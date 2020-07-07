Syrian Scammer Tells Me She Will Send Me $7.4 Million

I have promised readers an update on the Ghanaian scam of my friend Ronnie Robinson and I will do so shortly.

Ronnie continues to be harassed by African scammers and the update will be, I think, of considerable interest to readers. Ronnie has been sending money for years to Ghana, to scammers who pretend that they are a woman named Nancy who wants to come to marry the 79 year old Robinson, if he can just send her enough money to get her to the USA.

So far, he has sent tens of thousands over the years and somehow Nancy never makes it.

I have been trying to monitor Ronnie closely and he swears to me he has sent no more money and will not send more money. But they have tried various tricks on him, intensifying their efforts now that I have intervened and tried to cut off their supply of cash.

Barely a day goes by that they don’t call him and hardly a day passes that I do not have to respond to Ronnie’s question ‘What if it’s true?”

It’s not Ronnie. You are not going to get the girl and you are not going to get her $2 million in gold.

As proof of this, I had an attempt made on me in recent days and I am going to share it with readers because I think the more exposure these scams get, the more likely victims and potential victims will recognize them when they see them.

The simple rule is that all efforts to get someone – man or woman – to send money overseas in order to win a beautiful young woman or handsome man and/or collect a lot of money he or she has to share with him – are always scams.

Recently, I got an email from the email address: theresamur08@gmail.com.

It had no subject and read simply

Greeting from Theresa Murphy please can i talk to you

I assumed it was someone who had a story to tell, possibly for publication, or perhaps something confidential that they needed help with. So I replied:

“Give me a call at 716-990-5740”

Within hours, I got this reply from Miss Teresa Murphy, along with three photographs. The email [below] is precisely as I got it, with the punctuation and grammar mistakes intact.

HI DEAR Am Sgt Theresa Murphy, Thanks for your kind response as a matter of fact, i am very happy to read your mail, however, i really want to establish a true relationship that may lead into a business partner or something else. It is my pleasure meeting you, I hope all is well with you and how are you enjoying your day? as i told you earlier in my previous letter my name is Theresa Murphy, I am US military Sgt currently in Syria, now, and i will like to get acquainted with you, I am loving, honest and caring person with a good sense of humor, I enjoy meeting new people and knowing their way of life, I enjoy watching the sea waves and the beauty of the mountains and everything that nature has to offer. My dear, i want you to know that we are being attacked by insurgents everyday and car bombs and during one of our rescue mission we came across a safe box that contain huge amount of money that belongs to the supporters of the over thrown government of Syria, which I believe was money meant for buying weapons and ammunition, and it was agreed by Army officers present on that rescue mission that the money will be shared among us and which we did. Out of the total fund my share was $7,450,000 (Seven Million Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand, united states Dollars) I am seeking your assistance to evacuate my share of the money out of this country (Syria) to your own country for you to keep it safe on my behalf till i come over to your country please, So i want you to assure me that if this money is been delivered to you in your country that you are going to be trustworthy to keep the money till when i will come to your country to meet you face to face to and collect the money back from you it clear to me that you might be scared of this proposal, but i want to let you know that i have made solid arrangements with a delivery security company”and they have promised to deliver the fund through diplomatic method to any of my choosing destination. This delivery is going to be handle legally by the ‘security company” and there will not be any form of risk involve

in the process and the money will be pack safely in a truck case and the same case will be deliver to you in your country.

I have decide to compensate you with 25% of the total money once after the money is delivered to you, while the rest balance shall be my investment capital in your country. please dont discuss this matter to a third party, if you do not want to be party to this business please delete, this letter from your email box to avoid any leakage of this information and it will be dangerous to me based on my position here. I have chosen to contact you after my prayers and I believe that you will not betray my trust nor thwart my dream, though you may wonder why I am so soon revealing myself to you without formal introduction, well, I will say that my mind convinced me that you are the true person to help me in receiving and investing this Fund. Note; I do not know how long we going to remain here and my fate since I have survived two bomb attack here, which prompted me to search out for a reliable and trust worthy person to help me receive and invest the Fund, because I will be coming over to your home country to invest and start a new life not as a soldier anymore. I hope my explanation is very clear but if you need further clarification just let me know and i will explain further

I want to let you know that here in the military zone we are not allow to make use of mobile phone, we only make use of radio message and email communication so please let us continue communicating through

email for the mean time. Conclusively, i wish you could send me a reply immediately in regards to this proposal, your urgent reply will be highly appreciated. I Wait to receive your acceptable reply as soon as you read this letter. from. Miss Theresa Murphy, Attached to Miss Murphy’s email were three pictures that are supposedly of her.

Of course, I had to reply to such a wonderful letter. I would have called her on the cell phone right away, but Teresa is not allowed to use cell phones, as she fights for freedom in Syria, amid bombing attacks. She only can use radio and email.

So I emailed Teresa as follows:

Ok Theresa. Ok. I will take your money. I’ll keep it in my house for safekeeping till you get here. Send the Syrian safe box right away.

I saw your pictures and thought you would be a lot better looking, like I would expect from a perfect stranger who offers to send $7.4 million to me

Don’t take offense, but you are not exactly good looking or my type but the fact that you have $7.4 million USD does a lot for me.

Meantime, I think the 25 percent you offered is a little light. I think 50 percent sounds better. That’s $3.7 million each. And since we are going to be partners and maybe more (I am single, are you single?), it’s the fair thing to do.

Yes, your prayers have been answered. I’m here for you and thanks. You sure picked the right guy and I’ll use the $7.4 million very wisely.

and I signed the email —

Keith Alan Raniere

***

I thought perhaps that my rude tone, my desire to cut myself in for half and even my hint at the end that I was going to spend it all might have been off-putting. But Teresa had faith in me. She responded and this time very endearingly:

My beloved

Good day to you and how is your work, health, i hope you are healthy and fine?

I want to say thanks to you for making out time to write to me again, the content of your letter are well understood, please do not see this business as some thing that will bring problem to you, rather i want you to trust and believe me when i say that there is nothing to worry about in this deal, honestly i have made every necessary arrangement that will lead to safe delivery of the cash box to you without any form of problem nor risk, all the necessary arrangement that will lead to safe delivery of the cash box to you without any form of problem nor risk.

Am a woman that does things in accordance to the directives of my spirit, i chose you to be my partner and also help me in receiving this cash box because my spirit has been bearing me witness that you are the rightful person for me and i know you will not disappoint me, i chose to use you as partner in this deal because am not permitted to send package down to any of my friends nor relatives since am still in the military camp outside USA, if i eventually send out any thing to the USA it will be suspicious and i will be query for the action, so i chose you because i know you are the ideal person for this deal,

Please put away fear or doubt and make up your mind to help me in this matter, i promise you you will not regret been part of this matter, i do not know what else i can say to convince you and make you to believe me, but i pray that God will give you the grace to make up your mind

One more time i want to let you know that there is no complication on this matter, if you follow my instruction every thing will go smooth and well in the process of receiving the cash box, Please try and keep this matter between you and i, because if you and i should agree on one thing with our heart with seriousness then we must surely achieve success at the end

Please i want to remind you once again that every arrangement towards this project is intact between both of us and on no account should you let the Security Company to know the content of the box, remember that the consignment was registered as diplomatic package to the security company and that is what they believe to be in the box, so you should not let them know that the content of the box is money.

Please i will like you to send your contact information to me so that i can forward to the security company to enable them proceed to your country for the final delivery of the cash box to your door step

Send your below information to me urgently;

Your full names:………..

Your address:…………..

Post code:……………..

City:………………….

Country:……………….

Telephone number:………

Profession:…………….

any ID card or your international passport:.

Once am through here with my official assignment i will come over to meet you one on one in your country and after that we shall decide on how to carry on with our life, but for now please i will appreciate us to be more focus on this issue of you receiving the cash box and safe keeping my own on my behalf till i come over then i will handle the depositing of the money in the bank by myself.

I await your immediate response

Love and care from,

Miss Theresa Murphy,

***

I replied as follows:

Dear Teresa;

You are fairly long-winded in your emails. But I will tolerate your bloviating since you are sending me $7.4 million. As I understand you, you can’t send the money to friends or relatives because that will be suspicious and you’ll be questioned so you chose you me, a perfect stranger, to send the $7.4 million. Sounds legit.

And all you need is my personal information to get the money to me.

Here it is:

Your full names: Keith Alan Raniere.

Your address: Metropolitan Detention Center 80 29th St,

Post code: .11232

City: Brooklyn, NY

Country: USA

Telephone number 716-990-5740

Profession: Sex slaver.

Any ID card or your international passport: Prisoner number 57-00725

Now send the money quickly, Teresa and don’t rush to see me. If there is anything left, after I get the money and spend it, by the time you get here, I will certainly share it with you.

By the way, I am going to start by buying a Bentley.

Yours, Keith

Now some people may wonder why I am bothering to do all this and publish it too.

It is not for comedic effect.

I want to show how this scam works. I have been deliberately insulting and now I have sent obviously false information to this scammer. Let us see if Miss Murphy responds.

My guess is Miss Murphy will respond and will also require more information from me – like perhaps a bank account number.

I will report back to readers when I hear from Miss Murphy again.

[Ronnie Robinson – I hope you are paying attention to this.]

