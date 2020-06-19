Black Voices Matter and They Called Me ‘a Snitch’ for Ratting on Raniere; I responded on Sirius XM

This happened two years ago, but I think it is important to republish it – in the era of Black Lives Matter, since it goes without saying that, if Black Lives Matter then Black voices matter. And this was the only time, I appeared on a Black radio show connected with my role in Nxivm and wherein I got to sample who some blacks looked at my role.

I appeared on Sirius XM’s The All Out Show w/ Rude Jude, on June 20, 2018. It was somewhat rude and rough and tumble, but I think I acquitted myself fairly well.

I did not know what radio show or station I was to be on until after I finished the show. I did not know that the audience was primarily Black and that I would field mostly Black callers [or so they seemed – I did not see them – this was radio].

Not that it would have mattered. I would have still accepted the invitation regardless of whether the audience was Black or White or anything else. This was pre-conviction of Raniere and I was still in full publicity mode.

Earlier in the month, someone had called me up to ask me to be on a radio show. I said yes, as I usually did [during the publicity period prior to Raniere’s conviction] and then forgot all about it. They called me back just before air time and said, “you ready to be on?”

I said “yes” and they called me back. A few moments later I was live.

Rude Jude is a good interviewer, and all went smoothly until they started with live call-ins.

A rash of callers said I was “a snitch” for blowing the whistle on Raniere. One after another called to say I was angry/jealous of Raniere because he was getting all the “pussy” and I wasn’t, and that was my motivation for blowing the whistle on him.

Then they accused me of accepting stolen money.

I gave my response to each caller and if I do say so myself I held my own.

My total interview was about 30 minutes, but it only got hot when they started taking callers – during the last 15 minutes.

Below is the call-in part of the interview where callers accuse me and I respond:

This audio below is the first part of the show, where I explain my role in taking down Nxivm.

I had a great time and wished I could have taken another dozen angry guys telling me how bad I was for blowing up this sex-slaver cult called NXIVM.

While Rude Jude appears to be White, I did not know it at the time I did the interview. I thought he was Black based on his voice and his language. The show seems geared towards Blacks and perhaps for people who want to be Black.

Below is how the radio show publicized the Rude Jude show where I appeared:

