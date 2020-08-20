Trump Embraces Q-Anon – Enemedia in Meltdown; Q Writer Banned; Movement Reaching Record Levels of Exposure

Frank Report neither endorses nor criticizes Q-Anon. The reason is simple – I don’t have enough information to make an accurate assessment. However, the rush to ban Q-Anon leads me to think that more debate and more airing of Q-Anon theories or intel is indicated. Certainly the public, which is presumed wise enough to judge such sources as CNN, NY Times, Washington Post and other Left Stream Media outlets, should also be able to intelligently assess the pronouncements of Q-Anon, which arguably has a far right perspective. Paul Serran, one of our correspondents, is a supporter, perhaps it is fair to say a member, of Q-Anon. Here is his view of President Trump’s statement about Q-Anon.

By Paul Serran

For the last three years, whenever a super-smart-ass somebody decided to dismiss Q-Anon as an baseless idiocy, we in the Q movement always responded the same way: “Oh, you think it is just a hoax? So why don’t you ask president Trump about it?”

In fact, we spent years on end touting the White House press-corps to do it. #AsktheQ trended on many, many days. We called them on it, repeatedly.

Why would you think we would act like that?

Because we are a ground-breaking political movement boosted by an “insider backchannel source” that has unveiled a MASSIVE body of intel, and made it accessible to all patriots.

And this source is connected to Trump. You may not know that, but drops by Q were followed by Tweets by Trump less than a minute later on dozens of occasions. Sometimes as little as three seconds apart.

So, on August 19, 2020, the media finally asked for the first time. It’s fair to say that POTUS danced around the question a bit – but had only good things to say.

“I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” he said. “I have heard that it is gaining in popularity.”

An enemy reporter wanted to know his reaction to our movement’s claim that his administration is “secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals”.

The president replied: “I haven’t heard that but is that supposed to be a good thing or a bad thing?

Super troll! After all, does the enemedia defend Satanism and Sex Trafficking? Or do they play make believe, and pretend that does not exist?

“If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” POTUS added. “I’m willing to put myself out there and we are, actually. We’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country and, when this country is gone, the rest of the world will follow.”

So, chew on it: Patriotism against Globalism. Christianity against Satanic Cults. Freedom versus slavery. Individual Human rights against state overreach. The Republic against the infiltrators. Truth versus leftist narrative.

United we stand, divided we fall. Where we go one, we go all.

