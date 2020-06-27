Pictures of Allison Mack Show Abuse Suffered at Hands of Raniere

June 27, 2020

One of our commenters, Bangkok, recently denigrated Allison Mack over her looks.

Skipping Bangkok’s immature need to put down Allison in order to elevate his own evidently prurient and unrequited fascination for Lauren Salzman, his remarks prompted me to look at Allison’s pictures, especially those taken before she joined DOS, which was about the same time, it appears, she started having sex with the odious Keith Alan Raniere [2015].

Probably the worst thing anyone in Nxivm could do was have sex with Raniere. He seemed to destroy the women with whom he was closest.

In Allison’s case, after she joined DOS, he put her on an 800 calorie diet, telling her that truly evolved women only need 800 calories or less per day. In fact, he went so far as to tell her, according to one of her friends, that a woman requiring as much as 900 calories per day actually had defiance issues.

In any event, I am going, with some repugnance, to quote Bangkok, despite his laughable immaturity, in order to better illustrate the change that came over Allison by virtue of closer contact with Raniere.

Artist’s representation of Bangkok. [In fairness to Bangkok, he may not look like this exactly.]
According to some, Bangkok looks like the picture above. Though I personally doubt he is former US Attorney Dennis Burke.

It is my impression that Bangkok is quite young [I believe Nice Guy learned that he is only 16].

On the other hand, while I personally like the boyish Bangkok, he does not care for me much. But since I am exposing his alleged immaturity, I think it only fair to quote what he thinks of me.  He described me recently as a “65 year old grandpa-aged asshole … who’s going thru the first stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s. 🙂”

And a “Sicilian fucker” and “a slippery bastard. 🙂”

He also wrote, “I was so impressed with Frank Parlato’s quest to vanquish NXIVM that I recently commissioned a statue to be built, in my front yard, of Frank’s likeness, in order to honor him. Problem is, we can’t get a cockroach to stand still long enough to finish the piece.”

In Defense of the Cockroach | The New Yorker
Bangkok’s impression of me.

In any event, this post is about Allison Mack, not Bangkok. I am just using Bangkok to introduce the subject.

Bangkok on Allison Mack

Bangkok writes, “Allison’s cankles make her masculine looking and unattractive IMO (incapable of giving men ‘ample’ wood). Thus, I can’t give Keith much credit for banging that whore —– cuz her body is far less attractive than 90% of women at most any bar during happy hour.

“Allison’s tits are almost non existent. Her legs are like those of a male wrestler. She’s stocky looking. She sure as fuck ain’t no swimsuit model. Yuck.

“I’m not sure what Keith saw in Allison —– cuz most men would need extra strength Viagra just to get adequate wood to bang that slut. How did she get a starring role when there are thousands of better looking gals, without cankles, in the acting world?”

Let’s Evaluate Bangkok’s Comment

Bangkok criticizes Allison’s ankles and breasts, showing his superficial mind. But I think his point is important for reasons that Bangkok might not understand.

Despite Allison being on an 800 calorie per day diet, part of Raniere diabolical plot to destroy her, she was required by him to run some 30 miles per week.  Her legs were constantly taxed by running, despite lack of nutrition. By forcing her to run, the small amount of calories and protein would go to feed her legs, calves etc. and of course deny her breasts and also, importantly her brain.

One day, no doubt, if she has not done so already, she will realize she was in a funk the whole time she crossed the threshold and joined DOS.

Here are some pictures of Allison Mack, who joined DOS in 2015.

Pre-DOS

It is true that Allison is not as bosomy as Stormy Daniels, but neither is she flat chested.
In her pre-DOS slavery days. Allison Mack was too fat to appeal to Keith Raniere.
Her legs and ankles seem proportionate in the days before Raniere got hold of her, body and soul.

.

A barefoot Allison performed for her master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – at Vanguard Week 2016. This was after she joined DOS.

Close up of Allison’s ankles and calves. 
After leaving DOS and Raniere. A closeup of Allison Mack with her ankle monitor shows her to have reasonably normal calves and ankles.

While Bangkok was quick to put down Allison for the size of her breasts, his criticism reveals more about the size of his brain than the size of her breasts. Allison lost a lot of weight after joining DOS, due to Raniere’s semi-starvation diet that he imposed on her [and other women of DOS.] Hence her body reduced in size uniformly. It is not fair to say she is flat chested, and she is certainly not unattractive.

Allison Mack

Allison Mack jogging in Knox Woods post DOS. After joining DOS, Keith Raniere required her to go on an 800 calorie per day diet, while requiring her to jog 30 miles per week.

The result was she got skinnier and skinnier.

Selfie of Allison Mack.

Allison Mack appears anorexic. In this 2017 photo. Despite her smiling, it seems almost like she is about to cry.
Skinny Allison Mack

When Allison was a devotee of Keith Raniere but before she evidently started having sex with him [2012], she still looked pretty healthy.

Compare her neck above [2012] to below [2017]

Allison Mack tries to keep slender on an 800 calorie diet.

There were those who, observing her and some of the other women of DOS, called them “bobbleheads’ – that is their heads seemed too large for their emaciated bodies.

It is obvious to me that no woman thrived under Keith Raniere.

6 Comments

  • I think a point was reached where Allison was no longer able to make rational decisions.

    Was she blameless before that point?

    Probably.

    Did she beging to commit crimes after that point?

    Probably.

    I trust that the judge will spend long enough deliberating her case, to come to a sound and just conclusion.

    Nothing she did before she commited her crimes is pertinent to her sentencing.

    Reply

  • —“I recently commissioned a statue to be built, in my front yard, of Frank’s likeness, in order to honor him. Problem is, we can’t get a cockroach to stand still long enough to finish the piece.”

    LMFAO

    Reply

  • This article is somewhat fair (since I am a hypocritical, vitriolic bastard) —— but it’s also kinda forgetful, since Frank has spent the last 3 years denigrating Allison, Keith, Lauren, Sara and Clare (using some pretty vitriolic adjectives).

    Yet today, he seems to be castigating me for doing what HIS OWN past thousand articles have done.

    It seems to me as though Frank is forgetting his past thousand articles published BEFORE his recent ‘change of heart’.

    It feels as though Frank is lurching leftward and PRETENDING that he’s always been there, when in reality, he’s only recently joined the dark side of the liberal media speech nazis.

    Not to mention Frank’s MASSIVE denigration of Dr. Danielle Roberts over the past few years. He speaks about Dr. Danielle as though she’s not even a human being. Yet Frank seems to think that’s okay.

    But it’s NOT okay when I do the same thing to Allison?

    Umm, okay Frank. Okay. 🙂

    I was just following your own example, Frank.

    I was merely following your lead, sir.

    What say you, Frank?

    Do you have the courage to explain yourself in a way that won’t make you sound like a total hypocrite?

    Or does a cat got your tongue?

    Have a nice day. 🙂

    Reply

