What’s All This Fuss About 5G? – A Forum on Zoom This Thursday – Readers Invited

While Big Tech and Mainstream Media are determined to discount anyone who publishes anything that challenges their narrative on the safety and importance of widespread use of 5G, there are seemingly rational people who nevertheless have questions about it.

Articles suggesting this – like this one – are almost certainly going to harm my standing with Google, which has become the largest controller of news and the biggest censor, I believe, in the history of the world.

Yet, it seems to me that rational and respectful debate about 5G and its safety should not be censored. And by censored I do not mean outright removal from the web, but rather having the story not show up prominently or even at all – on Google searches.

It is not necessarily wrong for a private company [Google] to censor and favor the speech they want or do not want to have heard, but it is astonishing that one company, Google, has such control of what people get to see and hear. An estimated 92 percent of all online searches are through Google. It means Google controls the news more than any media or even the combined mainstream media.

One company, Google, effectively controls the news most Americans and most of the world reads. It is quite a success story and it makes Google the most frighteningly powerful “media” company in history.

This does not necessarily make Google a bad company. It just makes them the most powerful company. They can wipe out a media company overnight if they so chose, just by burying them in the search rankings.

Google impact the way news is being purveyed to the public. For instance, Google, for whatever reason, it may be money or it may be ideals or something else, is very Anti-Trump and search engine results almost always favor anti-Trump stories and anti-Trump media over anything that supports the current president of the USA.

For the average media outlet, in business and always trying to attract readers, their smart move is to please Google and Google is anti-Trump. Therefore anti-Trump stories will do better for them than pro-Trump stories.

It is a vicious circle but Google incentives – by their ranking system – which is not of course open and transparent – media to criticize Trump.

Outlets like Breitbart, Epoch Times, Washington Times, CNS and other right-leaning media are generally not found on most news searches. Google has in effect censored them. Of course they can get their own audience, despite Google, but their work to do so is much harder than CNN, the Washington Post or the NY Times which virtually dominate Google news search engine rankings.

It would seem that intelligent people would try to use other search engines besides Google just to keep a balance of power from being too one-sided.

In any event, Google is apparently not appreciative of 5G stories that question the Big Tech view on its safety. Yet there are some who are curious if there could be some reason to worry about 5G.

A candidate in New York State for the Assembly, Sujata Gibson, is sponsoring a virtual discussion on the topic, which readers may want to participate in. The panelists are not madcap conspiracy nuts but seem to be reasonable, educated people who have concerns and are prepared to voice them.

Here is Gibson’s press release. In it she refers to Ithaca New York. Ithaca is a city on Cayuga Lake, in New York’s Finger Lakes region. It’s home to Cornell University.

What’s all the fuss about 5G?” Sujata Gibson Campaign Announces Third Forum in “Green New Dream” Panel Discussion Series

Ithaca’s Common Council recently approved the installation of 5G “small cell” towers across the city, despite the opposition of many citizens who attended the meeting to voice their concerns.

Instead of taking their constituents’ concerns seriously, it appeared that many council members dismissed the opposition to 5G because there is a conspiracy theory that claims 5G created the coronavirus.

That does not describe the concerns of legitimate critics of 5G at all. 5G, once deployed, will be difficult if not impossible to remove. Studying the potential health, environmental and privacy effects of 5G technology before green-lighting it’s implementation is the prudent thing to do.

Other governments are already doing due diligence on the new technology. New Hampshire is forming a commission to study the effects of 5G and Oregon passed a bill requiring its health department to review independent science on the health effects of exposure to microwave radiation. Numerous cities across the nation have passed laws to control how the towers are distributed, or are outright putting a halt to 5G rollout until more is known.

To encourage meaningful discussion on 5G, New York Assembly candidate Sujata Gibson is hosting a virtual forum entitled “What’s all the fuss about 5G?” this Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m.

The expert panelists:

Professor David O. Carpenter, M.D., is a professor of environmental health sciences at the University at Albany, SUNY, and director of the Institute for Health and the Environment, a collaborating center of the World Health Organization. Carpenter has authored more than 435 peer-reviewed publications and six books, with research into the adverse effects of hydraulic fracturing, farmed salmon, and electromagnetic fields.

Professor Paul Heroux is on the faculty of medicine at McGill University, Toronto, with appointments as occupational health program director and as medical scientist in the Department of Surgery. Dr. Heroux began his career working for the telecommunications industry on health effects from electromagnetic fields and radiation. He currently focuses his research on the health effects of electromagnetism, toxicology and hearing conservation. He has written several textbooks and testified before legislative bodies about 5G technology.

Dafna Tachover is an attorney and testifying expert on 5G and wireless technology. After serving as commander of the computer center of the Operations Center and Headquarters for the Israeli Defense Forces, attorney Tachover founded the advocacy group We Are the Evidence and appeared in the documentary “Generation Zapped.”

“Leaders have a responsibility to get educated about the implications of 5G before adopting policies which put our health and environment at risk,” Sujata Gibson said. “There are serious scientists who have concerns and whole countries that have decided that those concerns merit caution. We’ve organized this forum so that the decisions we make locally about this technology can come from a more informed place next time. I hope people can drop in and take a listen and especially that our local officials and candidates will attend.”

“What’s all the fuss about 5G?” will take place on Zoom on Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Register for the Zoom meeting here (https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZcuc- qpqjgtE9dK4eO53UIFlLic31SUW7_4 )

A recording of the meeting will be made available to the public after the forum is completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

