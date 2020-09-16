Relationships After 40: Is It True That It Is Easier to Start a Relationship?

Many believe that in adulthood (lots of people consider it’s after the age of 40), it is more difficult to start a relationship than in youth: beauty fades, and there are fewer interested partners. This isn’t really the case: finding a relationship after 40 is easier and here’s why.

People who have crossed the forty-year mark and remain single often begin to worry: for some reason, many of them believe that it is much more difficult to start relationships with a decent partner in this age than in their youth. There is some truth in this, of course, but it is also not worth saying that it is almost impossible to start senior dating if you are mature. There is nothing impossible in this task. Moreover, there is an opinion that it is just easier for a person of mature age to start a relationship than for a young one.

Why It’s Easier to Start a Relationship in a Mature Age

According to most people, age is more of a hindrance to relationships. This is not quite true: despite some problems that may arise, it is sometimes even easier for older people to find a partner than for those who are still very young. There are several reasons for this.

1. The Requirements for a Partner Are More Specific Than in Their Youth

In youth, even the most serious and reasonable people are prone to levity, emotional instability, and sometimes crazy, stupid actions. Requirements for a partner in their youth are often vague and ephemeral. People are looking at themselves and often do not know who they want to become. Therefore, it is much more difficult for them to set sights on whom they want to see next to them and formulate clear expectations.

In adulthood, this problem is usually left far behind: by the age of 40, the vast majority of people are determined with the basic requirements for a partner and understand that “remaking” another person for themselves does not make any sense. It will be much faster (and more honest) to break up with an unsuitable partner and find a new one.

2. Ability to Quickly Recognize Deception and Not Waste Time on Obviously Unsuccessful Relationships

The experience that comes to most people with a mature age helps to expose obviously failed and unsuccessful relationships faster than young people can. Those who are older are much more likely to immediately recognize an outright deception or simply an unsuitable partner. Without wasting time on failed relationships, older people do not suffer from failure, moving faster to find a new partner.

To Sum up

As you can see, age is not something to worry about when you are looking for a partner. In some cases, the fact that you are no longer young will even help you in your search, rather than harm or hinder you.

