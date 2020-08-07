Hebephilia? Underage Teens Advised to Masturbate, Sext and Watch Porn By ‘Expert’ at Healthy Teens Network

Mary Fredericks is the mother of two children who just stopped being teens.

This is an age when hebephilia, is one of the gravest crimes in America. Hebephilia is the sexual urge for post-pubescent but still under-the-age-of-consent teens. Witness the Ghislaine Maxwell-Jeffrey Epstein case. Some, therefore, might find it ironic that an ‘expert’ at a prominent nonprofit, dedicated to promoting the best in life for teens – the Healthy Teen Network – is encouraging teens to embrace sexuality in ways that others might find controversial.

In fact, some might argue they are encouraging hebephilia.

Healthy Teens Network advocates that teens masturbate, watch porn, and sext during the pandemic.

I presume this advice is proffered as a Covid-alternative to having sex with a real partner or partners to avoid catching the virus.

Maybe it is the right thing to do – encourage teens to have sex without physical partners present since teens seem to have sex regardless of encouragement or discouragement.

On the other hand, the Judeo Christian [and for that matter Hindu, Buddhist and Muslim tradition] try to encourage children in the opposite direction, away from sexuality, when they reach their teen years. There are still some old-fashioned people who advocate not having sex until marriage. And even after marriage, promulgate monogamy, and eschew pornography for its exploitative and non-monogamous implications.

This may be patriarchal, but I know fathers, living now, and many who have gone to their graves, who safeguarded their daughters’ virginity. And not one father I know would condone their teen daughters being taught how to watch porn. They would be deeply upset if some person in a supposed authority advised their teen children to masturbate.

This might then be the clash between the patriarchy and ‘woke’ people. The idea that chastity for children and teens is a worthwhile pursuit is patriarchal. Our society today seems conflicted about it. Everyone is aghast at Maxwell and Epstein luring 14-17-year-old teens into their world of debauchery – but how is advising young teens to watch porn really that much different? The sexual scenes teens find in porn are just as explicit, degrading and debauched as anything Epstein and Maxwell offered. The imagery is the same and porn can lead children to a world outside of mere viewing to actually experimenting by normalizing the explicit and shocking scenes – and leading impressionable teens to act out the scenes they see, if the opportunity arises. And it will arise for many teens.

The Healthy Teen Network is a not-for-profit organization, and it offers advice for teens, some of whom are, undoubtedly, under the age of consent. Their article, 5 Tips for Your Sexual Health During COVID-19. gives a view of what their attitude towards sex is for teens, and not only during the pandemic.

The author, their expert, is Ella Dorval Hall. She graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in environmental studies. She did a senior thesis on Ecofeminism and has done, she says, some research into human sexuality. She also worked in some capacity in academic settings with “young adults” [how old is a young adult?] to “foster health, well-being, and skills to succeed academically.”

The Board of DIrectors of Healthy Teens is comprised of three women and one man. The man appears to be Hispanic. Two of the three women are Black, one is White. The ex officio group, also listed on the board’s page, consists of two Black women, two White women, and one Black man. That makes it seven women and two men. Four Black women and three White women and one Black and one Hispanic man. This may be diverse enough for some.

