Bangkok Promises to Leave Frank Report Forever: His Final Post Argues That Pandemic Is Overblown and Not a True Danger

A frequent commenter of Frank Report has made his final post. Bangkok, whose posts were generally nasty and insulting, although often humorous, is probably better off gone. There was a time in the more rough and tumble days, before I moved to tame the trolls, when Bangkok served as a great foil to get debate going and stir up fiery back and forth comments.

I thought then it served a purpose. But what I have noticed in America, and perhaps it starts at the top, is that it is obscenely divisive and that is not the method of civilized people. I’d like to foster debate in this forum without the hatred, anger, name-calling, and vicious tirades meant to enrage those who disagree.

Bangkok was part of the past and since he figured into these pages as much, perhaps, as any commenter, it is only fair to give him his last post – unedited.

I can’t say I will miss Bangkok. I am not certain if any readers will miss him. Bangkok will not likely miss us either. He has drifted from us and so farewell to Bangkok, and may the wind be at your back as you take the long road that has no turning.

In this post, his final post, Bangkok argues that Covid 19 is not really any kind of threat, rather a hoax, no worse than the flu.

I do not care to debate this with him. He is a bit critical of K. R. Claviger who sees it a little differently but let him have his say and comments on this and his leaving us are most welcome.

By Bangkok

This is my final post at FrankReport.

Seeing that I’ve beaten down the likes of Mr. Claviger for the umpteenth time, as well as others who have dared to taunt me —— it has come time for me to gracefully exit this forum, on a note of victory. 🙂

I always said I’d only leave on my own terms, and that meant in victory. 🙂

I must move on and not look back, regardless of the intense sadness that this decision may cause to many here. 🙂

But seriously guys, this will be my final post on FrankReport. No bullshit.

I won’t be coming back ever, regardless of what’s written to taunt me to respond.

Life in SoCal is slowly opening up again after the over-hyped panic of the COVID flu (aka Kung Flu).

While there are still some restrictions and it’ll be a while before everything is back to 100% normal ——— the panic-mongers (who predicted millions dead last March) have been proven totally, and laughably, wrong. 🙂

In terms of ACTUAL deaths, it was a bad flu season.

Even with the brief uptick in reported cases last week, the actual death rate (as a percentage of infections) is still far lower than last March.

For every ‘confirmed’ case of COVID, there are at least 10 cases ‘unreported’ —- due to symptoms so mild that they don’t even know they have it, and thus never get tested.

That’s how it is for most people. Not even flu symptoms.

We now know that this virus just isn’t anywhere nearly as dangerous as we once believed, except for the very elderly or sick people.

We overreacted and acted like fools last March.

That’s why even states like Texas (showing a brief uptick last week) aren’t going back to full lockdown, LOL, they are merely modifying the reopening rules for some businesses.

Life is moving on and the leftists are having a hard time accepting this, well, except when they’re busy pillaging and rioting in mass numbers without masks, LOL.

While I pity the ignorant folks who still live in fear and hide under their covers waiting for a vaccine or death, I also understand that such folks probably don’t have much in life to hope for — so I guess that’s just their way of dealing with their unhappiness.

As for Mr. Claviger’s quest to release every federal inmate at MDC and every other prison, I wish him good luck with that (fool’s) errand —– cuz no amount of propaganda will change the fact that COVID did NOT cause massive deaths in our federal prison system the way that he predicted last March.

Sorry, but he simply failed in his argument to release the criminals.

We are safer to have such people behind bars. He’s a defense attorney who argues that every one of his clients are innocent, even though 95% of them are found guilty or plead guilty, so take his word with a grain of salt. 🙂

Oh, I almost forgot…

I was happy to see Mr. Claviger wishing the virus upon my own family members in his last post (which was his way of saying he wishes that my family would die, because he equates COVID with imminent death, LOL).

I found that post a bit funny.

Why?

…Because it means that when somebody disagrees with him, he wants them or their family to die (which is kinda the opposite viewpoint of a loving, caring person). It exposes his true character.

That’s it. No more posts.

No more posting under alternate names. This will be my final post here.

PS — Please don’t redact anything, Frank, as it’s all fair commentary and I can promise you that I will never post here again under any moniker.

