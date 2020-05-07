WHO Cannot Be Trusted, Despite Facebook and YouTube Banning Content Contradicting It – as Judicial Watch Seeks to Probe Dr. Fauci’s Communications Regarding WHO

[This post will almost certainly result in a lower ranking on Google, which is the leading arbiter of what news Americans read by its placement of search results. Google has taken a decidedly anti-Trump position in filtering what news Americans are able to find through its search engines– elevating CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, above all others. All three are rabidly anti-Trump and are always to be found in disproportionate numbers at the top positions on google searches for coronavirus — while any news organizations that are supportive of the president of the US during this unprecedented crisis are either eliminated from search engines altogether or are buried deep in the search results so they are practically invisible.

Since most media are now totally dependent on Google’s arbitrary and secretive search results formula for their very survival, almost all of them have to kowtow to Google and if they seek viewers, they must shift their reporting based on what they think are Google preferences [in this case anti-US President] It is astonishing that Google has grown to have more power to influence the flow of information than all the media combined. Period.

All media has to be afraid of Google since, if they so choose and without warning, Google can relegate any media outlet to non-existence by burying them so deep in the search engine results that they will not be found by people searching for news on a given topic.

In fact, I am likely to be censored just for writing this. Trump supporters would be wise to start using other search engines {Bing, Yahoo, Duck Duck Go] to get their news and to strengthen competition and prevent one corporation from totally dominating the entire news cycle for the entire world. Presently Google controls 92 percent of the search engine use.

It is also unclear to me why Google has so strongly elevated CNN which seems clearly pro Chinese and pro-authoritarianism. But it is fact that Google is elevating CNN above all other media and far in excess of their actual readership in all searches surrounding coronavirus.

This may be because of CNN definite and Google’s seemingly anti-Trump position.

Now for our likely-to-be-shadow banned story:

(Washington, DC) –Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) for communications and other records of National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Deputy Director H. Clifford Lane with and about the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning the novel coronavirus

(Daily Caller News Foundation v. U.S. Department Justice (No. 1:20-cv-01149)).

The suit was filed after HHS failed to respond to an April 1, 2020, FOIA request seeking:

Communications between Dr. Fauci and Deputy Director Lane and World Health Organization officials concerning the novel coronavirus.

Communications of Dr. Fauci and Deputy Director Lane concerning WHO, WHO official Bruce Aylward, WHO Director General Tedros Anhanom, and China.

The time period for the request is January 1, 2020 to April 1, 2020.

In March 2020, Fauci praised the work of the WHO and their chairman, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying: “Tedros is really an outstanding person … I mean, obviously, over the years anyone who says that the WHO has not had problems has not been watching the WHO. But I think under his leadership they’ve done very well.”

In April, President Trump announced a halt to funding the World Health Organization. According to the president, the WHO put “political correctness over lifesaving measures.” Additionally, President Trump said: “The WHO failed in this duty, and must be held accountable,” adding that the WHO ignored “credible information” in December 2019 that the virus could be transmitted from human to human.

Daily Caller News Foundation Co-Founder and President Neil Patel said: “This virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned the whole world upside down. We know that China and WHO could have done a lot more to prevent or reduce this catastrophe. We therefore have a legitimate and urgent news purpose for seeking these documents regarding U.S. officials’ communications with WHO and demand that the agencies in question stop stalling and start following the law that entitles us to this vital information.”

“It is urgent that the NIH follow transparency law during the coronavirus crisis,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is of significant public interest to learn what WHO was telling our top medical officials about the coronavirus that originated in China.”

It will be of interest and perhaps importance to see what Dr. Fauci’s communications were concerning WHO. YouTube, Facebook and others have decreed that the WHO is the ultimate and final source for all factual data on the coronavirus.

YouTube has already stated it bans content that contradicts WHO’s pronouncements, despite WHO being wrong at several critical junctures since the outbreak of coronavirus and its president being an ally of China much more so than the USA.

In the past, WHO has been credited with aiding in the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of leprosy and river blindness.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters) Since its inception 72 years ago almost to the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been credited with the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of other devastating illnesses, including leprosy and river blindness. According to National Review: On December 30, Chinese doctor Li Wenliang warned colleagues about the outbreak of an illness resembling severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which sparked a pandemic in 2003. Chinese authorities summoned Li to the Public Security Bureau in Wuhan on accusations that he had made false statements and disrupted the public order. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) followed up with numerous other arrests, and publicly warned that it would punish anyone spreading “rumors” on social media. By mid January, Chinese doctors knew that COVID-19 was spreading between humans, but on January 14, the WHO stated that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.” Two weeks later, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus flew to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, who so impressed Tedros that he lauded Chinese authorities for “setting a new standard for outbreak control,” praising their “openness for sharing information.” [Dr. Li died, allegedly after contracting COVID-19, but I have doubts about his true cause of death, considering the report of his cause of death came from China.] When the WHO emergency committee discussed whether to declare COVID-19 a public-health emergency on January 23, international observers, including some from Taiwan and Hong Kong discredited Chinese health data. Yet Tedros relied on the data from China in arguing against declaring an emergency — over the objections of other committee members. That decision delayed the mobilization of public-health resources around the world. After finally declaring an emergency on January 30, Tedros continued to praise China. On February 20, he claimed that Chinese actions were “slowing the spread [of coronavirus] to the rest of the world.” When President Trump limited travel from China to the U.S. on January 31 — Tedros said it would “have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” The WHO has lent its imprimatur to Chinese disinformation and blessed China’s slow response to its domestic outbreak, which likely caused a 20-fold increase in cases, according to a University of Southampton study. The Chinese government backed Tedros’s bid to run the WHO in 2017, seeking to plant an ally in the U.N. leadership. As one of his first actions, Tedros assured the Chinese that he would adhere to the “One China” policy, barring Taiwanese participation. The Trump administration opposed Tedros’s campaign to lead the organization but couldn’t surmount China’s sway. What remains to be seen is what communications did Dr. Fauci have with WHO, which is now considered the ultimate authority on conronavirus political correctness, not only with YouTube but with Facebook and US Rep. Adam Schiff, who has sent a letter to Instagram, Twitter and Google to suppress all information that contradicts any pronouncements of WHO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

