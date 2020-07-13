Governor’s Daughter Tipped Off Rioters in Minneapolis That the National Guard Wasn’t Coming

This is not a new story. The events described in it occurred on May 28 and was part of the backstory of the protest-turned-riot over the death of George Floyd. Our correspondent, Shadow State, is right: This is not a story that the mainstream media would want to publish. Yet a governor’s daughter disclosing inside information to rioters that they needn’t fear the presence of the National Guard, who then went on to destroy some $500 million worth of property and cause the death of at least one man, Calvin Lewis Horton Jr., ought to be news.

Governor Tim Walz said what happened in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death was the second-most destructive incident of civil unrest in U.S. history, after the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. Yet, he declined the offer of President Trump to send in the National Guard, and as Shadow details, his daughter, Hope Walz put that news out on Twitter to ensure that the protester/rioters were aware of that good news — for them. It was bad news for the owners and tenants of some 700 buildings that were damaged, burned or destroyed in Minneapolis.

It remains unclear why protesters/rioters enraged over Floyd’s death do not exclaim equal abhorrence to the death of Horton. His life was, at least to him, not any less important than George Floyd’s. However, to publish such sentiments would be to minimize the narrative that police are bad and the protesters are peaceful, righteous and good. There is little to no outrage to the wanton destruction of property and loss of another life in the wake of the death of one man, Floyd, in Minneapolis.

By Shadow State

I dare you to publish this story which the mainstream media won’t touch.

Why doesn’t the DOJ arrest the communist Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, and his communist rat of a daughter, Hope Walz, for fomenting an insurrection?

President Trump offered to call out the National Guard to restore order to the streets of Minneapolis during a riot. Governor Walz rejected Trump’s offer.

On May 28, Hope Walz tweeted that the National Guard would not be called out to stop the rioting in Minneapolis. Hope used social media to give her Anti-Fa and BLM friends the green light to continue the riot.

Hope’s tweets were deleted but it was fortunately captured by a screenshot:

“Could someone who has followers actually rel(a)y to the masses that the guard WILL NOT be present tonight??” Hope Walz

Hope goes on to Tweet, “the guard can not be sent in within minutes. it takes time for them to deploy because they come from all over the state.to be clear, the guard will not be present tonight.”

Walz continued, “what I do know is the guard won’t be arresting people tonight.”

So the guard won’t be arresting people and it is safe for you to riot says the governor’s daughter.

Screenshot of Hope Walz’s tweets.

https://apelbaum.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/hope-walz-and-isra-hirsi-twitter-riot-support-1.jpg

Here are some pertinent reactions to Hope Walz’s tweets.

“Pete Hegseth

May 30

Why is the daughter of Minnesota’s Governor (@GovTimWalz) sharing information about National Guard movements & capabilities to Minneapolis “protesters”?

Lisa @USLisaLaw

That is putting the national guard and police in danger. This needs to STOP

LauraJane Turnbull (McGinnis)

She is probably getting paid by Soros.

Constitution @adopt1776

She won’t because she is a sympathizer with the insurrectionist communist and anarchist who want to overthrow our constitutional republic.

***

Governor Walz rejected the Pentagon’s offer of military police, “As the events unfolded that night, the Pentagon placed members of the Military Police Corps from Fort Bragg and Fort Drum on stand-by, preparing for possible deployment to the Twin Cities if requested by Walz. Walz later declined the offer”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Floyd_protests_in_Minneapolis%E2%80%93Saint_Paul

Partly as a result of Hope Walz’s espionage for Anti-Fa and BLM, about 1500 buildings in Minneapolis were damaged or destroyed with damage totaling 500 million dollars.

One person was murdered outside a Minneapolis pawn shop during the riot. Riots spread to over 100 cities with 26 dead nationwide.

Why is this story important?

Because the politicians of Minnesota want American taxpayers to pay to fix their city destroyed by their corruption and anti-American treason. President Trump has refused to fund any reconstruction of Minneapolis.

No doubt the communists in the media will try to demonize Trump over this issue.

Let’s take a view of the damage caused by rioters aided and abetted, it seems, by Governor Tim Walz and his daughter, Hope.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yueae28J_6U

