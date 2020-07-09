Another Scammer Wants to Know Me, This Time Using Picture of Actress Lela Loren

Knowing this was likely a lonely hearts or financial offer scam, I replied, “Hello thanks for writing.”
How are you today? I am so glad you accepted my friendship proposals by providing me with your personal Email, I like to be open to you because I wish to build a rigid relationship with you which I believe will yield good fruit for both of us, I am a woman who have seen life, I have been in the social circle for many years, it really does not matter one’s age or color or achievement, what matters in our life is nothing but care and expression and mostly expression of the heart.
This is the most important thing in life, to me the most beautiful thing created by God is never seen, it is only felt in the heart which is love. I have been hardworking all my life till now, i must think of something better to enjoy my life and probably have a family or maybe relocate and start investing in other things anyway. I will like to tell you little about me, my name is Lily Owen am Britannia. I lost my only daughter at child birth. Presently, Am working as a Senior Audit / banker in Citi Bank Plc United Kingdom.
I was married but my ex Husband out of impatience got married to another woman which caused our divorce, but it’s OK because I have to move with my life since I’ve been accused of being so busy with my work in the bank and it’s I would not have been able to do that, to achieve in life but he was impatient so I have to let him go, but it’s over now, I am happy because I have everything I need, I have had it as a priority to give out 40% of my salaries to the less privileged and the motherless babies and with all this, I have never lacked for this is why I think of relocating to your country to get into and maybe own a small company that can be manage Enough for myself,
I would like you to tell me more about yourself too. I would like to know you better, what you really do and your position in your work, your marital status and where you reside now
I love to hear from you soon
Doing a reverse image search of this picture of ‘Lily Owen,’ I found this photo on Twitter and it appears to be actress Lela Loren, best known for her leading role as a shady prosecutor, Angela Valdes, on the Starz television series, Power.
Is it possible that the three pictures – all supposedly of a one Lily Owen – are actually three different women?
In any event, I replied to Lily Owen and her tender email with all the sincerity I could muster:
My precious Lily
I am happy to meet you.
You wrote to me, “I like to be open to you because I wish to build a rigid relationship with you which I believe will yield good fruit for both of us.”
I want a rigid relationship too. It’s much better than a flaccid one.
You wrote, “I am a woman who have seen life, I have been in the social circle for many years.”
I was in a sewing circle.
You wrote, “it really does not matter one’s age or color or achievement, what matters in our life is nothing but care and expression and mostly expression of the heart.”
That’s beautiful. Does that mean I’ll never actually see you, even if I send you money to come to the USA?
3 Comments
Once Nicki Clyne and Dr. Danielle Roberts stop working as dancers at MDC in Brooklyn, will they begin working as Senior Auditors at Citibank in London?
Three different women? LOL
That’s a three-for-one jackpot. LOL
These scam artists are looking for someone who is not only stupid like your friend Ronnie but blind as well. LOL
I thought her English was just fine, you just have to apply a male African accent to it. LOL