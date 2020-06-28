Heidi: Nancy and Lauren Salzman Knew Day of Reckoning Would Come and Prepared for It

By Heidi Hutchinson

I was around when Nancy Salzman and, within a couple of years, her daughters, Lauren and Michelle, formed and joined ESP, later, NXIVM.

My sister, Gina Hutchinson, helped bestow the title of “Prefect” (it’s from “Harry Potter) on Nancy and much more.

Gina also left evidence in her journal. Lauren’s own admissions (to Susan Dones among others) prove that she was part of the “cover-up” on Gina’s death and it is believed Lauren – who called Gina her “good friend” – composed Gina’s handwritten Exploration of Meaning chart weeks before Gina passed away.

I believe Keith’s covert goal for Gina for decades, from at least the time she worked at Consumers’ Buyline, if not from the time he began raping her at the age of, at least, 14, was to guide Gina to the afterlife.

Lauren shrugged off Gina’s death and went on with her Mom and the other wolf-packers to lure more “Gina’s” — like a sacrifice to Molech — to Keith’s lair.

Kristin Snyder “disappeared” next and several others had psychotic episodes within the same, banner year.

Lauren, her Mom, none of them, were fazed at all but instead engaged in elaborate cover-ups paid for by Sara and Clare Bronfman that continue to this day, I dare say.

I’m sure, Keith lost interest in Lauren as a paramour or ‘sex toy’ — if he ever had much romantic interest in her to begin with — but when did Lauren ever stop striving to please him by luring, grooming and offering young virgins — such as Camila Fernandez — to him? And Lauren, unlike Allison, did so knowing what destruction Keith secretly intended for them all, including Allison.

It was Lauren who held Daniela hostage for two years — perhaps a fonder fate than others had arranged for Dani, which IMO, apart from the statutory rapes, was one of the more heinous, obvious, NXIVM crimes for which none have been charged.

Nor have any, including Keith due to jurisdiction games, been charged in the numerous statutory rapes.

Allison Mack was not part of these crimes. IMO Allison was set-up to compete with Kristin Kreuk to be the celebrity spokes-model for Nxivm and the fall girl for the day when the law finally caught up to NXIVM.

Nancy and Lauren long knew that day would ultimately come, especially once Kristin Keeffe fled, and they prepared for it.

Daddies come and go but Vanguard is forever. Michelle, Nancy and Lauren Salzman shun their father, according to sources, to please Kieth Raniere.

