Didn’t Anyone Read Clare Bronfman’s “Letters-of-Support” Before They Were Submitted? – Part 1

Frank Report readers have already had a chance to read a few of the so-called “letters-of-support” that Clare Bronfman’s attorneys submitted on her behalf to U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis back on August 28th.

According to her attorneys, those letters were submitted in order to demonstrate to the judge that “many of the accusations levied against her character around this case, whether as a frivolous heiress or as an intimidator of witnesses, is completely contrary to her personal integrity”.

Note that via that wording, even her attorneys have conceded that at least some of those accusations are true.

Indeed, given that they chose the word “many” rather than the word “most” one could argue that they have conceded that more than half of the referenced accusations are accurate.

Her attorneys also claim that these “letters-of-support” consistently describe Clare “as a kind and compassionate person, intensely driven and disciplined, humble and generous, possessing good moral character, a charitable nature and purest intentions, who lives her life guided by a strict set of principles. These principles require that she dedicate herself and her wealth to making a positive impact on the world, that she live an ethical and honest life, and not harm any person or animal”.

But let’s not dwell too much on the ineptness of her latest passel of attorneys. Instead, let’s look at some more of the banalities that are sprinkled throughout her “letters-of-support”.

And rather than cherry-picking, I’m just going to go through the letters in the order they were attached to the “Sentencing Memorandum” filing.

******

Georgiana Havers: Clare’s Mother

Georgiana starts out by telling Judge Garaufis – who will be the sole arbiter in terms of how long, if at all, Clare spends in federal prison, that she has “known her since her birth” – which makes sense and which I didn’t know was in dispute.

She goes on to claim that “In the last two years of his life, Clare took over caring for her father” (Edgar Bronfman, Sr.) – which is, of course, 100% contrary to what was reported by others who were with Edgar during that time period.

According to several sources, Clare rarely visited Edgar – except, on one occasion, when she went to his office to install a key-stroker on his work computer and on another occasion when she alternately berated and cajoled him, as he lay dying, to sign a document declaring that NXIVM was not a cult and that Keith Raniere was an honest and upstanding businessman.

*****

Basit Igtet: Clare’s Brother-in-Law

Basit starts out by telling Judge Garaufis that he met Clare and her sister, Sara, at the same time – and that the two sisters share the same “traits and characteristics”.

If what Basit was trying to say is that Sara is just as much a criminal as Clare, then I would not challenge that assertion.

But Basit really tops things off by telling the judge, “I hope Clare will be seen for her intentions and the motivations behind her actions – not just the actions themselves”.

Maybe that kind of reverse psychology works in Libyan courts of law but if Judge Garaufis actually follows Basit’s advice, Clare may end up being in federal prison a lot longer than the 48-60 months I’m anticipating.

*****

Alejandro A. Imbach: NXIVM Coach

Next up to provide support for Clare was a former NXIVM coach who proudly tells the judge how Clare ‘Tom Sawyered’ him into giving up 7-8 days of his life working for free as a member of the all-important Audio Team at the 2015 version of V-Week.

And then Alejandro goes all NXIVM word-salad on the judge by telling him that “The purpose of this letter is simply to share with you my experience of Clare Bronfman and to honor her name and reputation based on the data and perception that I have of her”.

Fortunately for Judge Garaufis, Alejandro submitted a “letter-of-support” rather than showing up in person on September 30th to make a spontaneous statement at Clare’s sentencing. Because there is just no way that the judge wouldn’t have burst out laughing about half-way through that drivel.

******

Amanda Auspelmyer: Clare’s Personal Bookkeeper

Next up was Clare’s current personal bookkeeper who “takes care of her personal accounts and those of her closely held businesses”.

If we were talking about any other part of the country except the Northern District of New York – which let Keith Raniere and his sex cult run free for 20-years – this woman would have been subpoenaed years ago, offered immunity (and maybe even a nice slot in the federal government’s Witness Protection Program), and named as a key witness in Clare Bronfman’s second trial.

Instead, she’ll probably just get subpoenaed and deposed by Neil Glazer, the lead attorney in the civil lawsuit pending against Clare and some of her NXIVM cohorts.

Amanda, bless her soul, goes on to extol Clare for providing a rent-free home to [human fright doctor] Brandon Porter and his family before he lost his medical license – and for providing numerous interest-free loans to “friends who are financially struggling”.

Despite her training as a bookkeeper, Amanda has apparently never run across the term “attributed income”.

But I’m guessing she’ll know what it means after Mr. Glazer gets done deposing her.

Seriously, didn’t Clare’s new attorneys even skim through these “letters-of-support” before they attached them to their filing?

Or, worse yet, did they actually pick out the best ones – and leave out some others?

*****

Anna Boyce: Fellow Equestrian & Friend

Anna met Clare when they both doing equestrian training in San Diego, CA in 2004.

She was about the same age as Clare – and also from England.

But, as she was quick to point out to Judge Garaufis, “unlike Clare, I had gone to university, obtained two degrees and then worked for two years at Eurocontrol. Although she is only one year younger than me, I always felt she had missed out on an invaluable experience by not attending university”.

Translation: “Please don’t confuse me with this bimbo airhead who thought it was a good idea to drop out of school after 11th grade”.

And then comes the killer information that is sure to catch Judge Garaufis’ attention.

After returning to England at the end of Summer 2004, Anna went back to work. Then in the summer of 2005, she asked if she could return to train with Clare once again.

According to Amanda, Clare was willing to let her do that but only if she “would consider completing the 5-day NXIVM course”. Not only did she do that but Amanda also “completed the remaining 10-day course in August 2005”.

Sure, Amanda, you can come and train with me – but only if you’ll agree to take 15-days of NXIVM courses.

And I’m so committed to growing this cult that I’ll even pay the $10,000 charge for those courses.

*****

Just about every one of Clare’s “letters-of-support” is absolutely amazing.

With friends like this who needs enemies?

And with lawyers like these, who expects to get less than 48 months?

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series.

It just keeps getting better and better.

