Higher Blood Sugar Is a Leading Cause of Complications for COVID-19, so Go Low-Carb!

By Bangkok

Here’s another two articles that talk about high blood sugar being a HUGE complicating factor for COVID — using layman’s terms.

https://bgr.com/2020/04/23/coronavirus-treatment-high-blood-sugar-and-hydroxychloroquine/

https://inside.upmc.com/blood-sugar-levels-may-influence-vulnerability-to-coronavirus-and-controlling-them-through-conventional-means-might-be-protective/

The first article talks about NON-diabetics being susceptible to having TEMPORARY hyperglycemia when they become infected with COVID (it’s called temporary diabetes).

‘TEMPORARY’ high blood sugar can happen with ANY virus, not just COVID-19.

This happens because when the virus infects the body, the pancreas gets ‘impaired’ and can no longer produce the same amount of insulin (while the infection is happening).

Therefore, less insulin means higher blood sugar (temporary diabetes) even for non-diabetics.

The 2nd article talks about blood sugar being a factor in the seriousness of COVID-19.

Just to be clear, every health organization acknowledges that high blood sugar (diabetes mellitus) is the 2nd leading cause of COVID death-related complications.

Look it up on Google.

After heart disease, hyperglycemia (diabetes) is the next leading cause of COVID deaths.

This is not a controversial fact. It’s not an opinion. Diabetes is a major complicating factor for COVID.

*However, these articles explain that even non-diabetics can get TEMPORARY hyperglycemia when infected by a virus (temporary diabetes).

…and people CAN control their blood sugar (to a great degree) by changing their diet.

As for the ‘low carb’ diet suggestion that I made —– that’s just another way (besides medication) to CONTROL hyperglycemia.

You can control blood sugar through diet or medication.

If you don’t consume more than 20-50 grams of carbs (carbohydrates) per day — then your body’s blood sugar level will never spike to dangerous levels.

*While it’s true that your body can also convert ‘protein’ to blood sugar (via a process called ‘gluconeogenesis’) —— the amount of protein that gets converted to blood sugar is VERY SMALL when compared to carbs.

Eating too much protein will not cause ‘diabetes’ —– even though it may kick you out of ‘ketosis’ if you’re following the keto diet (a totally different topic, lol)

Thus, eating fewer carbs can only have positive benefits. It’s not a cure-all for anything, of course. It won’t guarantee anything related to this virus. But it’s a very meaningful step that people can take.

Higher blood sugar is a leading cause of complications for COVID-19.

Thus, you’re being stupid by not controlling your blood sugar better.

If an older dude like Shadowstate doesn’t control his blood sugar better, he’ll probably be fucken TOAST when he gets infected. 🙂

Have a nice day. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

