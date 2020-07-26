Was Michele Hatchette Wearing Allison Mack’s Dress a Message to Mack?

Last night we showed readers a picture posted on Instagram of Michele Hatchette in a white dress, announcing that the Forgotten Ones will be suspending their nightly dancing in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center until next Friday.

Michelle telling us the sad news that the Forgotten Ones won’t be dancing again in front of the MDC where their master Keith Alan Raniere is in custody until next Friday, July 31.Seeing Michele in the white dress, I remembered another Nxivm member had worn that same dress at Vanguard Week on the occasion of Keith Raniere’s 56th birthday, August 26, 2016. That woman was Allison Mack.

It is not surprising perhaps that Michele wound up with her slave master’s dress. When Allison was arrested in April 2018, she was hauled out of her Brooklyn condo at 6 am in the morning by the FBI – in handcuffs – and placed in jail for several days.

When she made her $5 million bail, she was subject to home arrest – at her parent’s house in Los Alamitos, California. She probably did not return to her rented condo in Brooklyn.

Michele, one her slaves, may have gathered up her clothing, including the white dress. {Raniere considered all his slaves to be his wives and I wonder if they considered it a kind of wedding dress.]

Allison, who said she quit Nxivm and DOS, is presumed no longer Michele’s master. Nicki Clyne is the new leader of DOS.

Nicki is now Michele slave master and likely gives her orders every day, perhaps every waking hour.

Keith Alan Raniere – the prisoner they are dancing for outside MDC – is Clyne’s master and hence he is Michele’s grandmaster – in the parlance of DOS.

I recall the testimony of Nicole, an aspiring actress at the trial of Raniere. She was sex trafficked by Raniere, the jury decided.

Nicole testified brilliantly against Raniere. With humor at times and pathos, and tragedy, and conveying her terror effectively, she spoke on the witness stand for several days. She told the jury, among other scandalous things, that Mack required her and other slaves to pose nude while Mack took close up pictures of their vaginas, presumably to send to Raniere.

Nicole testified this happened more than once, and on one occasion, the photos were taken at Michele Hatchette’s family’s home in the Berkshires. Mack and her slaves went there for a co-called “bonding” trip. They hiked, and made dinner. After dinner, Allison told them their trip was going to be more than just a bonding trip.

Nicole testified that she thought, “oh gosh, what’s coming next?”

Allison explained she had an assignment for her slaves. She was, she said, going to take “a close up photo of all your pussies.”

Nicole fought back. It was an argument back and forth for a while, but Nicole lost. {Allison had plenty of blackmail worthy ‘collateral’ on Nicole to help keep her in line].

Danielle Roberts, India, and Michele compliantly, and Nicole reluctantly, took off their clothes. Each woman had to sit on the couch in turn and spread their legs and be photographed by Allison.

Danielle Roberts was first. Nicole was last. When Michele’s picture was taken, Allison said with pure delight, “It is a beautiful cunt.”

After the nude pictures were taken, Allison said, “see that wasn’t so bad.”

Allison ordered them to speak about how they felt about being explicitly photographed. Nicole refused to answer.

Allison rebuked her: “Oh, are you still throwing a fit over there?”

The slaves of Allison Mack had nicknames. India was called the Princess. Nicole was the Brat. Michele was called the Clown.

Michele, the clown, was perhaps happy to have her photo taken. And be admired. Mack knew how to compliment a good slave.

Today Michele has a new master, Nicki Clyne. It is not known whether they still have sessions where photographs are taken.

Which brings us back to our original point: Why did Michele wear Allison’s white dress?

It was also observed, and commented upon by at least one astute reader, that Nicki wore a t-shirt at the dance in front of MDC that said “Mama Bear”.

She is the leader of DOS and rules slaves – among them Dr. Roberts, Michele, possibly others, such as Linda Chung and Samantha LeBaron. Is she their mama bear?

In April 2019, about one year after she was arrested and about one month before she was scheduled to stand trial, Allison repudiated Keith Raniere in her allocution before the judge, when she pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy – as part of a plea deal which resulted in the feds dropping the far more serious sex trafficking charges against her.

Still, I am not completely sure Mack is completely out of DOS or Nxivm. It is a brainwashing cult, after all, and no matter how much evidence is presented to show that Raniere is an unmitigated scoundrel and not a compassionate guru at all, there are still some who cannot shake it off.

This bizarre dance ritual shows it. The dancers like Michele, Danielle Roberts and Nicki Clyne – all very close to Allison – show this to us clearly. Michele and Danielle were Allison’s slaves. They are still in DOS. Danielle is likely to lose her medical license in the next few months because of her deceptively branding slaves, at Raniere’s command, and yet she went out there doing flips for her Vanguard this past month.

And Michele is wearing Allison’s dress, dancing nightly for her Vanguard.

And Nicki, who was legally married to Allison, is out there leading the pack. Nothing will shake Nicki’s devotion to her master.

So if Allison’s closest friends and allies in DOS are still in, is she really out – or just “out” because of her legal problems?

Maybe Allison is still suffering from the same old torment – a mad, hypnotically-induced infatuation with a monster.

Was the dress worn by Michele, and t-shirt worn by Nicki a message to Raniere or was it directed to Mack or to both of them?

We can’t rule it out, for this is a sex cult that does not seem to easily go away.

And despite what Nicki said, it is a sex cult.

On the day Raniere was arrested, Nicki, Allison, Lauren, Loreta Garza and Rosa Laura Junco were planning a group blow job for Raniere.

Allison and the other First Line Slaves made their slaves regularly pose naked for photos. They posed naked themselves. Slaves were assigned to seduce Raniere.

Nicki Clyne’s naked pictures, graphic nudes or her, were recovered by the feds.

But Nicki says it is not a sex cult. That she did not even know what a sex cult is.

She is either an awful naive mama bear or one unadulterated liar. Lying is what they do best in Nxivm.

Keeping that in mind, what reason do have we to believe that Allison was not equally well trained in lying?

And wearing Allison’s dress- was simply accidental.

