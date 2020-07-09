Another Scammer Wants to Know Me, This Time Using Picture of Actress Lela Loren

As part of our continuing coverage of online scammers, I am pleased – or rather not so pleased – to report on another email I received from, as I assume, yet another scammer.

This one calls herself “Lily Owen.”

Using the email address owenlilyy@gmail.com, I got a single word email: “Hello.”

Knowing this was likely a lonely hearts or financial offer scam, I replied, “Hello thanks for writing.”

Sure enough, within hours, I received a reply from Lily Owen, along with three photos [see below].

My dear

How are you today? I am so glad you accepted my friendship proposals by providing me with your personal Email, I like to be open to you because I wish to build a rigid relationship with you which I believe will yield good fruit for both of us, I am a woman who have seen life, I have been in the social circle for many years, it really does not matter one’s age or color or achievement, what matters in our life is nothing but care and expression and mostly expression of the heart.

This is the most important thing in life, to me the most beautiful thing created by God is never seen, it is only felt in the heart which is love. I have been hardworking all my life till now, i must think of something better to enjoy my life and probably have a family or maybe relocate and start investing in other things anyway. I will like to tell you little about me, my name is Lily Owen am Britannia. I lost my only daughter at child birth. Presently, Am working as a Senior Audit / banker in Citi Bank Plc United Kingdom.

I was married but my ex Husband out of impatience got married to another woman which caused our divorce, but it’s OK because I have to move with my life since I’ve been accused of being so busy with my work in the bank and it’s I would not have been able to do that, to achieve in life but he was impatient so I have to let him go, but it’s over now, I am happy because I have everything I need, I have had it as a priority to give out 40% of my salaries to the less privileged and the motherless babies and with all this, I have never lacked for this is why I think of relocating to your country to get into and maybe own a small company that can be manage Enough for myself,

I would like you to tell me more about yourself too. I would like to know you better, what you really do and your position in your work, your marital status and where you reside now

I love to hear from you soon

Miss Lily Owen

Here are the pictures the scammers calling themselves Lily Owen attached:

This image is found on linked-in.

It actually appears to be a real person named Lily Owen, who says on Linked-in that she works at Citi, in London, as a senior auditor. Prior to that, she was a Pastry Chef at Heavenly Sweet Creations for 10 years.

In this case, the scammers may have used more than just her image, but stole her name as well.

Doing a reverse image search of this picture of ‘Lily Owen,’ I found this photo on Twitter and it appears to be actress Lela Loren, best known for her leading role as a shady prosecutor, Angela Valdes, on the Starz television series, Power.

It seems clear that the two photos – both claimed to be Lily Owens are not the same woman.

Is it possible that the three pictures – all supposedly of a one Lily Owen – are actually three different women? In any event, I replied to Lily Owen and her tender email with all the sincerity I could muster:

***

My precious Lily I am happy to meet you. You wrote to me, “I like to be open to you because I wish to build a rigid relationship with you which I believe will yield good fruit for both of us.” I want a rigid relationship too. It’s much better than a flaccid one. You wrote, “I am a woman who have seen life, I have been in the social circle for many years.” I was in a sewing circle. You wrote, “it really does not matter one’s age or color or achievement, what matters in our life is nothing but care and expression and mostly expression of the heart.” Yes, I had heartburn lots of times and gastrointestinal discomfort that causes excessive flatus. I need a young woman who cares for me and expresses it every hour and does not mind my condition.You wrote, “This is the most important thing in life, to me the most beautiful thing created by God is never seen, it is only felt in the heart which is love.” That’s beautiful. Does that mean I’ll never actually see you, even if I send you money to come to the USA? You wrote, “I was married but my ex Husband out of impatience got married to another woman which caused our divorce.” Yeah, I did that too and was arrested for bigamy. In any event, I am so glad you accepted my friendship proposal by providing me with your personal email. I also want to start to enjoy my life which means having sex with you as soon as we meet. I would like to relocate out of Brooklyn and would like to have a family, and you might make a suitable mother. Have you heard of the concept of an “avatar baby”? My name is Keith Alan Raniere and I think I’ll relocate to Fiji or anywhere where there is no extradition treaty with the USA. I already tried Mexico. I want to get to know you better. Here is my picture: To a Love That Is Never Seen Only Felt Vanguard

PS: Did anyone ever tell you, you look a little like the actress Lela Loren?

PPS: For a woman who lives in Britannia, and makes a living as a banker, your English is poor. When you come over to me in the USA, I will teach you grammar and syntax.

Well, we will see what happens next. I hope Lily responds to me and if she does, I will report it on Frank Report.

