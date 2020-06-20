As I recall, they began deliberations at 10 AM and around two [and this included lunch in between], they came into the courtroom. Raniere was unshackled and brought in exclaiming, “This is not justice,” and then the foreman read off justice to Raniere – guilty on all charges, – every count and every predicate act!

[Note: There is some dispute by scholars that Vangone Day is rightfully March 26, the day he was arrested and that June 19, is KARma day. Others hold that it is the reverse.]

His chances on appeal, I think, are slim to none. He is appealing his verdict based on his allegation that two of the witnesses lied about not planning to be participants in a civil lawsuit against him, and that the judge cut off the cross-examination of one crucial witness, Lauren Salzman.

His birthday used to be celebrated by his followers for 10 days and was called Vanguard Week. It was celebrated in the Adirondacks, on the shores of Lake George in Silver Bay.

No more will doe-eyed female admirers wait for his beckoning and hop to his cabin bed there. If he has lovers now, they are male and likely, like he once was, the aggressor. The sex will be rude and crude and fast and he will be on his belly.