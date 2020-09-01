Ex-Prisoner Has Advice for Clare Bronfman – ‘Prison Can Be a Great Opportunity’

By ALWAYS Anonymous

This is in response to Clare Bronfman’s letter to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis as published on Frank Report, Clare Bronfman to Judge Garaufis: I Will Not Disavow Keith Raniere, Nxivm or DOS!

I just want to say that I am delusional and I’ve been incarcerated.

So, I’m not exactly a source of mental health or knowledge about how to behave appropriately in society.

So, Clare, thanks for your attempt to come clean, be accountable and honest. I know you don’t want to hurt your friends or those that have been helpful to you in your life. Friendship means a lot to people like us that never had any real friends.

I’m absolutely a delusional person; I believe people when I have no reason to and I let many people hurt me because of it.

I think you are similar.

You mistake friendship for people who used you. People who used you for your money and access to powerful people.

I’ve been there. It’s hard to see who is a friend and who is not. If your pals at Nxivm were really your friends, they would have told everything important that was going on with them. They would have told you about DOS and asked you to join them.

I don’t want to rub it in. I know you feel terrible as it is and the pain of prison may be less than the pain of isolation you now feel. I wish I could make it better.

My advice is you try a bit harder to come clean. I suggest you write down the names of those you’ve hurt and make amends to them.

I suggest you come out of your delusion and understand the lies you’ve been told so people could use you and your power.

I suggest you take your power back by refusing to give it to untrustworthy people and you rise up to fight against those abusers.

I suggest you stop feeling sorry for your plight and realize redemption is possible through deep honesty, making amends, and taking the consequences for your actions.

I’ve been in prison. It was horrible until I met someone who took me under his wing, showed me some real kindness, and showed me how to live life simply and honestly by treating others well.

Prison can be a great opportunity for this. It was a place for me to be humble, to teach others basic skills like how to read, and it was a model for me to lead my life honestly.

I hope you can find peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



