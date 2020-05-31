The Right to Riot? – I Don’t Think so — Here’s the Law

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

Title 18 Section 2101 United States Code (T18S2102 USC) states;

(a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent—

(1) to incite to riot ; or

(2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot ; or

(3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot ; or

(4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot ; and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph…

Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

There’s more, but even the uneducated can understand what this law prohibits.

In my opinion, these riots, like most other riots are organized… They are very well organized and funded by organizations like those that former President Hussein Obama either started, organized, belongs to, sought funding for and then used to cause rioting. George Soros money may well be involved.

I don’t believe that organizations that Obama organized like OFA, Obama for America, or other such names, were formed to do anything to help America.

Follow the money. And when they find it came from Democrat sources, go after them. Like Hillary said, “Never let a good tragedy go without taking advantage of the situation”.

Do you think for one minute that these, “people,” who are rioting in all those Democrat places are a coincidence … or maybe showing sympathy for the Minneapolis tragedy? Get real … these are last ditch, straw-grasping Democraps… grasping for straws… They realize that neither Joe Biden and Ms. Anybody Else… nor any color, anybody Democrat, can win against President Trump… and they hate it!

Regarding the riots and riots they are… they are NOT demonstrations, by any sense of the imagination… identify those who are participating and follow the money, transportation, food sources, motel accommodations, pick up points …prove they are funded riots and take it to the organizers. Do we know anybody who is an expert… spent his career as a Community Organizer… there must be someone… he’d be a good starting point…what do you think?

As far as controlling a riot… enforce the laws! When, after an incident occurs that could lead to problems…do not allow any permits, are they nuts? Impose a temporary curfew and arrest any violators, don’t run away from them.

If there is a lack of holding cells… rent 40 ft tractor trailers and photograph, ID if possible, search their record for the info, keep them handcuffed and place them in the temporary holding cells… it may take a while … tell them to bring a bag of Depends!

Give due notice that because of the extreme dangers cast upon the citizens and ,law enforcement and property, by riots, by executive order, there will be a mandatory 30 day jail sentence and $1000 fine for those arrested in the Curfew designated areas.

Arsonists will be shot, any armed rioter will be shot, and rock throwers will be shot, by law enforcement.

These people are not protestors, they are violent, recidivist criminals looking to benefit themselves.

Administrators ( Governors to Mayors), Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs who refuse to protect preserve and defend the Constitution and American Citizens, should be charged with Criminal Negligence!

You want to “vent”? Go get a ventilator!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

