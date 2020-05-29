Anonymous Person Sends Me Nancy Salzman’s Nxivm ‘Reserved Parking’ Sign in Mail

I got something unexpected in the mail recently.

I’m not certain whether I should laugh – and I was amused at first – or report it on Frank Report to try to get it back to its rightful owner.

It came in an unmarked brown box and inside was nothing less than Nancy Salzman’s old ‘No Parking’ sign. No note. No message. Nothing.

It once adorned the outside of Nxivm offices at 455 New Karner Road in Colonie, New York, and was apparently removed and replaced by another sign.

Colonie is a suburb of Albany.

The handsome sign in my possession [below], stands almost two feet tall and more than a foot wide.

It is off-white in color, possibly white at one time, with black lettering, made of the finest non-stainless steel.

There is a little rust at the screw hole, but is in generally outstanding condition, suitable for framing or for using in a parking lot for someone named Nancy Salzman.

The back has some discoloring.

It came to me in an unmarked box, with no return address, sent to my home in New York. Whoever sent it has my home address, which is not published online.

I had formerly published this picture [below] of another, the replacement Nancy Salzman sign, with the following caption, when it graced the front of the Nxivm offices.

However, the sign pictured above is not the same sign sent to me [below] since the wording is different:

Apparently, somebody took it upon themselves sometime before Nxivm imploded – in late 2017 – to remove the sign and then, someone, at a later date, sent it to me.

I did not ask anyone to send me this historic and valuable collectors’ item. But I now possess this elegant and valuable sign. And I would like the rightful owner to claim it.

However, I do not know who the rightful owner is and will require evidence of ownership in order to release it, plus a slight fee for shipping and handling.

It might be Nancy Salzman who owns the sign. After all, it was the sign that prevented rank-and-file Nxivm students from parking in her designated parking spot which was close to the entrance of the Nxivm offices where the notorious Nxivm intensives were held.

The sign does not likely belong to the US government insofar as the property at 455 New Karner, where the sign once was located, was seized by the feds after the sign was removed.

Clare and Sara Bronfman [whose money evidently was used to purchase the property] and Nancy Salzman, the president and titular owner of Nxivm, have given up any claim to ownership of the New Karner property or its contents.

On top of that, the feds have seized the company that owns Nxivm, First Principles Inc., of which Salzman was the ostensible owner, although Raniere, unsuccessfully, attempted to claim he owned a percentage of the company.

Evidence shows that the sign was removed before the feds stepped in to seize the property.

Edgar Boone built Nxivm in Mexico and he seems to want to grow it again. In any event, whoever owns the sign is invited to claim it and I will return it.

Please send $5 for shipping

Plus $1,000 for handling and I will send it at once.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

