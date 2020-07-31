Roger Stone: Hillary Clinton, Short-tempered, Foul Mouthed, Self-centered, Entitled Psychopath, Is Lying About Me Covering up for Trump

By Roger Stone

I always knew that Hillary Clinton was a short-tempered, foul mouthed, self-centered, entitled psychopath but I have now reached the point where I fervently believe that her upset loss to the insurgent campaign of Donald Trump in 2016 has literally driven her insane.

Days after President Donald Trump commuted the sentence for my conviction in the rigged Soviet-style show trial I was subjected to by Robert Mueller’s dirty cops and the incredibly corrupt DC court system, Hillary Clinton was back recycling an entirely false left-wing conspiracy theory that was disproven by the very Mueller investigation that she cheered on.

The false narrative goes like this; “Roger Stone traded his silence about acts of misconduct or other inappropriate activity by Donald Trump in return for the commutation of his sentence. Stone even bragged about it.”

The problem with this claim is that it has no basis in fact or evidence to support it. In fact, it is contrary to what I have said repeatedly – that Mueller’s prosecutors pressured me to cooperate with their witchhunt and to bear false witness against the President regarding numerous communications between candidate Trump and me in 2016.

Seemingly oblivious to the fact that her campaign money-laundered payments to a West Coast law firm in order to pay for a phony dossier replete with false accusations against Donald Trump that was compiled with the assistance of Russian intelligence, Hillary now claims that the commutation of my sentence is part of a “continuing cover-up”.

She also claims that I “threatened Trump both privately and publicly that I would speak out about what we actually did during the 2016 election” and that Trump “used the awesome power of commutation…. to basically shut up Roger Stone so that Roger Stone would not spill any more beans about what actually happened and how much Donald Trump actually knew”.

MSNBC host Joy Reid brainlessly agreed with this whopper by Hillary. Reid has reported in the past that I advised the President to embrace Russia in 2016 – a baseless and false assertion.

Hillary is not alone in making these baseless accusations.

Since the day of my commutation, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and the most corrupt prosecutor in US history, Andrew Weisman, have all repeated this bogus claim. They all do so cleverly – taking my public statements in which I said repeatedly that the Mueller prosecutors wanted me to “come clean” and “confess” and offer false testimony against the President that could then be used as an article of impeachment.

In fact, on March 14, 2019, an assistant US Attorney on the Mueller team met privately with one of my attorneys to propose my cooperation in return for unspecified leniency in my sentence.

On the heels of all of these unsupportable claims – none of which Mueller, with his unlimited budget and extraordinary investigative authority, could find – come literally dozens of op-ed pieces by left-wing law professors claiming that the commutation of my sentence by the President is flawed because he, in essence, used his commutation to cover up his own illegal acts.

Given that there is no evidence or proof of this, any lawyer who writes this should be disbarred. But then liberals never let facts get in the way of a good left-wing conspiracy theory.

