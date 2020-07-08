Fred: Social Distancing Is a Well Known CIA Form of Torture & a Conman Claims He Is King of England

Fred has been providing Frank Report readers with some very interesting observations in recent months.

He does not buy into the mainstream narrative of the pandemic and its causes. His view of social distancing as a deliberately imposed method of destabilizing society [as a form of torture] is worth examining.

Unlike the mainstream media, which must propound a mainstream narrative lest someone, anyone, get confused in their group thinking, at Frank Report, having a superior core of readers, with much more advanced critical thinking prowess, I have no fear of presenting alternate viewpoints. Having studied cults, readers here have cultivated the ability to debunk theories – and also to assess them in case they might be true.

Fred’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect my opinions or anyone else’s and I suspect that is exactly what Fred would prefer: For readers to think for themselves.

By Fred

The link – https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHClntnHh9jU/ – is a video by Leigh Dundas Esq., a lawyer who has done some homework on torture. You’ll see that just about the very worst torture you can inflict on human beings is “social distancing”.

This is the kind of thing the CIA was researching decades ago, in mind control experiments with people like Leonard Cohen, who signed up to be a sensory deprivation lab rat when he was a student in Canada:

There’s no doubt that the most vicious torture imaginable is currently being visited on the world, mass social isolation; that this torture is 100% deliberate; and that the intentions are to force us by fear to accept the needles, the towers, and the sanitized reality with news headlines written by AI bots.

This is honestly the best picture I can give: to expect a major personality to intervene in history, but very much behind the scenes, behind clouds of fake news.

As it happens, talking of personalities intervening in history, there’s chatter rising about a new self-proclaimed King of the United Kingdom, one Joseph Gregory Hallett, a.k.a. King John III of All England and Dominions.

He says his claims are not being contested by the illegitimate House of Windsor, who have removed their seal from the gate of Buckingham Palace and fled forever into seclusion. He has a seal and a key and a letter from Queen Victoria that he says entitle him to the crown, and he’s going to claim it imminently. He has the lineage to prove he’s the Messiah we’re all waiting for:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGzLjbkyCbQ

https://gesara.news/joseph-gregory-hallett-the-hidden-king-of-uk/

You’ll see he talks a lot about himself, so I was pleasantly surprised when he started talking about something else, namely the “Vatican’s biggest secret”. Oho, I thought, what is this now?

This biggest secret – and the key to our claimant’s lineage of Biblical destiny – is that there were TWO Jesus children, of the same age, third cousins.

This may seem a huge revelation to you – and as I keep saying, Apocalypse just means Revelations, discovery of information – but this story is literally Jesus 101 in the Rudolf Steiner account of Christ. When I got entangled with the whole Steiner mess here, I went and read his whole account of the two Jesus children again, just to be sure I had it straight. You can check it out for yourself, starting with the lecture series on the Fifth Gospel.

So I’ll be interested to see what King John III has to say about Dr. Rudolf Steiner and his prophecies. I must say, Hallett’s highlighting of the two Jesus children is the one thing that makes me take notice of him. If the English decide they want a new King, that’s their business.

Along with the Antichrist, of course, there is a Prince of Peace in Revelations who appears from nowhere to seize power and bring an illusory peace over the world. He is traditionally the forerunner of Satan himself, they’re secretly working in tandem behind the scenes.

Steiner emphasizes that Ahriman’s greatest victory would be to sneak into power unobserved, as invisibly as possible, a stealth operator. The Prince of Peace will appear very openly.

Now, whether or not this is all complete madness, I can’t think of a better crew to dissect a would-be cult leader than the denizens of Frank Report. I’ve kept an eye on Joseph Gregory Hallett for quite a while, he’s been around on the forums. I honestly haven’t made up my mind about him. Basically meaning: he’s a con man, no question; but: he may just be what he says he is, the very con man set up from birth to take the whole planet for a ride. The timing is right, with Ghislaine Maxwell singing Andrew’s alibis to sleep, Harry absconding the Firm, Philip crashing the car, and the Queen going into permanent social seclusion at Windsor.

I haven’t had time to check out King John III carefully, but he seems to be associated with a pyramid scheme called NESARA – correct me if I’m wrong. Now, this was a scam that circulated back in the day with Ramtha:

http://pharos.stiftelsen-pharos.org/still-waiting-for-nesara/

So here we have two more angles for the denizens of FR, namely multilevel scams and the Ramtha cult. It was the whole J.Z. Knight scam that brought me onto Frank Report in the first place. Ramtha is such a dangerous and insidious cult, and this is one of the few places capable of dealing with it.

I myself am about to disappear into a cloud of editing work for the United Nations in Geneva, which includes taking guidance from the World Health Organization. I can report that the current best UN editorial practice per WHO is to use the term “physical distancing”, rather than “social distancing”. I think this is more than just being practical on the ground; I think they are trying to distance themselves from the very tangible damage to human existence they’ve caused with “social distancing”. But you will perhaps understand the very tight high-wire that Monsieur Fred walks here, between writing and editing.

Not so much without a safety net, as without a rope — until Frank decides to hang you out to dry, when there’s plenty.

