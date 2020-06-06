Insane Coronavirus Responses and Bizarre George Floyd Protests in UK

Our UK Correspondent has some observations that might interest all readers. There is a possibility that some of her views might run afoul of Big Tech or the burgeoning pro-authoritarian, surveillance state advocates.

By Amelia Florence

UK Correspondent, Frank Report

I am sending a few screenshots of BBC news and other items of interest. This is what we arise today to!

There is a huge undercurrent of others using George Floyd demonstrations for their own agenda. Note the government run broadcasting service BBC is using twitter feeds to promote unrest

***

I saw this video on the BBC and thought you should see it: Coronavirus: Merseyside’s ‘forgotten street’ – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk- 52930891

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we’ve seen the poorest communities hit the hardest. The death rates in the most deprived areas of England are more than double those in the most affluent. Now, Public Health England says the pandemic has, in some areas, deepened existing health inequalities.”

White privilege? As with America, there are masses who have no privileges, white or black!

***

Does this suggest that this is, in places, a secretly funded protest?

We have had a week of it even in BELFAST …BELFAST ???

***

They don’t protest China, not on your life.

Meanwhile China/Russia, they don’ even grip what China is all about!!

***

Wel, here we go – wall to wall all day …and most likely into the night…This is a load of kids being used and the BBC leaning their usual far left to facilitate!

Honest, this is off the twitter feed BBC News — Don’t see many tweets re black lives matter… till now…

June Gay Pride is cancelled. Black Lives Matter seems to be one way to get on the streets?

This is in the Twitter feed BBC used. This is a paid for by the taxpayer funded UK main media outlet and… look whom they use.

This is who B B C using in THEIR news

LOOK AT WHOM THE B B C NEWS USE IN THEIR COVERAGE DOLLING OUT ADVISE AND PROPAGANDA TO PROTESTERS

I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it: ‘It doesn’t matter which skin color you have’ – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/ world-us-canada-52944606

Of course, from our own BBC propaganda station – wall to wall live coverage of further protests around the world.

Children being used on the so-called “front line”. What would they understand? Human shields when the violence begins. China is about to take them over. They don’t care …. send them much bigger distractions – the virus. They don’t care. China is brutality murdering its own citizens by the millions over many years. They don’t care. Taking over territories, smashing Democracy in Hong Kong… etc. They don’t care

What would this lot know… or care? Nothing to do and all day to do it in. Makes for very dangerous situations in idle hands!!

Can we trust the Daily Star? If so, bald guys better wear a hat.

Technically, based on methods used around the nation, and the world, George Floyd died of COVID-19 because his autopsy showed he had the virus when he was murdered. In some states, anyone who died with COVID-19 is listed as a COVID-19 death even if he or she died from something else.

Seems intelligent. Requiring all older people to wear face masks. Wearing a mask reduces intake of oxygen—and forces people to breathe in their own carbon dioxide. This often leaves them feeling faint, light-headed, or “smothered.” Less oxygen and more carbon dioxide are just what seniors need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

