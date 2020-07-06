5G Is Weaponizing the Entire Environment

By Fred

Maybe the Liberal Tech Elite all plan to migrate to Mars with Elon Musk, once the planet Earth has been fried to death by his thousands of 5G satellites.

Just a few ideas:

1. Someone on Frank Report pointed out that there’s a whole cluster of Waldorf Schools in Seattle, home of the Liberal Tech Elite. This way their own kids avoid vaccines and “devices”. I found this very interesting. Believe me, these people are not esoteric Christians at all, but they find the schooling convenient.

There’s a reporter at the New York Times called Nellie Bowles, who wrote about how the Silicon Valley elite doesn’t let their children use “devices”. They have surveillance cameras to make sure the nannies don’t secretly use cell phones in the park while looking after the kids.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/26/style/phones-children-silicon-valley.html

I wrote a very positive message to Ms Bowles, commending her for the article and asking her to dig a little deeper.

2. The Liberal Tech Elite can afford the best drugs and enhancements possible, including genetic modification, nanotech and implants. You know that Elon Musk is really worried about artificial intelligence defeating us, the humans; and the answer is that we must all implant our brains with his “scalable” neurological interface chips, so we can be smarter than the machines.

I mean, seriously: what could possibly go wrong?

As for drugs: this is a “newer generation psychotherapeutive”, ominously called Intuniv:

https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/children-on-psychiatric-drugs/

Intuniv (guanfacine) reduces nerve impulses in your heart and blood vessels. Intuniv works by relaxing blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow.

https://www.drugs.com/intuniv.html

I say “ominously”, because I could never trust a company capable of producing a name like “Intuniv” for a psychoactive drug, it’s just too truly heinous.

“Intuniv (guanfacine) reduces nerve impulses in your heart and blood vessels. Intuniv works by relaxing blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow.

“Intuniv is a prescription medicine used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children who are at least 6 years old.”

https://www.drugs.com/intuniv.html

Just the thing to give your precious snowflake the edge that he, she or it needs. It’s earned its place in the kids’ medicine cabinet, along with the Concerta, the anti-anxiety pills, the mood stabilizers, the sleeping pills, the antipsychotics for those who hear buzzing noises, and the “newer generation” antidepressants, not to forget the aluminium-loaded antiperspirants and the fluoride toothpaste.

3. When you sign up to the inner circle, you know there is a price to pay, including keeping up all the pretences. The two leaders who did the most to introduce microwave warfare to the West were Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, with their Star Wars agenda. Both of them died of senile dementia, a known effect of chronic microwave exposure.

Ronald Reagan suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.Star Wars was actually about 70% a banking program, incidentally, it was all designed to control populations using vast payment networks via satellite links, the early super-surveillance state.

Senators Ted Kennedy and John McCain paid for their cell phone use with glioblastomas, the nastiest and most fatal brain tumors, which are steadily increasing worldwide.

The Americans allowed the Soviets to irradiate the US Embassy in Moscow with microwaves for decades, without warning the diplomats working there. They monitored their health in secret, a human experiment without the slightest notion of “informed consent”. Three ambassadors died of leukaemia, one with bleeding eyeballs — the eyes are very susceptible to microwaves, they’re the first parts of the body that get cooked, they can’t dissipate heat well. So the US will knowingly even allow ambassadors to be fried.

One observation: there is something called “noise field technology”, which is used to protect military radar operators, who are inevitably exposed to high microwave fields for extended times. I have checked this out as thoroughly as possible, and there are indeed a bunch of studies and evidence from the military showing that this is all actually bona fide. It’s just kept very quiet, because we don’t want the general public to know that microwaves are dangerous.

So maybe they have protection of some sort for themselves, I would be very surprised indeed if some of them don’t.

5G is the interesting one, because this is weaponizing the entire environment. This is where the true hidden cabal becomes visible, perhaps for the first real time in history. Reverse-engineer 5G, find who is really responsible, remove them from control once and for all, and the human race may actually liberate itself.

Make no mistake, and do not think this is any kind of analogy: Planet Earth is a longstanding electromagnetic prison. When the time is right, I’ll give you my best evidence for this. However nuts you may think I am, the reality out there is far, far, FAR crazier.

