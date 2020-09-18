Current Leader of Nxivm Endorses Clare Bronfman to Judge Garaufis

Not a good move. But Clare Webb Bronfman’s attorneys saw fit to include in Clare’s letters of support for Judge Garaufis, yet another staunch Nxivm devotee – the leader of Nxivm Mexico, Edgar Boone.

Edgar is the third highest ranking Nxivm, having the Blue Sash – something he does not mention in his letter to the judge. Only Nancy Salzman [gold sash] and Keith Raniere [translucent sash] are higher than Boone.

Here is the fool’s letter. [My comments in bold and in brackets]

Hon. Nicholas G. Garaufis

United States District Judge

United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

August 27, 2020

Dear Judge Garaufis,

My intent to write this letter is to help expand the court’s perspective on Clare Bronfman as a person, so that it could hopefully help in the assessment of her sentence.

[This will help in the assessment – probably making it worse.]

I have read and watched the media in the last two years portraying Clare as a cold, mean, and ruthless person.

[A most accurate portrayal.]

In my opinion this impression of her may have come from confusing some aspects of her nature and behavior, that not always expressed well what she felt, and the reasons why she did what she did.

In my experience Clare is a very introverted person, who tends often to be shy, spending a lot of time in her head analyzing things. When she would go into her head sometimes she would seem out of rapport with the person she was with. This is why some people at times felt that she was cold.

To understand Clare you got to understand her circumstances and roles. Clare was in charge of much of the companies daily operations, business decisions, and legal strategies.

[He just told the judge that Clare ran Nxivm, something he believes and saw proven before him during the six week trial of Keith Raniere, to be a criminal racketeering enterprise led by a sex trafficker. Now Edgar is explaining how Clare was in charge of the companies. Good move.]

In these roles she would have to make often difficult decisions that were not liked by the people affected, so some of them would be upset at her, who are some of the people trying now to slander her reputation in the world.

[Yes, these are the victims, who the judge has shown a great deal of sympathy. Edgar is calling the victims Clare helped destroy, people trying to slander her. This is not going to play well. In fact it’s downright stupid, unless Edgar is trying to get her a longer prison sentence.]

In my experience Clare has a deep desire to help others and bring good things to the world. This is why I believe she chose the management of several companies which she believed could bring a lot benefits to many people.

[These are companies that have been shown by the prosecution to engage in criminal activities such as immigration fraud and forced labor.]

In her role as manager she had to negotiate salaries, exchanges, loans, payments, real estate management, legal actions and more.

If you would see her being introverted, often shy and in her head, doing all the work that I describe above, many people would feel at times that she was cold. But if you would see the decisions she would make, you could see that she cared for them and wanted to help.

I didn’t always agree with her business decisions, but I always knew that her intent was good. Yes, she would make mistakes, but these mistakes in my experience came in the execution, not in the intent to do good.

[Like when she went to court or law enforcement in the US, Canada and Mexico and perjured herself trying to imprison Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Catherine Oxenberg, Toni Zarattini, Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, John Tighe, Kristin Keeffe, numerous DOS slaves, myself and others. She made mistakes but her intent was not good. It was to support Raniere and the criminal enterprise.]

In essence I feel that she is a good and wonderful person that is often misunderstood, and at times treated weirdly because of her wealth. Many, many people would often try to get things from her, to try to get her to give them money, or try to get more that they had earned. As painful as it may have been for her, sometimes she would need to do what she saw as ethical, even if some people would be upset with her. This was very difficult for her.

On several occasions I saw her supporting people by giving them work, so that they could support themselves in the world. Some of these same people were often very entitle, wanting to get more than what she believed they had earned.

Also, being heiress, many people would project things on her that were not true. For example many people believed she had an easy and comfortable life, because of her wealth. But her life wasn’t easy while managing the companies. I saw her working very hard. Once Clare made a commitment I would see her work at it, day in and day out, until she would complete the project. This is a good quality, but the people that she managed to make things happen, could at times react to her management style.

[More evidence of Clare running Nxivm with fanaticism, good job Edgar.]

Please know that Clare is one beautiful soul, whose only intent has been to do good things in the world. She may have done mistakes, but her presence in our society brings so much more value, that not having her work for the benefit of all.

[Yes Judge, so let her out soon so she can join me in running Nxivm and help me finance it.]

Kindly

Edgar Boone

