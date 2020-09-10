Heidi: Raniere Relied on Customized Role Play Model to Manipulate Everyone

Readers are reminded that they can watch the Vow for Free at Flixtor.
By Heidi Hutchinson
If you see “The Vow,” which you should as it is excellent, you can easily surmise that Keith Raniere assigned Mark Vicente this fantasy cartoon project — in which Vicente is also portrayed as “Erik’s” student — to control their relationship, define their roles and the image of himself Keith wanted portrayed to others.
Fascinating. The little fucker did the same exact thing to my sister, Gina Hutchinson, whom he raped from at least the age of 15 and eventually ‘suicided.’
Keith convinced Gina that he was a reincarnated Buddhist God and she was his reincarnated student/concubine whom he would prepare and lead to enlightenment in her next life once she suicided herself.
I suspect he relied on the same, customized role play model to manipulate everyone.
Barbara Bouchey told me she was Dagny from Atlas Shrugged, for instance, while Keith was the hero (Roarke was it? Don’t recall.) [Editor’s note: It was John Galt. Howard Roarke was the hero of Rand’s The Fountainhead.]
I’d enjoy hearing more about what other roles they may have cast his devotees in and how that ‘potentiated’ or ‘disintegrated’ them (Gina or Keith’s words).
