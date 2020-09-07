By Fred

I’ve watched the whole of the following interview with Claire Edwards with the Danish reporter Lucas Alexander, it’s really interesting and she gives a lot of the background to her confrontation with UN Sec. General Antonio Guterres:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFykhsGlI3w

Towards the end, she describes how Dr. Martin Pall prophesied societal breakdown “within months, not years” of the rollout of 5G.

She was speaking in November 2019, and how prescient was this particular prediction, looking especially at the global lockdown and the widespread chaos in the increasingly disunited United States.

At around 1:22:00, she says: “Everybody needs to drop everything, to stop 5G … if you are not currently working on stopping 5G, it means that you don’t understand it.”

I could not put this better. She says that she herself has been working day and night to stop 5G since she first learned about it. I have been working obsessively on the issue of microwave towers since 2003, literally night and day. The personal costs to myself are incalculable, but the only worry I have is that I’ve not done nearly enough to publicize the hazards.

Here’s a public talk where Claire Edwards describes how 5G is actually an amazing opportunity to transform the world in positive ways, just like the industry says, but not quite in the way they mean:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejLQns7aajI

For myself, the rising tide of opposition to 5G is just the most fantastic thing I’ve experienced in this whole long struggle. Finally, the scale of the threat is being recognized by ordinary people in the street, as they see mini-towers appearing on each lamp post to irradiate them, their children, their pets, their plants, the insects that pollinate those plants, the trees, every single living thing on the planet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



