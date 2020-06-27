Pictures of Allison Mack Show Abuse Suffered at Hands of Raniere

One of our commenters, Bangkok, recently denigrated Allison Mack over her looks.

Skipping Bangkok’s immature need to put down Allison in order to elevate his own evidently prurient and unrequited fascination for Lauren Salzman, his remarks prompted me to look at Allison’s pictures, especially those taken before she joined DOS, which was about the same time, it appears, she started having sex with the odious Keith Alan Raniere [2015].

Probably the worst thing anyone in Nxivm could do was have sex with Raniere. He seemed to destroy the women with whom he was closest.

In Allison’s case, after she joined DOS, he put her on an 800 calorie diet, telling her that truly evolved women only need 800 calories or less per day. In fact, he went so far as to tell her, according to one of her friends, that a woman requiring as much as 900 calories per day actually had defiance issues.

In any event, I am going, with some repugnance, to quote Bangkok, despite his laughable immaturity, in order to better illustrate the change that came over Allison by virtue of closer contact with Raniere.

It is my impression that Bangkok is quite young [I believe Nice Guy learned that he is only 16].

On the other hand, while I personally like the boyish Bangkok, he does not care for me much. But since I am exposing his alleged immaturity, I think it only fair to quote what he thinks of me. He described me recently as a “65 year old grandpa-aged asshole … who’s going thru the first stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s. 🙂”

And a “Sicilian fucker” and “a slippery bastard. 🙂”

He also wrote, “I was so impressed with Frank Parlato’s quest to vanquish NXIVM that I recently commissioned a statue to be built, in my front yard, of Frank’s likeness, in order to honor him. Problem is, we can’t get a cockroach to stand still long enough to finish the piece.”

In any event, this post is about Allison Mack, not Bangkok. I am just using Bangkok to introduce the subject.

Bangkok on Allison Mack

Bangkok writes, “Allison’s cankles make her masculine looking and unattractive IMO (incapable of giving men ‘ample’ wood). Thus, I can’t give Keith much credit for banging that whore —– cuz her body is far less attractive than 90% of women at most any bar during happy hour.

“Allison’s tits are almost non existent. Her legs are like those of a male wrestler. She’s stocky looking. She sure as fuck ain’t no swimsuit model. Yuck.

“I’m not sure what Keith saw in Allison —– cuz most men would need extra strength Viagra just to get adequate wood to bang that slut. How did she get a starring role when there are thousands of better looking gals, without cankles, in the acting world?”

Let’s Evaluate Bangkok’s Comment

Bangkok criticizes Allison’s ankles and breasts, showing his superficial mind. But I think his point is important for reasons that Bangkok might not understand.

Despite Allison being on an 800 calorie per day diet, part of Raniere diabolical plot to destroy her, she was required by him to run some 30 miles per week. Her legs were constantly taxed by running, despite lack of nutrition. By forcing her to run, the small amount of calories and protein would go to feed her legs, calves etc. and of course deny her breasts and also, importantly her brain.

One day, no doubt, if she has not done so already, she will realize she was in a funk the whole time she crossed the threshold and joined DOS.

Here are some pictures of Allison Mack, who joined DOS in 2015.

A barefoot Allison performed for her master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – at Vanguard Week 2016. This was after she joined DOS.

While Bangkok was quick to put down Allison for the size of her breasts, his criticism reveals more about the size of his brain than the size of her breasts. Allison lost a lot of weight after joining DOS, due to Raniere’s semi-starvation diet that he imposed on her [and other women of DOS.] Hence her body reduced in size uniformly. It is not fair to say she is flat chested, and she is certainly not unattractive.

Allison Mack

The result was she got skinnier and skinnier.

Selfie of Allison Mack.

Compare her neck above [2012] to below [2017]

There were those who, observing her and some of the other women of DOS, called them “bobbleheads’ – that is their heads seemed too large for their emaciated bodies.

It is obvious to me that no woman thrived under Keith Raniere.

