 and pursuant to her plea agreement forfeited $6 million. The Court also imposed a fine of $500,000 and restitution to be paid to victim “Jane Doe 12” in the amount of $96,605.
Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent-in-Charge, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, New York (IRS-CI), announced the sentence.
“Defendant Bronfman twisted our immigration system to serve a reprehensible agenda, and engaged in flagrant fraud to the detriment of her victims and in the service of a corrupt endeavor,” stated Acting United States Attorney DuCharme. “With today’s sentence, she has been held accountable for her crimes.”
Mr. DuCharme extended his appreciation to the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York for their assistance during the investigation and prosecution.
“Today, Clare Bronfman is the first of many to be sentenced for the crimes she committed in furtherance of Nxivm’s objectives. While her fate in no way removes the trauma Nxivm’s victims will likely continue to suffer, it does highlight the government’s efforts to bring to justice all of those involved in a series of illegal acts carried out for the benefit of this organization. She recently wrote to the judge telling him that Nxivm and Keith Raniere had changed her life for the better. She will now have more than six years behind bars to contemplate that sentiment, and decide once and for all if it’s as easy to accept as she once believed it to be,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney.
“IRS-CI specializes in financial investigations where following the money much of the time is a result of greed,” stated IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Larsen. “Defendant Bronfman is now paying the price for her behavior that reached a depraved level beyond just financial greed.”
Between October 2015 and January 2018, Bronfman recruited individuals into Nxivm-affiliated organizations and then sought to obtain visas or other immigration status for them based on false or fraudulent representations. Bronfman recruited one woman from Mexico (“Jane Doe 12”) to work for a fitness-related Nxivm-affiliated company. Bronfman then submitted documents purporting to hire Jane Doe 12 as a management consultant with a salary of $3,600 per month in order to secure a work visa for her, but Bronfman paid Jane Doe 12 only approximately $4,000 over the course of more than a year for her work. In response to Jane Doe 12’s pleas to be paid a living wage, Bronfman told Jane Doe 12 she would have to “earn” her visa by doing additional uncompensated work.
After the death of one of Raniere’s partners, Bronfman participated in a scheme to assist Raniere in fraudulently using the partner’s credit card information [the late Pam Cafritz] to keep money and assets out of Raniere’s name to evade paying income tax and his creditors or their judgments against him.
Five of Bronfman’s co-defendants were previously convicted on various charges and are awaiting sentencing. On June 19, 2019, Keith Raniere was convicted after a jury trial of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.
On March 12, 2019, Nancy Salzman, Nxivm’s president and co-founder, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.
On March 25, 2019, Lauren Salzman, a first-line “master” in DOS, a secret society within Nxivm with levels of women “slaves” headed by “masters,” pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
On April 8, 2019, Allison Mack, another first-line “master” in DOS, pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
On April 19, 2019, Kathy Russell, a bookkeeper for Nxivm, pleaded guilty to visa fraud.
The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Tanya Hajjar and Mark J. Lesko are in charge of the prosecution. Assistant United States Attorney Karin Orenstein of the Office’s Civil Division is handling forfeiture matters.
The Defendant:
CLARE BRONFMAN
Age: 41
Clifton Park, New York
E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 18-CR-204 (S-2) (NGG)
Nicki Clyne update on Allison
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/nicki-clyne-shares-wife-allison-230135635.html
Will Frank or Claviger become pen pals with Clare while she is in prison?
I would like to.
may i ask why?
I will definitely reach out to her – and hope to interest her in working on some of the criminal justice issues that I think need to be addressed. I doubt she’ll respond the first few times but I’ll keep trying.
Guess what? These folks will never be stopped, not even from behind bars. KAR has recently proved that with his behind-the-scenes machinations. The money, pressure and influence still exists. We have not seen one drop of remorse for the soliciting and enslaving of Mexican nationals, nor the exploitation of young, US females, many just trying to make a better world.
Oh – come on over to the US so you can clean my house. And run my errands. I’ll pay you what I see fit to pay. If you don’t like it, we’ll drop you at the border with no papers and no money. Ha!
Disgusting.
Let’s build a wall – around these “people.” And spend their confiscated money on the poor – like they never did.
Definitely. They will have walls around them now for a while anyway, not much square footage and minimal natural light, if any. Viva Executive Success!
Mark Geragos completely screwed Clare Bronfman.
I agree, NiceGuy. He is a jackass. She would’ve had as much luck representing herself.
After the judge handed down such a harsh sentence to Bronfman today, Keith Ranier will be crying himself to sleep tonight.
It’s going to be a life sentence for Vanguard.
BRAVO, EDNY!
I know Keith is set to be sentenced on Oct 27. Anyone know if dates have been set for the others?
Not as of yet – but they will likely be set in the near future.
Justice was served today. This set the tone for Kathy, Nancy, Lauren, and Allison, and others. They should be shitting their pants now. They will not get away scotch free. The victims of NXIVM have to live with the trauma of this their entire life. I hope Sara Bronfman gets charged too.
WOW…..
Why did the Judge sentence her to 6 years and 9 months? Why not just 6 years or 6 and a half years?
I wish we knew exactly how the Judge arrived at that specific amount of time.
So sleep well tonight, all!
Raniere is fucked!
I fear for their influence on prisoners. Can you imagine Raniere creating a following in prison, and those followers continuing the abuse? I hope they keep him isolated. Salzman Sr. as well. I hope all of them get maximum sentencing with more to follow.
Out in six weeks due to overcrowding/health/new deal – take your pick. Just watch Raniere walk away with time served. These people are in league with the same devil as the judge. One big club and crimes against humanity go without punishment or a slap on the wrist.
None of that is going to happen…
I used to post as Somebody by the way if anyone remembers.
I do
I think I remember your profile pic actually. A year? Welcome back to celebrate the sentencing of Clare!
Clare’s sentence is certainly bad news for Keith. Don’t know what it means for Allison, Nancy, Lauren, and Kathy. Everyone else except for Clare seem to have renounced Raniere and likely all helped the prosecution.
And good job, Frank. You’ve been stellar.
So, I haven’t been posting here in over a year, just been waiting on the sentencing. I see Claire got sentenced to more than what was asked – I like Judge Gaurafis. So, does that mean Allison Mack will soon get sentenced?
I think the other four sentencing dates will get set in the next few weeks. But all of them will likely be after Raniere’s sentencing date (October 27th).