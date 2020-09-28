But Wait – There’s More: How Raniere Plans to Expose Judicial & Prosecutorial Misconduct in His Case

As previously reported on Frank Report, Keith Raniere has unleashed his minions on the prosecutors and the judge who were involved in the trial that resulted in him being convicted back in June 2019 on all seven counts he was facing: Racketeering, Racketeering Conspiracy, Sex Trafficking, Sex Trafficking Conspiracy, Attempted Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor Conspiracy, and Wire Fraud Conspiracy.

Raniere is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center – which, believe it or not, went on full-lockdown a couple of days ago due to an outbreak of chickenpox (This kind of stuff almost makes me believe in God again).

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27th.

“Make Justice Blind” to the Rescue

But Keith is not going down without a fight.

Which is why he recently gave the order to launch the “Make Justice Blind” initiative that he first outlined in an email he sent to Suneel Chakravorty on June 9, 2020.

And Suneel and his cohorts have not wasted any time in getting things moving.

Last Friday, Suneel sent an email to all the government attorneys who were involved in Raniere’s prosecution and conviction – and demanded that they each confirm or deny eight statements that were set forth in what he termed an “affidavit” ( He gave them until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30th, to complete that task ).

He also sent a crew of approximately ten people – one of whom was wielding a video camera – to hand-deliver the same documents to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. Unfortunately, the guards did not allow the crew to enter the building.

But, not to worry… The “Make Justice Blind” group has already set up its own website – and posted all its documents there: https://www.makejusticeblind.com/

The website also contains pictures of – and short biographies for – the five founders of the “Make Justice Blind” movement.

Let’s take a look at those…

Eduardo Asunsolo

First up is Eduardo Asunsolo whose bio reads as follows:

Eduardo is a professional interpreter and voice over artist. He owns a translation business, working with the political asylum office, immigration court and federal court. He lives with his wife and son in Brooklyn, NY and they have a daughter on the way. He studied acting at the revered conservatory NAW New York with Mike Nichols, and graduated with a degree in marketing from ITESM University in México. He has been committed to wrongful conviction advocacy for the past two years and is thrilled to be bringing these initiatives to life.

Oddly enough, Eduardo seems to have omitted the numerous years he spent in the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise – where he rose to the rank of Orange. And it will be interesting to see how some of his governmental clients react to the fact that he is part of an organization that claims Keith Raniere was prosecuted and convicted by corrupt U.S. attorneys – and is about to be sentenced by a corrupt U.S. judge.

Nicki Clyne

Next up is Nicki Clyne whose bio reads as follows:

Nicki Clyne began her career as an actor, most notably on the hit television series Battlestar Galactica. She has worked as a writer, a news analyst and television host, but it wasn’t until she experienced the failings of the criminal justice system first-hand that she decided to dedicate herself to much needed advocacy efforts in the field. She works directly with people inside prison, as well as produces media that brings awareness to important, and sometimes controversial, issues.

Hmmm… That’s strange. Just like Eduardo, Nicki forgot to mention the years she spent in the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise – where she rose to the rank of Orange. Maybe there’s a flaw in the “Rational Inquiry” tech that causes its adherents to forget about their participation in criminal activities.

Nicki also forgot to mention that she was one of the First Line DOS slave masters and that she recruited slaves and lied to them about the sorority that was led by a man, her slave master Keith Alan Raniere.

Nicki also forgot to mention that she’s the “Lead Twerker” for the group of dancers that shows up on Friday nights to entertain the inmates at MDC. And BTW, is it those performances that are the basis for her claim that “She works directly with people inside prison”?

Michele Hatchette

Next up is Michele Hatchette whose bio reads as follows:

Michele was born and raised in Harlem and attended one of the first historically integrated schools in the country. Michele has spent her career in education, agriculture, hospitality, and community building. Most recently, she has become a co-leader of several efforts that seek to reform the ‘justice’ system by exposing and addressing the conduct of the people who make the decisions within the ‘justice’ system.

Wow…another member of “Make Justice Blind” who appears to have forgotten that she spent several years in the NXIVM/ESP sex cult – and was one of the slaves in Allison Mack’s slave pod (Allison once described Michele as having ” a beautiful cunt”). She’s also another twerker at the Friday night dances at MDC.

Suneel Chakravorty

Next up is Suneel Chakravorty whose bio reads as follows:

Suneel grew up in South Florida and studied mathematics at Harvard College. He started his career as a software engineer at Yipit (now YipitData) in NYC, co-founded a software consulting firm called SimpleFractal, and now trains teams to use machine learning and data science. He believes that the justice system needs to evolve and become data-driven and devoid of prejudice and hate, and that technology and public participation can facilitate this quickly.

What do you know…another member of “Make Justice Blind” who forgot to mention the many years he spent as a member of the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise – in which he rose to the rank of Yellow before the whole thing was blown up by Frank Parlato’s public revelation that Raniere was having his slaves branded with his initials. It’s like the whole lot of them are suffering from some sort of segmented amnesia.

Suneel was recently revealed as the man who conspired with Raniere to try to expose the judge and the prosecutors as corrupt, when his calls with Raniere in prison were monitored and published by the prosecutors.

Marc Elliot

And last, but certainly not least, is Marc Elliot whose bio reads as follows:

Marc Elliot is an award-winning inspirational speaker on compassion and tolerance who lived with Tourette’s Syndrome for 20 years. He ended up beating it completely mind over body with tools from NXIVM. Marc is no stranger to prejudice, both from living with Tourette’s and then being a proud supporter of NXIVM. These experiences have inspired him to join these initiatives in the fight against hate.

Finally…At last, we have a member of “Make Justice Blind” who remembers his involvement with the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise – and who labels himself as “a proud supporter” of the group. He also claims that he was able to overcome Tourette’s Syndrome “with tools from NXIVM”.

So, there you have it – the five founding members of “Make Justice Blind”.

If nothing else, those wonderful pictures will make it a lot easier for the FBI agents and U.S. Marshals to be sure they’re grabbing up the right people over the course of the next few days.

But Wait…There’s Still More to Come

While many of you are probably amazed by what the “Make Justice Blind” group has already done in the past few days, there’s still more to come.

Although details have not yet emerged, the group is also planning to sponsor “a $35,000 Innocence Challenge, a podcast and other provocative public actions that (will) bring hidden transgressions to light and send a message to judges, prosecutors and federal agents that they answer to us, We the People”.

I hope Judge Garaufis, who will be sentencing Clare Bronfman on Wednesday and Raniere on October 27, is getting the message.

According to our sources, the Innocence Challenge will reward each person who documents a reversible error in Raniere’s trial with a $35,000 cash prize.

Given the eight points that were raised in the “affidavit”, this means that the group has already set aside at least $280,000 for potential winners of the Innocence Challenge – which is pretty noteworthy. I wonder where all that money came from. You don’t suppose…Nah, she’s going to be sentenced in just a few days – and would never do anything that dumb.

We’ve also been told that the podcast is scheduled to start sometime next month – and that the group is currently in negotiations with ABC, CBS, and NBC for a broadcast platform (Just kidding about the negotiations part of that sentence – but they actually are planning to do a podcast).

So, there you have it, folks. While you were all trying to figure out how to get through another six months of semi-isolation, this group of five intrepid souls has gone out and started a movement that may change the entire criminal justice system in the U.S.

Or maybe it will just add another five prisoners to the federal prison population…We’ll just have to wait and see how everything turns out.

Editor’s Note: We don’t entirely understand the relationship between the “Make Justice Blind” organization and the “We the People” organization and the “Blindfold Her” but we suspect it’s just another of Keith Raniere’s name-games. You know, like NXIVM and ESP – and “We Are As You” and “The Forgotten Ones”.

You can follow “Blindfold Her” on In Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blindfoldher/

You can follow “Blindfold Her” on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BlindfoldHer

You can follow “The Forgotten Ones” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/weareasyou/

You can follow “We are As You” on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAsYou

You can access “The Forgotten Ones” website at https://wearetheforgottenones.org/news

