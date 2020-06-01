From the Left: Communist Gives Point of View on America and Our Purported Racism

This topic – pro communism – will probably not be shadow banned by Google, the the umbrella for what is arguably the largest collection of oligarchs and de facto censors in the history of the world.

This article was submitted to me by Jeff Brown of China Rising. I think it is worth publishing to get an idea how some of the far left view America. While I don’t agree with much of it, and certainly don’t believe, as the writer does, that communism will bring freedom to people, some of the protestors we have seen in recent days, believe fervently in the ideas put forth here.

I beleive it is the road to peace to understand the views of others.

Brown is a communist who feels America is a badly governed place and would prefer communism, a system where the government controls all people fully – even if the ideals it espouses are intended to be beneficent for the people.

Since government is – at its essence – the use of force – though possibly well intended at first, communism must always devolve into using force and more force on the people, which in time must inevitably make the people slaves, just as they are in Communist China. Communism must always create a two tiered system of the slaves and slave masters, the latter being the elite of the government, as opposed to the oligarchs of America and elsewhere in the world.

Brown has some interesting ideas and a perspective well worth understanding and possibly learning from, as a corrective for America’s own excesses, for not all he says is false. He helps us understand those not quite as far left as he is, such as, for instance, some of the journalists at CNN.

Brown has a very racialist view [which is of course not necessarily racist] and certainly it is not all flawed.

He recently interviewed ‘Chairman’ Fred Hampton Jr., the son of a Black Panther leader who was apparently killed while Fred Jr. was still unborn. Brown extols the Black Panthers as communist-socialists and of course admires other communist leaders, who in my opinion, enslaved and murdered millions.

Still it is hard to believe that Brown is not well-intended and so we can learn from him. [I think it is also fair to say that it is quite possible that Brown is a paid operative of the Communist Party of China, the largest slave state in the history of the world.] He is to the left of Bernie Sanders and even Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and yet the people who believe, as Brown does, are more inclined to support a Bernie or a Cortez than a Biden or a Clinton.

These are the unhappy with the Democratic party leaders who deliberately set out [and it seems cheated] to ensure Bernie did not win the Democratic primary, largely because they did not feel he could beat Trump.

Brown’s point of view will help us understand how the Democratic Party has become alien to so many Americans who still try to identify it with a idealistic Kennedy or a comforting Roosevelt.

This is Brown’s slightly excerpted introduction to his interview of Fred Hampton Jr., an interview I may also publish.

By Jeff Brown

… I am awestruck by how inspired the Black Panthers were and are by giants of communism-socialism, including Mao Zedong, Ho Chi Minh, Che Guevara and many others. They fervently believe in the socialist foundations of the Black Panthers as the vanguard party, the party of the people, a revolutionary party, all power to the people, serve the people, solidarity among all peoples, and the noble goals of self-determination, true freedom and social justice for all of humanity. It is not vacuous rhetoric. They were and are fighting and dying for their liberty.

They realize that violent oppression and capitalist terrorism in Africa, Asia and Latin America are inseparably tied to the government genocide being perpetrated on Blacks, Reds, Browns, Yellows and the poor across the United States.

This also goes for other anti-imperialist groups, such as the American Indian Movement (AIM – http://www.aimovement.org/) and Movimiento Estudiantil Chicana/o de Aztlan (MEChA – https://nationalmecha.blogspot.com/).

The next thing that strikes me is how intelligent and articulate all these freedom fighters are.

Listening/watching footage of celebrated heroes and heroines of the Black Panthers, Chairman Fred, Jr., his father, Comrades Akua Njeri, Tupac Shakur, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Assata Shakur, Malcolm X and so many scores of others gives awestruck goosebumps to anybody with a conscious and a heart.

The only answer the US government machinery has had and continues to have against these and future towers of inspiration and righteousness is to try to annihilate them. But, as Chairman Fred, Sr. said many times, “You can kill the revolutionary, but you can’t kill the revolution”.

Through it all, I keep coming back to a sad reality. White, middle class Americans by the millions protested in the 1960s-1970s against the Vietnam War, against the slaughter of Asian peoples, against genocide and extermination as an instrument of official global capitalist policy. In fact, the 1968 Democratic (Party) National Convention protests and riots took place right in Chairman Fred’s hometown of Chicago, when tens of thousands of antiwar protesters and police waged pitched battles on its streets.

Those sincere, mostly White, middle- and upper-class protesters were trying to stop the war in Southeast Asia.

However, blinded by centuries of internalized racism and an inculcated sense of intellectual and cultural superiority, they completely ignored (and still do) the just-as-violent war being waged on the south side of Chicago, in what Black citizens nowadays call Chiraq, meaning that just like Iraq, South Chicago is an invaded, occupied, plundered country and people.

Heinous, relentless government genocide, land and resource theft, cultural cleansing, kangaroo courts and concentration camps were and are being used against, not just South Chicago’s oppressed masses, but all Black, Red, Brown, Yellow and poor peoples across the United States, who are mired in generational urban poverty and rural third world towns alike.

The coup de grace is the CIA’s global heroin and cocaine empires that intentionally funnel their deadly chemicals into these targeted populations, to weaken, suborn and kill them, while guaranteeing a vortex of common crime, gun violence, mass political incarceration and plenty of money to be laundered by the oligarchs’ A-list of local banks and businesses.

America’s 1%, the oligarchs, going back to 19th century’s prairie populist, socialist, communist and labor movements move into high gear, whenever oppressed Whites begin to combine revolutionary forces with their colored comrades. They know how to exploit White Americans’ innate sense of racial superiority, offering them a few extra table scraps and/or a slightly higher social status, to split them apart.

And when people of color, like Blacks, Reds and Browns join revolutionary hands, like they did in the 1960s, the oligarchs don’t mess around. Let the annihilation and extermination begin…. it started with the first imperial colonists landing in Jamestown in 1607, exploiting slavery and the genocide of Natives, as it continues across the country on a daily basis.

Now, White Americans ignoring the plight of their Black, Red, Brown, Yellow brothers and sisters all these centuries has caught up with them. Government genocide is now inching its way up the socioeconomic ladder into lower-middle- and middle-class neighborhoods.

Their trillion-dollar rape and plunder during the oligarchic-planned 2008 crash was the first expropriation across their collective bow. Now, with the (likely planned) coronavirus boot of hysteria on their throats, and with no end in sight, much of America’s middle class will join the ranks of their colored brethren, in a downward spiral of government-organized, socioeconomic sodomization and police state fascism (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/).

The United States would likely be a much better, more socially just country, if the privileged antiwar movement fought domestic, not international genocide.

Will White citizens continue to fall for the oligarchs’ centuries’ old racist tactics of divide and conquer?

Ironically, back during all the 1960s-1970s upheavals, people of color were offering their cooperation and support, in common cause with the majority White antiwar movement, but were largely marginalized and unrecognized as being unworthy allies in the good fight.

It’s 2020 and America’s domestic wars against so many oppressed citizens is still completely off their radar.

America’s minorities have been in trenches of anti-colonial, anti-capitalist resistance for four hundred years and are much better experienced to survive an induced economic depression. History shows that the White majority always ends up hoisting itself on its own racist petard. Maybe, just maybe this time, increasingly desperate conditions will harken to their better angels. Theirs, everybody’s survival may depend on it.

