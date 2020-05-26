Kim Snyder Takes on Bangkok – Evidence Points to Suicide, Not Murder — or Does It?

The opinions of Bangkok are not necessarily the opinions of Frank Report and as a matter of fact are usually the opposite of the opinions of Frank Report. However, the points Bangkok makes in this post are undoubtedly things some people are thinking.

His view is that Kristin Snyder likely committed suicide. He doesn’t say whether she was helped in so doing. What is also not addressed is the question of whether Kristin was pregnant with Keith’s child or whether Keith believed she could be pregnant and if this might have been if not a motive for murder at least an incentive to encourage her – even drug her – gaslight her – into an instability which may have led to her demise. Is that assisted suicide?

In any event, Bangkok has his or her opinion and here it is. After he offers his opinion, Kristin Snyder’s sister, Kim will do her rebuttal.

By Bangkok

Keith is a bad guy who deserves to spend many years in prison.

But he didn’t murder anybody.

Not a single person here has ever presented EVIDENCE to prove it.

Gossip isn’t evidence of murder.

Fact:

*Kristin wrote a suicide note.

If she really wrote the note, it’s a suicide and not murder. Case closed.

I’m sure the police would have tested the note for her fingerprints.

If she touched the note, she wrote it. If she wrote the note, it’s a suicide. Case closed.

Another thing…

If Keith had ‘murdered’ her, that means a NXIVM employee had forged the suicide note.

However, the suicide note directly implicated NXIVM in Kristin’s demise —– by saying that NXIVM’s teachings had made her crazy enough to end her life.

This is evidence that NXIVM did NOT forge the suicide note.

Why?

Cuz Keith would NEVER have ordered a NXIVM employee to forge a note that spoke negatively about his teachings (and which drew negative attention to NXIVM in the police investigation).

He’s 100% narcissistic and thinks his teachings are gospel.

Thus, Keith could NOT have ordered that suicide note to be forged.

Thus, if it wasn’t forged by NXIVM, Kristin wrote it herself.

Thus, if Kristin wrote it herself, it was a suicide. Case closed.

Another thing… If NXIVM had murdered Kristin, WHO did it? WHO planned it so quickly?

Does anybody believe that Esther (LOL) actually did the dirty work herself? Yeah sure.

Even that fat woman who was given $50k (by Nancy Salzman) could not have done it by herself, since killing somebody with your hands is not an easy task even for a man.

Used a gun? Where’s the blood? Where’s the murder scene?

Dragging her body into a car? Driving her car to a remote site to stage the scene? Getting rid of the body so that it was never found?

…and planning all this stuff in a matter of AN HOUR after Kristin left the final class? Yeah sure.

NXIVM employees were IDIOTS who could barely manage hosting classes.

They could not have organized a plan like this in a matter of minutes after Kristin left the class.

Another thing… Keith would NEVER have paid people to follow Ms. Clifford (in the years after Kristin’s death) UNLESS he was trying to get evidence of Kristin still being alive.

This proves that Keith truly believed Kristin was not dead. Keith never had his investigators contact Ms. Clifford and they never tried to intimidate her into doing something. They simply photographed Ms. Clifford for evidence that Kristin was still alive.

Guess what?

A guy who had ‘murdered’ Kristin would never do that.

Why?

Cuz he wouldn’t wanna risk reopening the case (by having Ms. Clifford report this to police) “IF” they were truly guilty of murder.

A real murderer would just MOVE ON and forget about the whole thing.

Everybody here wants to promote the FALSE NARRATIVE that Keith murdered Kristin. But nobody here can refute these facts.

There is ZERO evidence of murder and that’s precisely why NO OFFICIAL INVESTIGATIONS are happening for Keith murdering anybody.

It was a tragic suicide. No amount of shouting at me will change these facts.

***

The following is Kim’s line by line rebuttal. Bangkok’s comments are in bold followed by Kim’s rebuttal.

Keith is a bad guy who deserves to spend many years in prison.

No argument here.

But he didn’t murder anybody.

We don’t have proof that he did murder anybody yet, but I do not think we can totally eliminate murder since several people died under suspicious circumstances, including my sister, Kristin Snyder.

Kristin wrote a suicide note.

A suicide note was found in Kristin’s vehicle. It is not known if Kristin wrote it or not.

If she really wrote the note, it’s a suicide and not murder. Case closed.

That may be true although Keith argued that the suicide note was meant to mislead investigators and she is really alive.

I’m sure the police would have tested the note for her fingerprints.

I don’t believe that the police did test the note for fingerprints. They simply accepted the note at face value and the remarks of others including Heidi that Kristin was acting erratic therefore she committed suicide. No one mentioned to the police that Kristin was talking about being pregnant. That might have made the investigation turn in another direction altogether and maybe the suicide note may have been tested for fingerprints.

If Keith had ‘murdered’ her, that means a NXIVM employee had forged the suicide note.

It is possible that Keith hired a trained assassin and not a Nxivm employee. We know he paid a couple of ex CIA agents something like $600,000 allegedly to find her. These were the same kind of men who could also make her disappear.

However, the suicide note directly implicated NXIVM in Kristin’s demise —– by saying that NXIVM’s teachings had made her crazy enough to end her life. This is evidence that NXIVM did NOT forge the suicide note. … Cuz Keith would NEVER have ordered a NXIVM employee to forge a note that spoke negatively about his teachings (and which drew negative attention to NXIVM in the police investigation). He’s 100% narcissistic and thinks his teachings are gospel.

This is one of the strongest pieces of evidence that Keith did not have a hand in Kristin’s murder [if she was murdered] However, if he did order the note to be written that way, it could be argued that it is a brilliant bit of subterfuge. By pointing the finger at Nxivm as the cause of her suicide, he would eliminate the suspicion that he murdered her – for who would ever point a finger at Nxivm being the cause of her suicide if Nxivm was her murderer. Very crafty thinking and the kind Keith prided himself on.

That is not to say that he did it. We have no evidence at this point either way.

Another thing… If NXIVM had murdered Kristin, WHO did it? WHO planned it so quickly? Does anybody believe that Esther (LOL) actually did the dirty work herself? Yeah sure.

If may not have been planned so quickly. It might have been planned over the week or so that Kristin was talking about being pregnant and causing panic in Nxivm from Anchorage to Albany.

Even that fat woman [Nina Cowell] who was given $50k (by Nancy Salzman) could not have done it by herself, since killing somebody with your hands is not an easy task even for a man.

If Kristin was killed, whoever did it probably had accomplices. I doubt it was Nina Cowell and certainly not her alone.

Used a gun? Where’s the blood? Where’s the murder scene?

The murder scene could have been anywhere. It need not be in Seward. Just because her truck was there does not mean my sister was there. Alaska is big country. In her condition Kristin might have gone anywhere with anybody and out in the remoteness she might have been murdered. Not necessarily in a car either.

Dragging her body into a car? Driving her car to a remote site to stage the scene? Getting rid of the body so that it was never found?

Bangkok, you’re missing the point. No one said my sister was put in her own vehicle. I do not believe for one minute that if she was murdered that she was murdered in her own vehicle. Her vehicle was left behind when she left the Nxivm intensive. She was driven home by Elaine Smiloff. Kristin was never seen again. Her truck remained at the hotel where the intensive was when Kristin left.

Next we find the truck in Seward with a suicide note that has never been positively identified as being written by Kristin. So no, it would be hard to murder her in her own truck and then dispose of the body etc.

But, if the truck was driven by someone else to the supposed murder scene and Kristin was taken from her home after Elaine dropped her off to someplace else -nowhere near Seward – that might explain a lot.

One thing that troubles me is that Esther told Heidi [Kristin’s spouse] that Elaine was going to stay with Kristin until Heidi got home. Yet Esther told Elaine not to stay with her but to drop her off and leave.

If Esther does not know more about this I’ll be very surprised. She may hold the key to the mystery and of course she is not talking,

Nobody is talking. All these people who could shed some light on this are not talking, not Ed Kinum, not Esther Chiappone Carlson, not Karen Abney, not Nancy Salzman or Nina Cowell or Raniere.

No one will talk. Why not?

…and planning all this stuff in a matter of AN HOUR after Kristin left the final class? Yeah sure.

No one said this was a hastily prepared murder. It was not done in an hour. If it was done it was planned for days.

NXIVM employees were IDIOTS who could barely manage hosting classes.

They may have been idiots but they were able to successfully gaslight my sister.

They could not have organized a plan like this in a matter of minutes after Kristin left the class.

Again who’s to say it was not preplanned?

Another thing… Keith would NEVER have paid people to follow Ms. Clifford (in the years after Kristin’s death) UNLESS he was trying to get evidence of Kristin still being alive.

This is a decent argument. But Heidi has said they did things like steal her mail and mess with her utilities – the same kind of things they did to others to ensure their silence. It was more than just follow her stealthily. They let her know they were watching her. That was meant to intimidate her.

This proves that Keith truly believed Kristin was not dead. Keith never had his investigators contact Ms. Clifford and they never tried to intimidate her into doing something. They simply photographed Ms. Clifford for evidence that Kristin was still alive.

I disagree. Keith is a psychopath and he wanted to make a show of believing she was still alive. He may have hired people to “find” Kristin – but not try too hard. I have wondered if he hired the same ex CIA people to “find” her that he hired to kill her. Of course I have no proof of this.

A guy who had ‘murdered’ Kristin would never do that. Why? Cuz he wouldn’t wanna risk reopening the case (by having Ms. Clifford report this to police) “IF” they were truly guilty of murder. A real murderer would just MOVE ON and forget about the whole thing.

Bangkok, you are forgetting that Keith is a psychopath. He would revel in the excitement of killing someone, then writing a suicide note blaming his teachings for her suicide, then claiming she is still alive and even making a show of hiring ex CIA agents etc to find her knowing they will never find her for her body is nowhere to be found.

There is ZERO evidence of murder and that’s precisely why NO OFFICIAL INVESTIGATIONS are happening for Keith murdering anybody.

Yes, we are still trying to find evidence and hopefully we will and no, Bangkok we are not shouting at you although at times it seems you like to shout at anyone who does not agree with you.

The truth is what counts.

