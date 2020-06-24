Bangkok: Allison Mack Deserves No Leniency but Lauren Salzman Does!

By Bangkok

Frank in his story Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman Deserve Mercy and Leniency From US District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis is again mostly wrong.

While it’s true that Lauren Salzman deserves leniency, it’s equally true that Allison Mack does NOT deserve any leniency.

Why not?

Cuz Lauren Salzman was raised by her own MOTHER to obey Keith Raniere.

Whereas Allison was NOT raised from childhood to obey Keith.

Capiche?

Lauren didn’t know any other life except what her mom and Keith told her to do.

That’s POWERFUL mitigation.

That’s akin to an Amish child choosing to be Amish because their parents raised them to be.

Guess what, Frank?

NInety percent of Amish kids grow up to become Amish. That’s not a coincidence, sir. Very few other people choose to be Amish unless they were raised that way, by their parents.

Lauren was baptized into this life with Keith. Her mom raised her to respect Keith. That’s the most powerful influence possible.

But Allison, on the other hand, was NOT raised from childhood to respect or obey Keith Raniere.

Allison’s parents are NOT the ones who pressured her into fucking Keith.

Allison CHOSE that lifestyle of her own volition.

Allison had millions of dollars and a secure future (in acting) and didn’t need NXIVM financially, socially or for family purposes. She had tons of adoring fans and friends outside of NXIVM. Her family was outside of NXIVM. Yet she still CHOSE to follow Keith and his fraudulent ways.

On the other hand, Lauren needed NXIVM for family purposes (her mom & sister were members). Lauren also needed NXIVM for social purposes (her only friends are from NXIVM). Finally, Lauren also needed NXIVM for financial purposes (she was a loser with no income or education outside of NXIVM).

Allison’s choice (to follow Keith) was far more voluntary than Lauren’s, which is why Allison deserves NO FUCKEN LENIENCY in sentencing.

I already told you this, Frank, you goddamn FLIP FLOPPER!

Stop flip flopping and looking like a fool, sir.

I am right and you are wrong.

Let’s ask NiceGuy if he’ll agree with your logic over mine. I doubt it. NiceGuy will support me on this issue, Frank, mostly cuz you’re a flip flopper who seems to be changing with the political wind lately.

Have a nice day.

***

Frank Parlato’s response:

I now think that Allison Mack deserves leniency. When I was trying to tackle Nxivm, I wrote a lot about her and much of it disparagingly. I have definitely softened my position on her and Lauren Salzman too.

I realize Bangkok that you are a bit infatuated with Lauren, and we are in agreement that she deserves leniency, for many of the reasons you state. But Allison, like many Nxivm members, was deceived by Raniere too and by Nancy Salzman and other of his minions, including Lauren. Yes, Lauren worked to induce Allison to join Nxivm and stay there.

Nxivm became Allison’s family.

I don’t really see much difference. It is not as if either Lauren or Allison were underage. Both were in their early 20s when they joined.

Lauren stayed because of family and because Keith Raniere seduced her and promised her an avatar baby.

Allison is as much or more a victim since Raniere only offered her a chance to be part of the mission that would help save the world and she gave up her acting career and much of her money before sleeping with Raniere and before being promised an avatar child, which did not come until around 2015.

I see them both as victims today, much more than perpetrators. However, I might change my mind. Most of my belief in their victimization comes from the idea that they have left Nxivm, repudiated Raniere and are not likely to go back and harm society.

I could flip flop again, as you say, Bangkok, if circumstances change. For now, I think they have suffered enough at the hands of Raniere and must live with the shame and the fact of being felons. They will likely go to prison and for my part, I hope the judge sentences both of them leniently.

