Robert Kennedy Jr: Dr. Fauci’s Double Standards: Polarizing the Nation on Hydroxychloroquine

By Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.,

Chairman, Children’s Health Defense

I don’t know if hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is effective against COVID. It’s disturbing that I, like many other Americans, feel that we won’t learn the truth from Dr. Fauci.

A 2005 Virology Journal article by MJ Vincent and CDC’s Eric Bergeron et al, surfaced last week. The study concludes: “We report…that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-Coronavirus infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” This conclusion implies that chloroquine functions both as a preventative ‘vaccine’ and as a cure for strains of coronavirus.”

If these results persist in human models in COVID 19, as last month’s Michigan hospital study and abundant evidence from US doctors and other nations suggest—HCQ might compete with Dr. Fauci’s vaccines including the Moderna vaccine for which his agency co-owns the patent and Dr. Fauci has invested $500 million in taxpayer dollars.

Worse yet—for vaccine makers—HCQ’s patents are long expired; pills cost 30 cents.

Dr. Fauci insists he will not approve HCQ for COVID until its efficacy is proven in “randomized, double-blind placebo studies.”

To date, Dr. Fauci has never advocated such studies for any of the 72 vaccine doses added to the mandatory childhood schedule since he took over NIAID in 1984. Nor is he requiring them for the COVID vaccines currently racing for approval. Why should hydroxychloroquine be the only remedy required to cross this high hurdle? HCQ is less in need of randomized placebo studies than any of these vaccines since its safety is well established after 60 years of use and decades on WHO’s list of “essential medicines.”

Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, and Big Pharma have fueled public suspicions by funding multiple studies of HCQ using protocols transparently calculated to discredit the drug. FDA condemned HCQ for COVID based on two studies in NEJM and Lancet even after the journals retracted them for fraud. Dr. Fauci’s peculiar hostility towards HCQ is consistent with his half-century bias favoring vaccines and patent medicines. Dr. Fauci’s double standards create confusion, mistrust and polarization.

