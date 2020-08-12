Is Pandemic Really Caused By Virus or Parasite?

In this time of censoring, banning or shadow banning anything that might contradict the BIG-4– Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Media and Big Left Government’s po$ition on Covid 19, it is especially important to publish “fringe” ideas — since the draconian madness coming from the Big-4, limiting free speech, on this topic, requires a corrective. That corrective is to publish possible alternative theories to the Big-4 narrative.

WIth that in mind, and without endorsing the views of the writer, I am publishing his view that what is killing people around the world may not be the virus but a parasite. It may be completely absurd, but if absurd, that should be easy enough to prove and, therefore, will add to our knowledge. Instead of censoring the idea, we can debunk it [or fail to debunk it].

The writer goes by the name of Fred and is not our well-known correspondent Fred, who writes so ably on 5G and other important but alternate view topics. So we will refer to this author as Fred II.

By Fred II

Joe the skunk goes out for a late-night stroll to gather food and search for females. Along the way he happens to find a road, which is still warm from the effects of the sun during the day so he dawdles, enjoying the warmth on his little feet. And then BAM, a mini clubman comes tooling down the road and drives right over Joe’ s silly head.

Bye bye, Joe.

Hours later… Dr. Dumbshopper happens by walking Fifi his ugly lapdog and he observes crows eating bits of Joe.

As Dr. Dumbshopper approaches the carcass of joe, Fifi’s barking drives off the crows and it becomes apparent that flies and bugs have begun eating bits of Joe as well, swarms of flies and bugs.

As Dr. Dumbshopper walks carefully to get to closer to Joe so he can ascertain if Joe needs assistance it becomes clear (to the puddinghead Dr.) that Joe has expired from the ravages of the crows and the swarm of bugs.

Dr. Dumbshopper tells Fifi to ‘stay back or those deadly flies and bugs may kill you too!’

As our medical establishment has erred, so does Dr. Dumbshopper. The virus that may have been observed is NOT the cause of the Covid illness any more than the crows or the flies and bugs were the cause of Joe’s untimely demise.

As the medical establishment ignores the effects of the pathogen that strips hemoglobin from red blood cells and can be nullified by anti-parasite drugs, Dr. Dumbshopper ignores the crushed skull which could not have been the result of flies and bugs or crows.

Welcome, to your world.

Let us review

Viruses are not alive. They do not eat or poop or breathe. No virus has been isolated and run through Koch Postulate procedures to establish any virus may be the cause for the illness known as Covid 18+1 . so “they” do not now the cause.

In China, the anti-viral drugs when used early in the pandemic were somewhat successful right up until all of the treated patients died.

However when anti-parasite drugs are used i.e. quinine, ivermectin, artimsia annua, the patients recover and survive mostly so

would you guess this illness is caused by a virus or a parasite?

Think hard now.

