Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert Kennedy to Sue University of California Over Mandatory Flu Vaccine Policy

August 16, 2020
Is it constitutional? Robert Kennedy’s group, the Children’s Health Defense, will sue the University of California – based on science and law.

By Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chair, Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Janet Napolitano says mandatory flu shots will “lessen the chance of being infected with COVID.” However, prevailing research suggests that flu vaccines actually raise the risk from coronavirus infection.

A January 2020 US Pentagon study (Wolff 2020) found that the flu shot INCREASES the risks from coronavirus by 36%. “Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as “virus interference…’vaccine derived’ virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus…”

Many other studies suggest the increased risk of viral respiratory infections, including coronavirus, following vaccination for influenza.

  • 2018 CDC study (Rikin et al 2018) found that flu shots increase the risk of non-flu acute respiratory illnesses (ARIs), including coronavirus, in children.
  • A 2011 Australian study (Kelly et al 2011) found that flu shots doubled the risk for non-flu viral lung infections.
  • 2012 Hong Kong study (Cowling et al 2012) found that flu shots increase the risk for non-flu respiratory infections by 4.4 times.
  • 2017 study (Mawson et al 2017) found vaccinated children were 5.9 times more likely to suffer pneumonia than their unvaccinated peers.

Children’s Health Defense is aware of a contrary study published last month by Gunther Fink et. al. That report appears to conclude that flu vaccines may be prophylactic against coronavirus. The study, of Brazilian populations, has many dubious unexplained outcomes including a 47% death rate among study subjects, raising numerous unanswered questions about the methodology and validity of this research.

UC campuses should not be encouraging flu shots until we have unambiguous science supporting efficacy against COVID.

If you want to join our fight against the “UC Jab” visit CHD and fill out the form. Please include details about your opposition to this mandate. We would like plaintiffs representing all the UC system schools and disciplines.

***

Janet Napolitano announced that everyone at UC will get a flu vaccine – or else be fired or expelled.  But is it legal? 
The question is not whether the flu vaccine is good for some, most, or all, but whether or not, even in California, a land not known for freedom, people should be compelled to get a vaccine or whether they should have autonomy over their own bodies.  The argument that people should be forced to get vaccinated since they might infect others does not hold up since those who want to be protected can get vaccinated. By not getting vaccinated the individual accepts the responsibility that they may catch the contagion from others. 

 


