Branding Doctor Danielle Roberts Defends Clare Bronfman: She Lent Me Money So I Did Not Have to Work as a Doctor

You’d almost think they are trying to sink Clare Bronfman. What with staunch Nxivm members describing how she ran Nxivm, family members saying she is like a nun [who ran a sex cult] and a number of financially dependent persons telling the judge how generous she is, the 66 letters written in support of leniency in sentencing Clare Bronfman are feeble at best and hurtful at worst.

One of the worst is a letter from the notorious branding doctor herself, Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Here is her complete letter:

Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis United States District Judge Eastern District of New York

225 Cadman Plaza East Brooklyn, New York 11201 Re: United States v. Clare Bronfman, 18 Cr. 204 (NGG)

Dear Judge Garaufis,

My name is Danielle Roberts. I am a board certified osteopathic family practice physician. I completed my bachelors of science in psychobiology from Binghamton Cum laude in 2003. I went on to complete a dual medical degree from NYCOM graduating with both my Master’s in Clinical Nutrition and my Osteopathic Medical degree.

I completed my residency training at NSLIJ Plainview Community Hospital and have served our communities as both a hospitalist in NY and WI, as well as medical director and physician of 2 medical practices on LI and in NYC.

I have known Clare for the past 6 years, since 2014. Her and I came to know each other by working together on a common project, exo|eso™ together. C

lare had much more experience than I did in certain areas of business development; such as legal contracts, accounting and finance, agreements, hiring and partnering with larger corporate accounts. I looked up to her as a mentor in those areas, and felt very grateful for what she was contributing to help our little seedling of a company grow on her own dime. Clare was not a paid partner of exo|eso™ but she did much to help us succeed of her own good will because she believed in the company and saw what it could do for people.

Clare and I had athletics and excellence as common values. In our former lives, she was a high level – I believe Olympic pre-trials competitor – in horse jumping and I was a national level competitor in gymnastics. She had the skill and mastery to see immediately the value exo|eso™ could bring not only to high level athletes, but also to all those looking to enjoy better health and function, and I could easily see the discipline, excellence and mastery with which she approached all of her projects and responsibilities – like that of an accomplished professional athlete. She took great pride in her work and I admired and trusted that.

As we got to know each other better through these common work efforts I came to know Clare as one of the gentlest – kind hearted individuals I have ever met. Present and focused, with a dry English kinda sense of humor. It was odd to me, as I expected a more aggressive energy from such an accomplished competitor. However, one day she introduced me to her home on the farm

I could see the way she looked at the photos of her horses and how she spoke about connecting with them and caring for them. They were not objects to her to be trained and pushed to get her to win or look good… they were living, breathing beings, and they were her friends and partners in these endeavors. Quite similar to the way she treated me as we worked together for a common goal in exo|eso™.

I cared for her one year in our secret Santa and sought to know her more deeply. I intuitively addressed one of her secret cards to her as Clare-bear, only to come to find out later that is a longstanding nickname of hers, as an effect of her kindness.

I know one of the difficult things for Clare to overcome is people’s prejudices about her, secondary to her wealth. Many people hold very negative beliefs about wealthy individuals; that they are cold, stingy, entitled and corrupt. Clare being of English culture often stoic expressions and dry humor, may have two strikes against her in the “cold-hearted” prejudice department.

I can tell you I had some of these prejudices myself, and I happily found myself mistaken. They couldn’t have been further from the truth. Clare understood what it meant to work hard – and likely worked harder than most of us to make beautiful events, like V-week possible for all of us to enjoy. She was also extremely caring, compassionate and generous with her wealth. She offered her home to all of us for gatherings, and spent a large portion on things that would help to benefit the community and make things more enjoyable for all of us.

There was a time in exo|eso™ evolution that we began to struggle financially, I didn’t want to leave my seedling company to travel back to the hospital at such a sensitive time. I went to Clare to ask for help (something I rarely like to do). She trusted me and was very willing to help me. She loaned me the money I needed to make it through that time.

She has done this at 2 other pivotal and critical times in my life. She has done the same for many of my close friends – and those are only the ones I know about. There are people who lose themselves and abuse or misuse their wealth.

Clare was not one of those people, at least not while I have known her. Maybe she learned that lesson early in her life, maybe she learned how to treat people and hard work through her training with her horses, but if someone were to be born into money, I’m glad it was her. She always strove to value the money she spent and put it towards purposeful things that would help people.

She was often so generous and humble about her giving’s that I found myself taking her gifts for granted one season. We were using her space, Apropos for one of our trainings, and I found myself mindlessly sharing the space without asking her permission and not properly caring for the space, as I had gotten so caught up in the momentum of long hours building “my dream” exo|eso™.

I went to her when I realized this to apologize and find a way to make it up to her. I was nervous and a bit ashamed at my oversight. She received me so calmly and lovingly, it disarmed my anxiety immediately. I asked her how it made her feel that I had done those things so I could better learn from the experience and how I could better treat her and people in the future. She again shared so gently and vulnerably that I still remember it to this day.

I share these anecdotes because I imagine as a judge trying to decide the fate of someone you have little direct experience with it must be very difficult. It is exponentially harder when the climate with which you are trying to see your way through is clouded with fear, hate, prejudicial media stories, public opinion and opinions of those that have heightened material interests.

It’s unfortunate, but many that see Clare don’t know her, or come to know her, they instead are in their own struggle and see Seagram’s, or dollar signs. I wanted to share some of my direct and repeatedly consistent personal experiences of Clare to offer another perspective as you grapple with this very difficult decision and hold this young women’s fate in your hands.

There is one more critical matter to share with you. I believe there are matters pertaining to DOS that Clare is facing consequences for. It is direly important that you know that, to my knowledge, Clare knew nothing about DOS, not even about its existence. I am uniquely qualified to know this because: I was in DOS and I have had many conversations with the first line DOS members about DOS – none of which involved Clare.

Additionally, there was never any form of payment, funding or financial gain from DOS, and certainly none from Clare. To reiterate

1. I met and knew all of the first circle members and she was not present, and

2 there was no money involved.

I am, also a close friend of Clare’s and when the news became evident to the community of DOS’s existence through media outlets, Clare seemed utterly shocked and confused. She had just as many questions as many others who were not aware of its existence. For all of these reason’s I am quite certain Clare had absolutely no knowledge of DOS, much less any involvement.

Clare is one of the noblest, most honest human beings that I know. If she has made mistakes, and I am not sure she has in the ways some say or think, but if she has I know she would want to repair them, learn from them and make herself and the world better as an effect of them.

Throughout the two years she has spent on house arrest, I believe she has matured and grown. This is her nature, her primary goal. This is not a stubborn or malicious woman seeking to hurt. If she made mistakes they were, I’m sure, well-intentioned. I believe if you look you will see she is quite ready and willing to contribute to society and humanity in a positive way. Please keep this in mind as you make your final and very weighty decision that will impact the rest of her life. I hope this offers some insight during this important and trying time for you.

I will happily make myself available at your request if you have further questions regarding any of these matters,

Sincerely and Respectfully, Dr. Danielle Roberts

Danielle Roberts takes time to explain to the judge that she is a “board certified osteopathic family practice physician [who] completed my bachelors of science in psychobiology … completed a dual medical degree from NYCOM graduating with both my Master’s in Clinical Nutrition and my Osteopathic Medical degree.”

What she does not say is that she is up for revocation of her medical license for branding women on the pubic region with the initials of her master Keith Alan Raniere [and some say her master Allison Mack] without informing the branded women that it was Keith’s initials.

She said that it was a symbol of the elements – earth, wind, fire, and water.

Danielle further writes, “Clare had much more experience than I did in certain areas of business development; such as legal contracts, accounting and finance, agreements, hiring and partnering with larger corporate accounts.”

She fails to mention that Clare lost more money through Raniere’s hare-brained schemes and vengeful litigation than most people make in 10 lifetimes. Clare blew about $100 million on Raniere and her sister Sara did likewise.

Danielle also speaks of Clare’s “dry English kinda sense of humor.”

It was not very funny to scores of people against whom she used hers enormous wealth to crush in lawsuits and file false criminal complaints in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Danielle wrote, “I expected a more aggressive energy from such an accomplished competitor.” But Clare was very aggressive in litigation.

Danielle tried to show Clare to be a compassionate person because she looked nicely at her horses’ photographs, a preposterous argument:

“I could see the way she looked at the photos of her horses and how she spoke about connecting with them and caring for them. They were not objects to her to be trained and pushed to get her to win or look good… they were living, breathing beings, and they were her friends and partners in these endeavors.”

Too bad she could not have looked at humans this way. She went after her friends and benefactors such as Joe O’Hara, Barbara Bouchey, Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente, Toni Zarattini, Kristin Keeffe, and a host of others who were once close to her.

How many people do you know like Clare who loved a person – she said [like she loved her horses] then turned on them and tried to destroy them. This is a rare thing. For instance Barbara Bouchey was very close to her for a decade. Then Clare went after her seeking to destroy her.

Kristin Keeffe was close to her and Clare went after her even trying to terrorize her and her son.

Or Sarah Edmondson – Clare flew all the way to Vancouver to use her influence to get criminal charges against her.

A women so good to horses and so foul to old friends.

We get to the real truth of why Danielle wrote to the judge — money. Clare is probably still supporting Danielle.

Danielle is about to lose her income — as a physician – with the looming suspension of her medical license, she will need Clare more than ever.

Danielle writes, “She was also extremely caring, compassionate and generous with her wealth…. There was a time in exo|eso™ evolution that we began to struggle financially, I didn’t want to leave my seedling company to travel back to the hospital at such a sensitive time.”

This is another example of Nxivm madness. Roberts was a physician capable of making six figure income but she did not want to work as a physician. Instead she wanted to teach exo/eso, a kind of aerobic and yoga class [with Raniere word salad sprinkled in] and charge $5000 for classes when people could take similar courses for $100 at a yoga or aerobics class.

That’s why it was failing: People weren’t going to pay thousands for a course they could get elsewhere for a few hundred dollars.

But Danielle quit her job at the hospital because Clare gave her a loan. In a way Clare ruined things for Roberts, for but not for Clare giving her money Danielle would have had to remain working as a physician.

Clare was always willing to promote Raniere bullshit and lead people away from their successful life to one of enslavement to Raniere [which is what she became a slave – a DOS slave. Allison Mack was her slave master].

I am also quite certain that Clare did not make these loans to Danielle without Raniere’s approval and I am quite certain Raniere would not have approved had he not been having sex with Roberts.

None of that Roberts bothered to tell the judge.

She writes, “She loaned me the money I needed to make it through that time. She has done this at 2 other pivotal and critical times in my life.”

Perhaps one of the other critical times is right now. Danielle has not bothered to reveal when the other times were.

Clare lent a staunch Nxivm member money three times and by so doing kept this woman in Nxivm – so she could be a slave and brand women. And leave her work as a physician.

Danielle Roberts could have admitted her complete role in DOS and why she is in trouble for it. Her letter is distinguished more by what she left out than what she put in.

