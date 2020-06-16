MK10ART: Kristin Kreuk Had Much Larger Role in Nxivm Than She Admits

Besides being a brilliant artist, MK10ART is a very talented writer and thinker. Of course, her opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Frank Report. She has done some further thinking on the topic of former Nxivm member and actress Kristin Kreuk and this article reflects that. I am aware that this is a contentious topic on Frank Report and I want people to comment on it, but can we please keep it civil?

In addition to MK10ART’s story on Kreuk, I am planning to write an article in defense of Kreuk which I hope to publish shortly.

By MK10ART

Kristin Kreuk enlisted Allison Mack into J’ness/Nxivm in 2006. Kreuk was herself brought into the Nxivm fold by her boyfriend, Mark Hildreth. Kreuk and Hildreth stayed together, working in Nxivm for six years until Kreuk claims to have left (him and the cult). Hildreth remained in Nxivm for another four years.

Kreuk claims to have abandoned the Nxivm cult in 2012, [about the time when the Times Union wrote about Nxivm secrets.] But in court, pictures of Kreuk were revealed that proved she took a trip in 2014, to Clare Bronfman’s Fiji island [Wakaya Island] with top Nxivm members.

Kreuk also claims she broke up with Hildreth in 2012 but since Kreuk refuses to talk about her participation in Nxivm, the exact timing of her breakup and departure from Nxivm are unclear.

The oft-repeated story of Kreuk’s involvement in Nxivm is that it helped her overcome her debilitating shyness. Poor Kristin allegedly couldn’t speak up for herself.

However, this story is dubious at best.

Kreuk was the lead star of a hit television program, Smallville, when she joined the cult. If Kreuk was so allegedly shy, it didn’t seem to affect her starring in a major television production, being a spokes-model for Neutrogena, speaking at conferences, or, in 2007, when she looked comfortable on stage at an a cappella performance with Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.

It’s a Miracle!

With her purported shyness cured in 2007, why did Kreuk continue up the stripe path – earning a prestigious Yellow sash with two stripes?

It seems the whole “tale of timidity” is just that. Obviously, any shyness prior to joining Nxivm did not inhibit her ability to perform in front of crowds.

Nxivm became a well-publicized, sensational crime scandal in 2017-19. While all of her friends became tabloid fodder, Kreuk slithered away unscathed.

Not only has Kreuk refused to answer questions about her involvement in Nxivm, she went on to enjoy more success. Kreuk became an executive producer and star in the Canadian taxpayer-funded TV show Burden of Truth…the show’s original network, CBC, refers to the series as “an Erin-Brockovich style legal drama,”

https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-actress-kristin-kreuk-is-dodging-her-nxivm-cult-past

In an apparent “f*** you” to the Department Of Justice in EDNY, Kreuk cast herself as a heroine lawyer, protecting young girls. In reality, Kreuk helped to lure young women into a cult, starting with Allison Mack.

If she’s innocent, why doesn’t Kreuk speak out about her involvement in Nxivm? Also, why doesn’t she speak up for her co-star and friend whom she is directly responsible for bringing into the cult – Allison Mack?

Doesn’t the Burden of Truth weigh on her conscious?

Doesn’t she want to help authorities get the bad guys, like she does on her TV show?

Surely she would want to stand in solidarity with all of her sisters who were victimized by Keith Raniere (#metoo)? Oh wait, don’t tell me, she is just too bashful.

I guess she wasn’t really cured by Nxivm tech after all. We can’t expect poor, shy Kristin to do anything that might expose her for being a potential sociopathic predator or should I say “Luciferian” as Keith’s patent for turning people into sociopaths was labeled?

A “Luciferian” is NXIVM’s preferred term for a type of sociopath, one with “severe behavioral problems that are masked by good psychological adjustment,”

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/06/keith-raniere-nxivm-patents-luciferian

“Wait!” Kreuk’s fans shriek, “Kristin really thought she was helping all of those girls that she worked tirelessly to lure into Nxivm.” Really? Think about it, she spent years in Nxivm. Do you really think she knew nothing about what was going on?

Of course, everyone in Keith’s inner circle developed a sudden onset of amnesia after the feds closed in on them. This is what criminals do when they are caught.

Let’s take stock of Kristin’s involvement in Nxivm.

She recruited Allison Mack (and probably others) into J’ness. What was J’ness all about? It is difficult to find out exactly what J’ness teaches because all members were required to sign a confidentiality agreement. But some former Nxivm members have spilled the beans (unlike Kreuk who remains completely silent.)

In J’ness meetings, Nancy Salzman spoke about Keith’s genius ideas of polygamy. How women were born to be monogamous while men needed to spread their seed. Susan Dones attended a J’ness meeting and immediately recognized the grooming going on.

As Dones listened to Salzman that morning, she deduced that “they were introducing the idea of polygamy, but with a soft sell, laying the groundwork.” Dones, who would leave Nxivm in 2009, knew from personal experience that Raniere maintained a harem of more than a dozen women. In private conversations, Salzman had repeatedly told Dones, a lesbian, that “the world wasn’t ready” for Raniere’s radical ideas about polygamy, incest, sociopathy, and power.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/how-smallvilles-allison-mack-went-actress-sex-cult-slaver-1112107

So J’ness was pushing polygamy, incest, sociopathy, and power.

Another former Nxivm member named Sylvie took J’ness classes also. Again, unlike Kreuk, she spoke up and said J’ness taught that women are fundamentally self-absorbed, narcissistic and manipulative. [Raniere] said women were victimizers who posed as victims.

Sylvie admitted that this led her to hate herself for being a woman.

Did Kreuk not experience this negativity towards women in J’ness that others did? Or were Kreuk’s ears closed? Or perhaps her terminal timidity precluded her from comprehending the misogyny being flung at her?

Perhaps she liked it and embraced women-hating. It was, after all, these principles she was espousing when she began another Nxivm offshoot groups aimed at young women and teenagers.

Kreuk claims to know nothing about Keith’s abuses toward women but she knew about J’ness’s anti-female rhetoric and still brought other young women into it.

Nxivm members were rewarded for bringing in new recruits and Mack was a big fish. Mack was love-bombed from day one. Ensnaring Mack helped boost Kreuk up the stripe path.

Nxivm was competitive. It pitted the members against each other for who could recruit the most, get the most publicity, make the most money, etc. Acting is one of the most ferociously competitive industries out there so, naturally, these actresses jumped in swinging.

The Stripe Path provided an irresistible competition. Nevermind that the grand prize was Keith’s penis. For the actresses, this was a chance to compete.

Kreuk didn’t just take a couple of J’ness classes and drop out. She worked long and hard for years (2006-14 or later), to become a Yellow Sahs with Two Stripes [A rank equivalent to a coach of coaches].

Her boyfriend, Mark Hildreth, considered the monster, Keith Raniere, to be his friend.

On June 19, 2016, Hildreth wrote on his blog about sex-slaver Raniere: “This is my friend. His name is Keith. He has been one of the most gentle, compassionate and helpful friends I have ever known. He has been an incredible friend to me and to many people I know.”

Hildreth discovered what Keith was doing to the women, yet he also said nothing.

After Kreuk and Hildreth broke up, Hildreth started dating another young actress named Nicole (known as Jane Doe 1 in court filings) who was coerced by Allison Mack to become a DOS slave, was branded and forced to sleep with Raniere.

Hildreth reportedly confronted Keith about why he was sleeping with his girlfriend. In response, Hildreth was told that he had jealousy issues that he needed to work out.

Hildreth left Nxivm in 2016, without trying to save his girlfriend, and lived in fear of Raniere. Hildreth to this day, like Kreuk, has not spoken out against Nxivm or shown support for their friends who were prosecuted.

For a decade, Kreuk gave lectures, recruited people, started Nxivm spinoff groups targeting young women, and used her star power to boost Nxivm’s image.

Below is a list:

1. Girls By Design

2. Juicy Peach

3. A cappella Innovations

4. College Student Survey

Girls by Design was a website which promoted sexually explicit content to tweens and teens. GBD was publicized prominently to take full advantage of Kreuk’s Smallville star power. They even had a commercial broadcast in the Canadian mainstream media:

https://youtu.be/tk_i3nDs36M

Kristin Kreuk, at the height of her Smallville stardom, started Girls By Design with Kendra Voth. They promoted it on television with ET Canada. https://youtu.be/tk_i3nDs36M

In the ET news clip, the timid actress exuberantly describes how she wants to “catch” these young girls “at that age when they are just building themselves.”

Kreuk and her partner unabashedly announce that they were targeting girls 14-19 years of age. Interestingly, Kreuk and Voth, who have no background in child development or education, wax lyrical of their designs.

Kreuk claims that these young fans of hers “want to have challenges and to be encouraged to have responsibility and to go and create without judgement.” Huh? What about building confidence, dating, being more healthy, or other teen appropriate topics?

No, that wasn’t part of J’ness. Kreuk’s plans swirled around Nxivm’s misogynistic agenda.

I’ve revealed in previous articles how GBD posted sexually inappropriate content while repeatedly asked girls to create and submit videos of themselves.

In 2007, in one of the first Nxivm projects Kreuk did together with Allison Mack, they created a survey for college students. They were most interested in figuring out how these students (and fans of their show) spent their time and money. Filled with questions from the Nxivm grandmaster, this information would no doubt be used to lure more young women into the cult.

You can watch Allison and Kristin plug their survey here: https://youtu.be/TZ4aEk9Ecoc

“Shy” Kristin Kreuk used her star power for Nxivm brands.

Yet another Kreuk-Nxivm project was Juicy Peach, a non-profit created by Kristin Kreuk with her boyfriend, Mark Hildreth, and Allison Mack with her boyfriend, Chad Krowchuck. This project was aimed at young artists. It seems that the two Smallville power couples were building this cult endeavor up until Krowchuk bailed in 2009.

“Shy” Kristin Kreuk was all over Nxivm brands.

Kreuk also attended a 2010 Necker Island retreat with all of the top inner circle of Nxivm. Keith was absent on this trip but all of his top minions were there. Keith claimed to be a celibate monk like the Dalai Lama. In reality, he had a harem of woman that he abused and tortured.

Kristin Kreuk’s many Nxivm projects, her subsequent lies and silence about the crimes of this international sex trafficking cult, expose Kreuk’s guilt. She may have an internet army of fans but facts are facts. She was a Yellow sashed, two-striped coach, actively involved in multiple Nxivm businesses that targeted young women, luring them to their doom, for almost a decade.

While she may not have been directly involved in DOS that Allison Mack led, Kreuk brought Mack into Nxivm and followed Raniere’s misogynist propaganda.

At the very least, Kreuk should have spoken out to defend her friend, Allison Mack.

However, considering how deep Kreuk was in the women-hating teachings of Keith Raniere, perhaps that is precisely why Kreuk hasn’t shown an inkling of support for any her female Nxivm “friends.” Kreuk will continue refusing to answer any direct questions about Nxivm and self-produce more shows to star in.

Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

