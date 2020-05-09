Transcribed: The Banned Interview With Dr. Judy Mikovits Claiming Dr. Fauci Is a Fraud – With Rebuttals By Science Magazine

An interesting half-hour video of an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits has gone viral despite Big Tech censorship challenges.

The video challenges the Big Government/Big Tech/Big Health narrative on the pandemic. It has been banned on YouTube and Facebook. It has also been attacked by Science Mag, which is arguably the mouthpiece of Big Health.

The interview can still be viewed on Uge Tube:

It is called “Plandemic Documentary: The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid-19.”

Marie White was good enough to transcribe it for us, in case the video disappears altogether.

SceinceMag.org has attempted to debunk the video, with an article entitled: Fact-checking Judy Mikovits, the controversial virologist attacking Anthony Fauci in a viral conspiracy video by Martin Enserink, Jon Cohen.

They write on May 8:

“In a video that has exploded on social media in the past few days, virologist Judy Mikovits claims the new coronavirus is being wrongly blamed for many deaths. She makes head-scratching assertions about the virus—for instance, that it is “activated” by face masks.

“Mikovits also accuses Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a prominent member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, of being responsible for the deaths of millions during the early years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. The video claims Mikovits was part of the team that discovered HIV, revolutionized HIV treatment, and was jailed without charges for her scientific positions.

“Science fact-checked the video. None of these claims are true. The video is an excerpt from a forthcoming movie Plandemic, which promises to ‘expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system.’

“But first, who is Judy Mikovits?”

Science Mag gives a review of her career, from their perspective, which, in fairness, is the same perspective of the people Mikovits is attacking.

Science writes in part that Mikovits started as a lab technician at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in 1988. She became a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1991.

By 2009, she was research director at the Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) in Reno, Nevada. She co-authored a paper in Science that suggested an obscure agent named xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) caused chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Other researchers questioned the findings. Two months later, the entire Science paper was retracted. But Mikovits refused to sign the retraction notice.

According to Science, following an additional study, Mikovits conceded, “There is no evidence that XMRV is a human pathogen.” But she has later disputed this, saying that there is evidence.

Science ’s news department published a detailed reconstruction of the fiasco in September 2011. Around the same time, Mikovits had a breakup with WPI. The institute filed suit against her in November 2011 for allegedly removing laboratory notebooks and keeping other proprietary information on her laptop, on flash drives, and in a personal email account. She was arrested in California on felony charges that she was a fugitive from justice and jailed for several days. Prosecutors in Washoe County, Nevada, eventually dropped criminal charges against her in June 2012.

Mikovits has not published anything in the scientific literature since 2012. But she soon began to promote the XMRV hypothesis again, and attack the Lipkin study that she agreed had put the issue to rest. She has weighed in on the autism debate with theories about causes and treatments.

She co-authored a book, Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science —“a behind the scenes look at the issues and egos which will determine the future health of humanity”—and the viral video, which is an interview with Mikovits.

So that said, here is the transcription of the video with Mikovits, with a few comments by ScienceMag.org [in bold and brackets]:

Mickey Willis, interviewer [I]:

Dr. Judy Mikovits has been called what is the most accomplished scientist of her generation.

[ScienceMag.org notes: Mikovits had authored 40 scientific papers and wasn’t widely known in the scientific community before she published the 2009 Science paper claiming a link between a new retrovirus and CFS. The paper was later proven erroneous and retracted.]

I: Her 1991 doctoral thesis revolutionized the treatment of HIV/AIDS.

[Science: Mikovits’s Ph.D. thesis, “Negative Regulation of HIV Expression in Monocytes,” had no discernible impact on the treatment of HIV/AIDS.]

I: At the height of her career, Dr. Mikovits published a blockbuster article in the journal Science . The controversial article sent shock waves through the scientific community, as it revealed that the common use of animal and human fetal tissues was unleashing devastating plagues of chronic diseases.

[Science: The paper revealed nothing of the sort; it only claimed to show a link between one condition, CFS [Chronic Fatigue Syndrome], and a mouse retrovirus.]

I: For exposing their deadly secrets, the minions of Big Pharma waged war on Dr. Mikovits destroying her good name, career and personal life. Now, as the fate of nations hangs in the balance, Dr. Mikovits is naming names of those behind the plague of corruption that places all human life in danger.

So you made a discovery that conflicted with the agreed-upon narrative?

Mikovits: Correct

I: And for that, they did everything in their powers to destroy your life?

M: Correct

I: You were arrested

M: Correct.

I: And then put under a gag order?

M: For five years, if I went on social media, if I said anything at all, they would find new evidence, and put me back in jail and it was one of the few times I cried. It was because I knew there was no evidence the first time, and when you can unleash that kind of force, to force someone into bankruptcy with a perfect credit score and so that I couldn’t bring my 97 witnesses which included the heads, Tony Fauci, Ian Lipkins, the heads of the public health in HHS, who would have had to testify that we did absolutely nothing wrong.

I: And so what did they charge you with?

M: Nothing

I: But you were in jail?

M: I was held in jail with no charges.

Science: The district attorney in Washoe County, Nevada, filed a criminal complaint against Mikovits that charged her with illegally taking computer data and related property from WPI. The charges were dropped, in part because of legal troubles faced by her former employer.

M: I was called a fugitive from justice. No warrant, literally dragged me out of the house. Our neighbors are looking at what’s going on here. You know, they searched my house without a warrant, literally terrorized my husband for five days. They said, if you don’t find the notebooks, if you don’t find the material, which was not in my possession, but planted in my house.

I: As if you took intellectual property from the laboratory, is that correct?

M: Yes. It was intended to appear as if I took confidential material, names, and intellectual property from the laboratory, and I could prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t. Heads of our entire HHS [Department of Health and Human Services] colluded and destroyed my reputation and the Department of Justice and the FBI sat on it and kept that case under seal. Science: Mikovits has presented no direct evidence that HHS heads colluded against her. M: Which you can’t say there’s a case or your lawyers are held in contempt of court. So you can’t even get a lawyer to defend you. So every single due process right was taken away from me, and to this day remains the same. I have no constitutional freedoms or rights.

I: Yet you sit here. I think a lot of people would probably have just taken the retirement, out early, laid low, but you have decided to come forth when your gag order has been released to write a book called, “Plague Of Corruption Restoring Faith In The Promise Of Science” and you are naming names.

M: Absolutely

I: Apparently their attempt to silence you has failed and I have to ask, how do you sit with confidence to call out these great forces and not fear for your life as you leave this building?

M: Because if we don’t stop this now, we can not only forget our republic and our freedom but we can forget humanity because we will be killed by this agenda.

I: So Anthony Fauci, the man who is heading the pandemic task force, was involved in a cover-up?

M: He directed the cover-up. And, in fact, everybody else was paid off, and paid off big-time, millions of dollars in funding from Tony Fauci, Tony Fauci’s organization, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. These investigators that committed the fraud, continue to this day to be paid big time by the NIAID.

Science: It’s not clear which fraud and what cover-up Mikovits is talking about exactly. There is no evidence that Fauci was involved in a cover-up or that anyone was paid off with funding from him or his institute. No one has been charged with fraud in relation to Mikovits’s allegations.

I: And the whole world is listening to his advice for how to handle this current pandemic. How do we know that what he is saying is what we need to be learning?

M: What he is saying is absolute propaganda and the same kind of propaganda that he’s perpetrated to kill millions since 1984.

Clip of Dr. Fauci saying “We know from this study quite clearly that there will be a delay in progression significantly greater than for individuals who do not take the drug.”

M: It started really when I was 25 years old, and I was part of the team that isolated HIV from the saliva and blood of the patients from France where [virologist[ Luc Montagnier had originally isolated the virus.

This was a confirmatory study, but Tony Fauci and Robert Gallo were working together then to spin the story in a different way. At that time, Dr. [Francis] Ruscetti was out of town and Tony Fauci says, you know, we understand that you have a paper in press and we want a copy of it. And I said yes there’s a paper in press, and it’s confidential and no I will not give you a copy of it. He started screaming at me, then he said, “Give us the paper right now or you’ll be fired for insubordination” and I just said, “I’m sure when Dr. Ruscetti gets back you can have the conversation”. And so Frank (Ruscetti) comes back several weeks later and is really bullied into giving Fauci the paper. Fauci holds up the publication of the paper for several months while Robert Gallo writes his own paper and takes all the credit and, of course, patents are involved. This delay of the confirmation, you know, literally led to spreading the virus around, you know, killing millions. Science: At the time of HIV’s discovery, Mikovits was a lab technician in Francis Ruscetti’s lab at NCI and had yet to receive her Ph.D. There is no evidence that she was part of the team that first isolated the virus. Her first published paper, co-authored with Ruscetti, was on HIV and published in May 1986, two years after Science published four landmark papers that linked HIV (then called HTLV-III by Gallo’s lab) to AIDS. Ruscetti’s first paper on HIV appeared in August 1985. There is no evidence that Fauci held up either paper or that this led to the death of millions.

A clip is shown in the video where a speaker says: Perhaps no one expressed the anguish of AIDS better than New York writer Larry Kramer. He was even more angry at the federal government and the pharmaceutical industry. One person who felt Kramer’s fury was NIH Dr Anthony Fauci.

M: He called Dr Fauci “the Bernie Madoff of science.” It’s still been crushing to me to think that I didn’t know my work in 1999 was something had been avoided. From 83 and 82, when the virus was isolated, the virus didn’t have to wait until 84 to be confirmed. Think of how many people, the entire continent of Africa, you know, lost a generation as that virus was spread through because of the arrogance of a group of people and it includes Robert Redfield, who’s now the head of the CDC, right along with Tony Fauci. They were working together to take credit and make money and they had the patents on it and tailored them to IL2 therapy which was absolutely the wrong therapy and had that not happened, millions wouldn’t have died from HIV.

I: How can a man that’s giving, any person who is giving global advice for health, own a patent in the solution, in the vaccine, isn’t that a conflict of interest or shouldn’t it be?

M: It is a conflict interest and in fact, this is one of the things that I’ve been saying, and would like to say to President Trump: Repeal the Bayh-Dole Act.

Unidentified Speaker: Bayh- Dole fundamentally changes the way that universities approach technology transfer. You can see that best in the statistics. Universities obtain 16 times as many patents today as they did in 1980. Now everybody is getting more patents but still universities share of all patents in the United States is more than five times greater than it was before Bayh-Dole. The situation has gotten so bad that one Information technology industry official has publicly referred the universities as quote “crack addicts” driven by quote “small-minded tech transfer offices addicted to patent royalties.”

M: That act gave government workers the right to patent their discoveries. So to claim intellectual property for discoveries that the taxpayer paid for. Ever since that happened in the early 80s, it destroyed science, and this allowed the development of those conflicts of interest and this is the crime behind letting somebody like Bill Gates, with billions of dollars. Nobody elected him. He has no medical background. He has no expertise, but we let people like that have a voice in this country while we destroy the lives of millions of people.

Bill Gates speaking: Normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.

I: If we activate mandatory vaccines globally, I imagine these people stand to make hundreds of billions of dollars that own the vaccines.

M: And they’ll kill millions, as they already have with their vaccines. There is no vaccine currently on the schedule for any RNA virus that works. Science: Vaccines have not killed millions; they have saved millions of lives. Many vaccines that work against RNA viruses are on the market, including for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, yellow fever, and Ebola.

I: So, I have to ask you, are you anti-vaccine? M: Oh, absolutely not. In fact ,vaccine is immune therapy, just like interferon alpha is immune therapy, so I’m not anti-vaccine. My job is to develop immune therapies. That’s what vaccines are. Science: In another recent video, Mikovits is wearing a hat that says VAXXED II, which is a sequel to a film that links the mumps, measles, and rubella vaccine to autism, a debunked theory. She also repeats several claims made by people who are leading the antivaccine movement. In the PowerPoint presentation she sent to Science , she calls for an “immediate moratorium” on all vaccines.

I: Do you believe that this virus [SARS-CoV-2] was created in the laboratory? M: I wouldn’t use the word created. But you can’t say naturally occurring if it was by way of the laboratory. So it’s very clear this virus was manipulated. This family of viruses was manipulated and studied in a laboratory where the animals were taken into the laboratory, and this is what was released, whether deliberate or not. That cannot be naturally occurring. Somebody didn’t go to a market, get a bat; the virus didn’t jump directly to humans. That’s not how it works. That’s accelerated viral evolution. If it was a natural occurrence, it would take up to 800 years to occur. This occurred from Sars 1 within a decade. That’s not naturally occurring. Science: Scientific estimates suggest the closest virus to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a bat coronavirus identified by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Its “distance” in evolutionary time to SARS-CoV-2 is about 20 to 80 years. There is no evidence this bat virus was manipulated. I: And do you have any ideas of where this occurred? M: Oh yeah, I’m sure it occurred between the North Carolina laboratories, Fort Detrick, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the Wuhan laboratory. Science: There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated at WIV. NIAID’s funding of a U.S. group that works with the Wuhan lab has been stopped, which outraged many scientists.

Clip speaker: $3.7 million flowed from the National Institutes of Health here in the US to the Wuhan lab in China, the same lab where many people have said that this coronavirus infection first originated. We also now know that NIAID, the department associated with the National Institutes of Health of which Anthony Fauci is in control, had already been conducting experiments with the Wuhan lab in the past in regard to coronavirus. If Dr. Anthony Fauci cannot be honest with the public about his connection to this lab, then Fauci has to go.

M: In 1999 I was working in Fort Detrick … and my job was to teach Ebola how to infect human cells without killing them. Ebola couldn’t infect human cells until we took it in the laboratories and taught them.

I: It’s hard to ignore the death tolls; people have been dying; they are dying from this and quite alarming numbers. How do you reconcile that?

M: It’s pretty easy when you see, for me, when you see what the government has done and that is that they took quoting Dr. [Deborah] Birx “we’ve taken a very liberal approach to mortality.” If my husband were to die who has COPD his lungs have fibrosis his lungs would look exactly like somebody with COVID-19 theoretically, but he has no evidence of infection, so if you’re not testing and you don’t have evidence of infection and if you walked in there today, they’d call it COVID-19 and we hear this from the doctors and nurses who are upset.

I: I’ve seen so many doctors online that have made their own webcam videos just perplexed by the protocol that the CDC had given them

Clip of a purported doctor talking [note I use the word “purported” since the doctors are not identified]: Well last Friday I received a seven-page document that sort of told me that if I had an 86 year-old patient that had pneumonia but was never tested for COVID-19 but sometime after she came down with pneumonia we learned that she had been exposed to her son who had no symptoms but later on was identified with COVID-19that it would be appropriate to diagnose on the death certificate COVID-19.

Another purported doctor: When I’m writing up my death report I’m being pressured to add COVID, why is that? Why are we being pressured to add COVID-19 to maybe increase the numbers and make it look a little bit worse than it is? I think so.

Another clip: Why would they want to skew the number of deaths for COVID-19?

Another purported doctor answers: Well fear is a great way to control people and sometimes people’s ability to think for themselves is paralyzed if they’re frightened enough and that’s not where I want people to be. I want people to be able to say we’re going to get through this. I’m going to use my head. I’m going to go to different sources and I’m going to think for myself, because that’s what America is about.

Clip of Dr Deborah Birx: “If someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.”

M: You don’t die with an infection, you die from an infection

I: I’ve talked with doctors who have admitted that they are being incentivized to list patients that are sick or have died with COVID-19.

M: Yea, 13,000 dollars from Medicare if you call it COVID-19.

A clip of a purported doctor: Right now Medicare is determined that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you’ll get paid $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much.

M: And you’ve killed them with the ventilator because you gave them the wrong treatment.

Another purported doctor: All the things that just don’t make sense. Patients I’m seeing in front of me, the lungs I’m trying to improve have led me to believe that we’re operating under a medical paradigm that is untrue and I fear that this misguided treatment will lead to a tremendous amount of harm to a great number of people in a very short time.

I: My next question is about Italy. I want to know why Italy was hit so hard?

M: Italy has a very old population. They’re very sick with inflammatory disorders. They got, at the beginning of 2019, an untested new form of influenza vaccine that had four different strains of influenza, including the highly pathogenic H1N1. That vaccine was grown in a cell line, a dog cell line. Dogs have lots of coronaviruses and that’s why they’re not testing there you could just say oh it was that.

[Science: There is no evidence that links any influenza vaccine, or a dog coronavirus, to Italy’s COVID-19 epidemic.]

Clip from a report: As the country begins emerging from the worst of the corona epidemic one question remains: what happened to all the hydroxychloroquine?

A speaker: We know that hydroxychloroquine and zinc are working great for patients and then Fauci comes out and says, well there’s no double-blind control placebo studies, which, by the way, Dr. Fauci, is there going to be a double-blind control placebo study of your vaccine, is there?

Another speaker: In a survey polling nearly 2300 doctors in some 30 countries, hydroxychloroquine was ranked as the most effective medication to treat the virus.

M: The AMA was saying doctors will lose their license if they use hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that’s been on the list of essential medicines worldwide for 70 years. Doctor Fauci calls that anecdotal data. It’s not storytelling if we have thousands of pages of data saying it’s effective against these families of viruses. For 50 cents a dose, we can protect a thousand people … with one six hundred dollar vial.

And this is essential medicine and they keep it from the people not only now, but back in autism, when our discovery there was an old antiviral drug, 100 year old drug called cerumen on the WHO list of essential medicine. You literally gave kids with autism a voice, a life and what did Bayer and Monsanto do? They took it away from everybody. You couldn’t get it to save your life right now, We tried, believe me, every way we could so when you take away a medicine and not just the WHO, the FDA, the CDC, Tony Fauci, close everything, just end it all and we’ve got a healthy world again, and we’ve got tons of money cuz we can take all that money that they’re making on their patents and give it to the victims of this plague of corruption.

I: Is it safe to say that anything that cannot be patented has been shut down intentionally because there is no way to profit from it all these natural remedies that we have had forever?

M: Absolutely that’s fair to say and that’s exactly what’s going on in COVID-19. The game is to prevent the therapies till everyone is infected and push the vaccines knowing that the flu vaccines increase the odds by 36% of getting COVID-19.

I: Where does that data come from?

M: A publication last year where the military who had been vaccinated with influenza were more susceptible to coronavirused. Coronavirus are in every animal so if you ever had a flu vaccine, you were injected with coronaviruses, and then to put on a mask

Another purported doctor: This doesn’t make any sense. We wear masks in an acute setting to protect us. We’re not wearing masks. Why is that? Because we understand microbiology. We understand immunology and we want strong immune systems. Our immune system is used to touching. We share bacteria staphylococcal streptococcal bacteria viruses; we develop an immune response daily to this stuff.

When you take that away from me, my immune system drops. As I shelter-in-place my immune system drops. You keep me there for months, it drops some more. And now I’m at home, hand-washing vigorously, washing the counters, worried about things that are indeed what I need to survive.

Another purported doctor: You’re not immune deficient, you’re not elderly. You should be able to go out without any gloves and without a mask. I think that if you are those things you should shelter in place or wear a mask and gloves. I don’t think everybody needs to wear a mask and gloves because it reduces your bacterial flora. It doesn’t allow you to interact with society and your bacterial flora in your viruses, your friends that protect you from other diseases, end up going away and now you’re more likely to get opportunistic infections, infections that are hoping you don’t have good bugs fighting for you, if that makes sense.

Another purported doctor: And then when we all come out of shelter in place with a lower immune system and start trading viruses and bacteria what do you think is going to happen? Disease is going to spike.

Another purported doctor: I guarantee that when we reopen there’s going to be a huge, huge amount of illness that is going to be rampant.

Another purported doctor: The building blocks of your immune system is virus and bacteria, end of story.

M: Wearing the mask literally activates your own virus. You’re getting sick from your own reactivated coronavirus expressions, and if it happens to be SARS-CoV-2, then you’ve got a big problem. Science: It’s not clear what Mikovits means by “coronavirus expressions.” There is no evidence that wearing a mask can activate viruses and make people sick.

I: You’re not the first virologist who has told me we’re doing the exact opposite what we should be doing to contain and create immunity from this virus.

M: Why would you close the beach? You’ve got sequences in the soil, in the sand. You’ve got healing microbes in the ocean in the salt water. That’s insanity.

Science: It’s not clear what Mikovits means by sand or soil “sequences.” There is no evidence that microbes in the ocean can heal COVID-19 patients.

I These institutions that are polluting our environment and our bodies, there was a time when they had to fight their own battles but they’ve done such a great job at manipulating the masses that it’s other people shutting down other citizens, and the Big Tech platforms follow suit and they shut everything down. There is no dissenting voices allowed anymore in this “free” country, which is something I would never thought I would have lived to see.

M: Nor would I accept what I’ve experienced since 2011. It’s beyond comprehension how a society can be so fooled that the types of propaganda continue to where they’re just driving us to hate each other.

Clip of angry exchange: Woman: You want to go to work>

Man: Yes

Woman: And get this disease.

Man: Yes! They’ve been wrong so far! Man, they’ve been wrong!

M: Hopefully this is the wake-up call of all America to realize this makes no sense and we win because it will take down the whole program with information like this, and for me, it’s the great news that the doctors are waking up and saying “wait a minute.”

Another purported doctor: You, you doctors that are watching this I see a lot of you right here. Why are you not getting loud!? I’m here to defend you. I’m here to defend my freedoms. I’m here to defend my family’s freedoms, my patients rights to choose what to do with their life! I’m just blown away and I’m blown away why there are not more doctors like me talking about this all over the place. We should be banding together right now. You need to wake up because your liberties are getting taken away from you all because of fake news that’s out there. This is wrong! People should be going to jail for this stuff.

M: So it’s not scientists who are in anyway dishonest. They’re listening to people who for more than 40 years have controlled who gets funded, what gets published and I’m sorry to say many, many people will simply take the money and the fame and support things that are absolutely aren’t true.

I: What do you say to the medical professionals that are just beginning to get a glimpse of the depth to which they have been misled and steered away from their oath to do no harm.

M: I say to forgive yourselves. It’s the hardest thing to realize for all of us is that with all the best intention we studied, we learned what we thought was the truth. We had no idea that that the data that we were being told was true, was not true. We’ve been taught now and our schools a very different science. You don’t get funded, if you don’t speak the party line. You don’t get published. That was probably the hardest thing for me to take is understanding that scientific journals would twist the discovery that should have healed all.

Clip of Mikovits: Will the scientific community have the courage to answer the question of whether these diseases might have been of their own creation, thank you.

M: So what we did pretty much ever since I’ve got out of jail, we started an education company. We wake up doctors and it’s very difficult. But every doctor who realized they may have been part of the problem has now turned that around to march toward a better society and restore faith in the promise of medicine. That’s all we can do.

I: Dr. Markovits, thank you so much for your time. It’s been a real honor to sit with you particularly thank you for your courage.

Dr Mikovits: Thank you, Mickey, I appreciate it a lot.

Clip of Dr Fauci: The idea that we are now a few days away from a new administration given as you’ve heard from the introduction that I have been around for a while and have had the opportunity of serving in five administrations I thought I would bring that perspective to a topic today is the issue of pandemic preparedness, and if there is one message that I want to leave with you today is that there is no question that there will be a surprise outbreak. The thing that we are extraordinarily confident about and you’re going to see this in the next few years, thank you.

