Is Pole Dancer and Other Skinny Women at MDC Dance Protest New DOS Recruits?

The nightly dance protest at MDC continues, though the number of dancers are not many. One dancer, who stood out a little, may or may not be a DOS member. She is apparently a pole dancer.

Readers of Frank Report got to enjoy her acrobatics and a bit of what some might call sexual gyrations after we posted a video of her as she stood on her head atop a car, below the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, and spread her legs as wide as she possibly could.

The detainees there, most of whom are awaiting trial, have been seen banging on the windows of the prison and flashing lights to demonstrate their approval of the dancing.

The purpose of the dancing ostensibly is to bring attention to the squalid conditions at MDC. The organizers of the dance event, Nicki Clyne and her two slaves, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Michele Hatchette, have been at MDC, dancing every night from 8 pm to 9 pm, since July 3.

Their website, and social media accounts, [Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook] however fail to disclose that the organizers are members of Nxivm and its subgroup DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororum], the master-slave group where about 150 women were slaves of one man, Keith Alan Raniere, who currently resides at MDC, following his conviction for sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering, charges that arose out of his secret role in DOS.

In fact, nowhere in any of their online presences are the names of any of the dance organizers mentioned.

This lack of disclosure may hinder the effectiveness of the protest and Frank Report, while supporting the protest of conditions at MDC, believes that the public should be made aware of who the organizers are and their relationship with one of the MDC detainees, their slave master, Raniere.

In any event, the dancer above mentioned might be a DOS slave or she may just be one of several people who joined the dance unaware of the identities of the organizers.

Here is the video above mentioned and a few photos of the young lady taken during the dance protest.

A former Nxivm member, who wa quite close to Nicki Clyne, identified the individual above, and sent me photos from her social media account.

The former Nxivm member thought it was possible that she is a new recruit of DOS but was not certain. She also did not know if the woman was a member of Nxivm.

In addition to the pole dancer, there have been other slender women spotted dancing for the prisoners [and for Keith Raniere].

And, of course, there are the known DOS slave women themselves, Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts D.O..

Dr.Roberts has distinguished herself with her numerous flips in front of MDC.

In addition to the three DOS ladies, two Nxivm gents, Eduardo Asunsolo and Suneel Chakravorty, have been observed dancing regularly.

It is a probable truth that the prisoners at MDC are more likely to appreciate the female dancers than the males, but that hasn’t stopped Asunsolo and Chakravorty from swinging with the best of them.

